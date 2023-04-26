If you hadn’t heard of Health and Human Services whistle blower Tara Lee Rodas before today, hang on to your hats:

BREAKING: HHS whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas testified that the U.S. government is working as the ‘middleman’ in a massive child trafficking operation. The ‘Kids in Cages’ crowd is awfully quiet. “We are not offering the children the American dream but instead putting them in… pic.twitter.com/SoFUNqbNQT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2023

"I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes…"https://t.co/P81rV9LvpM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 26, 2023

From the Trending Politics article: A whistleblower has come forward with disturbing allegations about the US government’s role in a child trafficking operation. Tara Lee Rodas, speaking to the House Judiciary Committee, claimed that the US government has become the “middleman” in a sophisticated network of child trafficking that begins in the home countries of the children and ends with the government delivering the children to sponsors in the United States. “I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes,” she stated. “Instead, I discovered that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with recruiting in home country, smuggling to the U.S. border, and ends when ORR (Office of Refugee Resettlement) delivers a child to a sponsor.”

This is incredibly brave.

And if you’re wondering WHY you haven’t heard about Tara Lee Rodas before today, this might answer the question:

Shocking, we know.

Our best guess is celebrating the de-platforming of Tucker Carlson. Either that or attending an elite gala while claiming to be a woman of the people.

The ‘Kids in Cages’ crowd is awfully quiet on this subject, indeed.

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!