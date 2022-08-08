Dr.Sebastian Gorka took to Twitter to share a somber message about what the unprecedented FBI raid on a former American President means for all Americans, regardless of who they voted for:

As an immigrant whose parents suffered under the horrors of a Stalinist dictatorship, Gorka has an intimate knowledge of how weaponizing law enforcement against peaceful “dissenting” citizens usually turns out.

Trending

Odd, isn’t it, that with everything going on the FBI can only find the time to raid the private residence of a perceived political enemy of the current regime?

What people cheering this on tend to forget, though, is this: if the FBI can do this to President Trump, they can most certainly do it to you. It won’t matter who you voted for, or what your political registration is.

It may look like something that wouldn’t happen to an average American citizen, but keep this in mind:

It is. And it always has been.

 

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBIMar-a-LagoTrump