Fox News is reporting that US prosecutors may negotiate a deal with 9/11 architect Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

From the article:

U.S. military prosecutors are reportedly negotiating potential plea deals with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other conspirators imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay.

The plea deals may allow the five dependents to escape a potential death penalty, according to CBS. Mohammed is widely credited with being the architect of the 9/11 terror attacks. The other four defendants are Ramzi Binalshibh, Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi, Walid bin Attash and Ammar al-Baluchi.

Attorneys for the defendants reportedly say they would be willing to enter a guilty plea in exchange for taking the death penalty off the table, as well as for getting treatment for alleged torture they experienced while in CIA custody.

Actor James Woods shared his outrage at the both the news and the timing of it’s release:

An outrage shared by many fellow Americans:

Speaking of timing, there are some theories about why this news broke when it did:

Given the utter contempt the current administration has repeatedly shown for the American people, it isn’t hard to imagine that leaking this news on the anniversary of the attack is one more deliberate slap in the face.

Never forget.

