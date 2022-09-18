Pat Sajak is under Twitter fire today for posing for a picture with Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter Bryan Glenn.

Pat Sajak takes a cheery photo with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene … leaving many shocked that he might, perhaps, embrace this brand of conservativism. https://t.co/b028RVs2yj — TMZ (@TMZ) September 18, 2022

And what “brand of conservatism” would that be? Our unhinged friends on the left were happy to share their thoughts:

I’ll take an S, Pat, for seditionist. Seriously though, does Margie EVER spend weekend in her own district?9 — Leslie McCarthy (@LeslieM3355) September 18, 2022

I'd like to solve the puzzle, Pat Sajak. pic.twitter.com/rP0lPmlBfi — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 18, 2022

Pictured: Pat Sajak and Vanna Whitesupremacist pic.twitter.com/OQVV47Ss0q — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) September 18, 2022

Pat Sajak is the Chairman of the Board at Hillsdale college. The same Hillsdale that’s been instrumental in conservative’s attacks on our public school system and teachers. He’s a MAGA fascist. — 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) September 18, 2022

Seditionist. Nazi. White supremacist. Fascist. These are the kind of things you say when you have absolutely no argument or defense for the miserable policy failures of the Biden administration.

It’s not clear what event the beloved, long-time Wheel of Fortune host was attending when the photo was taken, but as TMZ points out, that hardly seems to matter to those on the left having an absolute meltdown as a response.

The “Wheel of Fortune” host stood shoulder to shoulder with the Georgia congresswoman and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter Bryan Glenn in a photo that popped up out of nowhere Saturday. There’s no context on where or when it was shot, but people don’t care.

The company you keep is quite unfortunate @patsajak . Will be changing the channel when you spin the wheel. — Diana Gonzalez (@DianaGHealth) September 18, 2022

Won’t be watching wheel anymore — Allegro (@AllegromyUSA) September 18, 2022

Never again will I ever watch @WheelofFortune and I'll be sure to let my mom know. You have awakened the ire of democratic seniors across America. — snack_e_onassis (@e_onassis) September 18, 2022

We’re gonna go out on a limb here and suggest that a lot of people who are claiming that they will no longer watch Wheel of Fortune probably weren’t watching it in the first place. We hope Mr. Sajak can recover from this loss of support.

The Left is melting down over this photo. Why can’t @patsajak express his truth and identify however he wants? “Diversity” is okay as long as it means Democrat controlled. pic.twitter.com/RkS1o9dakU — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) September 18, 2022

That people hate Pat Sajak just because of his conservative views is a microcosm of everything wrong with our country right now. — Steven Ertelt (@StevenErtelt) September 18, 2022

What these idiots fail to realize, is that Pat Sajak has FU money, and he doesn't care about what they think. — ⭐️MIKE. STUPIDITY SHOULD HURT!⚾️🏒🏈🇺🇸🚹 (@mudflap54) September 18, 2022

Exactly.

The best part of all this is that if you’re at all familiar with Pat Sajak, it’s been pretty obvious for years where his politics are, but we certainly wouldn’t expect the people who seem to live solely for the purpose of amplifying whatever the current outrage is to know that.

As for Congresswoman Greene, she had this to say:

There is nothing more pathetic and hypocritical than the left’s whiny cancel culture. I’d like to solve the puzzle please. M-A-K-E A-M-E-R-I-C-A

G-R-E-A-T A-G-A-I-N. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 18, 2022

Perfect reply.

