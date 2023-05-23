South Carolina senator and newly announced presidential candidate Tim Scott has responded to The View’s assertion that he and Justice Clarence Thomas don’t know what it’s like to be black men in America:

From Fox News:

On the left-leaning talk show, “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg suggested Scott has “Clarence Thomas syndrome.” Thomas, a conservative U.S. Supreme Court justice from neighboring Georgia, has long been attacked by the left for not toeing what they believe is the proper jurisprudential line based on his skin color.

Goldberg’s co-host Sunny Hostin further claimed one of Scott’s “issues” is that he believes because he “made it” coming from an impoverished Black family in the South, “everyone can make it.”

And as Twitchy told you earlier, The View cohost Joy Behar decided that as a liberal white woman she’s somehow qualified to lecture two incredibly successful conservative black men on how they should conduct themselves:

Trending

They really don’t have a clue.

Agreed.

And that’s the real message. Don’t let anything stop you.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: black RepublicanThe ViewTim Scott