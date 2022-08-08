Dr.Sebastian Gorka took to Twitter to share a somber message about what the unprecedented FBI raid on a former American President means for all Americans, regardless of who they voted for:

FBI Raids President Trump's Home Tyranny has arrived to America. What it means for YOU! pic.twitter.com/9ROSkwNjtJ — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 9, 2022

As an immigrant whose parents suffered under the horrors of a Stalinist dictatorship, Gorka has an intimate knowledge of how weaponizing law enforcement against peaceful “dissenting” citizens usually turns out.

Agreed. Since I retired from the FBI in January and began my run for Congress I have been warning Americans of the FBI. The Agency had become the political law enforcement arm of the Biden Administration and the Justice Department was politically weaponized against conservatives. — Steve Gray (@SteveGrayNJ4) August 9, 2022

The FBI isn’t doing anything about the groups vandalizing Catholic Churches, firebombing Pro-Life groups or threatening Supreme Court justices But they find time to raid Mar A Lago — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

Odd, isn’t it, that with everything going on the FBI can only find the time to raid the private residence of a perceived political enemy of the current regime?

What people cheering this on tend to forget, though, is this: if the FBI can do this to President Trump, they can most certainly do it to you. It won’t matter who you voted for, or what your political registration is.

You're a fool if you don't think you're next after what happened today. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 9, 2022

It may look like something that wouldn’t happen to an average American citizen, but keep this in mind:

It’s not about him.

It’s about YOU. #74Million — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) August 9, 2022

It is. And it always has been.