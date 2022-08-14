In response to the tragic news that Texas youth football coach Mike Hickmon was senselessly shot and killed over a dispute on the field, blue-checked Canadian journalist Richard Labbe claimed the real reason this happened is that “in most States, you can buy a gun like you can buy a bag of chips”.

No, these things happen because in most States, you can buy a gun like you can buy a bag of chips. — Richard Labbé (@Richardlabbe) August 14, 2022

This is such an astoundingly bad take that it’s difficult to know where to begin. We suppose the audacity of someone who lives in Canada weighing in with their fevered imaginings of U.S. gun policies is as good a place as any to start.

You're French Canadian. That means you surrender at the sight of a cap gun. — ULTRA James Magelk (@TheMagelk) August 15, 2022

Dude you live in Canada your input on American politics are invalid — CATM (@therealcatm) August 14, 2022

Let’s move on to the blatant falsehood that in most States, you can buy a gun like you can buy a bag of chips.

Licensed firearms dealers are required by law to do a background check, either by using the federal NCIS system or initiating an independent check by contacting the FBI. We don’t recall the clerk at the convenience store running our numbers the last time we bought a bag of chips there. Or any other time, really.

Never had a background check for chips. Guess I just slipped under the radar. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) August 15, 2022

Us too, we guess.

Please post some examples. As a "journalist" you should have sources to back up your claims. — Bilious (@Bilious11) August 15, 2022

We’re not holding our breath on that one.

Didn’t know I had to do a state and DOJ background check to purchase my bag of kettle chips, just shut up and stick to talking about Canada lmao — LA Confidential J.D. (@LA_Confidant) August 14, 2022

An excellent suggestion!

Labbe’s tweet also implies that there is no personal responsibility in the choice to discharge a weapon, which went over about as well as you might expect:

So it’s the guns fault? Not the immoral person who killed someone’s over a call in a little league football game Are you serious? — the Notable Exception (@rlpage_insp) August 15, 2022

Why are almost all journalists today so ignorant and outright stupid. People kill people….why don't you start digging in and reporting on personal accountability….you have 1 job. Try doing it correctly — Joe Elliot (@joee944_joe) August 15, 2022

There you go Richard. Blame the guns when it's 100% – every time – the fault of the idiot shooting someone. — Michael Miller (@CFBallyearlong) August 15, 2022

Misinformation of the kind that Labbe is spreading helps nothing.

Speaking of helping, keep an eye on this tweet. If and when a fund is started for the Hickmon family, this should be a good place to find it:

If there’s a fund for this guy’s family, let me know — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) August 15, 2022

Editor's Note:

