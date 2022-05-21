Some things have to be seen to be believed, and this campaign ad by Rebecca Parson, congressional candidate for WA-06, is one of them.

There are 28 empty homes for every homeless person in the US. Let’s occupy them. pic.twitter.com/RYIZVMBzg4 — Rebecca Parson for Congress, WA-06 (@RebeccaforWA) May 21, 2022

We’re not sure where to start with this. Is it the over-the-top dialogue? The dramatic lighting? The working electricity in a foreclosed house? The fact that this person keeps bolt cutters in their car?

That’s all interesting for sure, but actually it’s probably the unabashed call for breaking-and-entering that’s the real issue here.

She's running for congress on a platform of breaking and entering. Literally. https://t.co/OYCalxbyQ9 — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) May 21, 2022

That’s … quite the platform.

That's called stealing.

Stealing is wrong. — Skeptical Geologist: Good Thing Favorer (@SkepticalGeol) May 21, 2022

Yes. And yes.

People are naturally curious as to how such a policy would work.

Who pays for the utilities? Genuinely curious. Or maintains it? Surely if it was simply a shell and someone was injured within it – you as a provider would be liable? Who insures it for fire? Can anyone just join this scheme to avoid a mortgage? I’ll await answers — TA.DYOR (@crypticwoade) May 21, 2022

These are good questions. We wouldn’t hold our breaths waiting on the answers, though.

Some have suggested possible alternatives to this “solution”.

You first. Invite ONE in. We'll wait. — Publ!us 🍊 (@StilesMoz) May 21, 2022

Yours first — TheCatsMeow (@LB22222222) May 21, 2022

Offer your house in Washington when you are in DC, first. https://t.co/NdXpo1bADw — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) May 21, 2022

It is funny how politicians who suggest these things don’t exactly seem to be too eager to invite strangers to live in their own homes.

There’s a word for people who believe they have the right to property that other people have worked hard for.

Ah, yes, that’s the one!

Why is it that progressives think that every problem can be fixed by throwing “free” stuff at it? Has this ever worked?

There is a light at the end of this particularly odd tunnel:

Should you win, you’ll enjoy serving in the House minority. — Tungsten Carbide Drills! (@montypythonfun) May 21, 2022

Good news indeed.

