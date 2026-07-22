Mark Warner Turns Into a Stammering Mess When Asked About the Socialist Takeover of the Dem Party

This week, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the socialist takeover of the Democratic Party is going to end up being a gift to the Republicans moving forward.

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The Democrats have brought that upon themselves, and now many of them seem to be in a bit of a panic now that the socialist monster they helped create with their increasing insanity starts to turn on them.

Senator Mark Warner was asked about the socialist takeover of his party and it got awkward fast.

Democrat Senator Mark Warner stumbles when asked about the socialist takeover of his party.



Q: "Do you think you should have a big tent?"



WARNER: “At least we’re having an ideological debate in the Republican Party, I'm sorry, in the Democrat Party.” pic.twitter.com/9lCjCsTf1L — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2026

The Democrats have created such a "big tent" that it's large enough for antisemites, communists, socialists and dudes with Nazi tattoos to fit under.

Lmao. He's such a fraud.



He also got caught straight up lying about voter ID in VA, and the news host called him out the other day.



Scumbag. — ₿ishop (@bishop_intel) July 21, 2026

It's been a rough month for Warner, and this only added to it:

ABC: "You and every other Democrat oppose the SAVE America Act... requiring photo ID to register to vote, is this Democrats should get behind?"



WARNER: “In Virginia, we have voter ID and photo ID!”



ABC: “That’s actually not the case. I’m a Virginia voter…” pic.twitter.com/jRuFt8veKw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2026

Keep it up, Sen. Warner, you're doing great.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and socialist insanity.

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