Pat Sajak is under Twitter fire today for posing for a picture with Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter Bryan Glenn.

And what “brand of conservatism” would that be? Our unhinged friends on the left were happy to share their thoughts:

Seditionist. Nazi. White supremacist. Fascist. These are the kind of things you say when you have absolutely no argument or defense for the miserable policy failures of the Biden administration.

It’s not clear what event the beloved, long-time Wheel of Fortune host was attending when the photo was taken, but as TMZ points out, that hardly seems to matter to those on the left having an absolute meltdown as a response.

The “Wheel of Fortune” host stood shoulder to shoulder with the Georgia congresswoman and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter Bryan Glenn in a photo that popped up out of nowhere Saturday. There’s no context on where or when it was shot, but people don’t care.

We’re gonna go out on a limb here and suggest that a lot of people who are claiming that they will no longer watch Wheel of Fortune probably weren’t watching it in the first place. We hope Mr. Sajak can recover from this loss of support.

Exactly.

The best part of all this is that if you’re at all familiar with Pat Sajak, it’s been pretty obvious for years where his politics are, but we certainly wouldn’t expect the people who seem to live solely for the purpose of amplifying whatever the current outrage is to know that.

As for Congresswoman Greene, she had this to say:

Perfect reply.

