South Carolina senator and newly announced presidential candidate Tim Scott has responded to The View’s assertion that he and Justice Clarence Thomas don’t know what it’s like to be black men in America:

Tim Scott fires back at 'The View's racially charged attacks: 'My life disproves the lies of the radical left' https://t.co/SdgP7A6sph — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 23, 2023

From Fox News:

On the left-leaning talk show, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg suggested Scott has “Clarence Thomas syndrome.” Thomas, a conservative U.S. Supreme Court justice from neighboring Georgia, has long been attacked by the left for not toeing what they believe is the proper jurisprudential line based on his skin color. Goldberg’s co-host Sunny Hostin further claimed one of Scott’s “issues” is that he believes because he “made it” coming from an impoverished Black family in the South, “everyone can make it.”

And as Twitchy told you earlier, The View cohost Joy Behar decided that as a liberal white woman she’s somehow qualified to lecture two incredibly successful conservative black men on how they should conduct themselves:

Noted expert on black men, Joy Behar, says Tim Scott and Clarence Thomas, two actual black men, don’t know what it’s like to be black in America. pic.twitter.com/ElmFLu3TnY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 23, 2023

🤷🏾‍♂️ When a Black conservative who believes in the future of this nation stands up to be counted, they lose their minds. That’s why I’m the candidate the radical Left fears the most. https://t.co/JBAVZUjpZt — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) May 23, 2023

It's so crazy that these people — particularly liberal Whites — who are pushing CRT find it so easy to demean Blacks when it suits their narrative, without batting an eye. Nooooo clue how racist and condescending they sound… — Marie (@mariestroughter) May 23, 2023

They really don’t have a clue.

She really is disgusting — 🐾deborah🐾 (@dkcwillis) May 24, 2023

Agreed.

Cause God forbid if you believe in pulling yourself up by your boot strap and not allow racism to stop you… — Black. Conservative. Educator. Independent Thinker (@FavoriteTeach11) May 23, 2023

And that’s the real message. Don’t let anything stop you.

