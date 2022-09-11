Fox News is reporting that US prosecutors may negotiate a deal with 9/11 architect Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

US prosecutors may negotiate plea deal with 9/11 architect Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, other conspirators: Report https://t.co/03tOC6wv7D — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 11, 2022

From the article:

U.S. military prosecutors are reportedly negotiating potential plea deals with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other conspirators imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay. The plea deals may allow the five dependents to escape a potential death penalty, according to CBS. Mohammed is widely credited with being the architect of the 9/11 terror attacks. The other four defendants are Ramzi Binalshibh, Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi, Walid bin Attash and Ammar al-Baluchi. Attorneys for the defendants reportedly say they would be willing to enter a guilty plea in exchange for taking the death penalty off the table, as well as for getting treatment for alleged torture they experienced while in CIA custody.

Actor James Woods shared his outrage at the both the news and the timing of it’s release:

To see this headline on September 11 is appalling. Why is justice such an elusive concept in America today? Will the heinous among us never be held accountable? This is an outrage, and to read about it on this sacred day is an insult to the fallen. https://t.co/3SDfFOTcF6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 11, 2022

An outrage shared by many fellow Americans:

3,000 counts of murder and they want to allow a plea deal? SMH — Anne Cassity (@AnneCassity1) September 11, 2022

It's a slap in the face to America and to all the families that lost loved ones, foreign or otherwise. Outrageous. — Yellowbelly🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@yellowbelly8) September 11, 2022

I can't say what I want to say or I'll be permanently banned. But I'm sure you can imagine. — Alan Rusch (@AlanRusch) September 11, 2022

Speaking of timing, there are some theories about why this news broke when it did:

Yes it is. And is deliberate #NeverForget — ███ Patriot Girl ███ Ultra MAGA (@Patriot31) September 11, 2022

Don't think it wasn't planned!!! — lionroar (@goldenlionroar) September 11, 2022

The timing of the article seems calculated to inflict disrespect and dishonor to the memories of those lost on 9/11. No accident. — bonniekeen (@bonniekeen) September 11, 2022

The timing of this news is not a coincidence any more than the timing of the Benghazi attack was a coincidence. They’re insulting us. They’re laughing at us. This regime truly and absolutely hates America and they’re proud of that fact. https://t.co/e7NcuCLyTI — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) September 11, 2022

Given the utter contempt the current administration has repeatedly shown for the American people, it isn’t hard to imagine that leaking this news on the anniversary of the attack is one more deliberate slap in the face.

Never forget.

