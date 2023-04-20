To almost no one’s surprise, the criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have been dropped:

BREAKING: Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin dropped in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting: sources https://t.co/XItkuGyYYU pic.twitter.com/GV3CWLQaj1 — New York Post (@nypost) April 20, 2023

From the New York Post:

Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin over the fatal shooting on the set of his movie “Rust” have been dropped, according to his lawyers. Baldwin, 65, was charged with involuntary manslaughter over the Oct. 21, 2021 shooting of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western movie, after a prop pistol he was using for a scene unexpectedly fired a real bullet. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, brought by the Santa Fe district attorney. In a statement to The Post, Baldwin’s lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said, “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”

Full disclosure, when this tragedy unfolded, we felt sorry for everyone involved, including Alec Baldwin. It has to be a terrible feeling but the bottom line is, gun safety rules apply under all circumstances, and to all people. If it’s in your hand, what happens next is on you, no matter your status in life.

So why is Alec Baldwin getting a pass?

Something tells me that I would receive drastically different treatment under the exact same circumstances. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) April 20, 2023

No doubt.

This is not surprising in the least… pathetic. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 20, 2023

No, it’s not surprising at all, unfortunately.

***

