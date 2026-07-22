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Mark Warner Turns Into a Stammering Mess When Asked About the Socialist Takeover of the Dem Party

Doug P. | 8:54 AM on July 22, 2026

This week, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the socialist takeover of the Democratic Party is going to end up being a gift to the Republicans moving forward. 

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The Democrats have brought that upon themselves, and now many of them seem to be in a bit of a panic now that the socialist monster they helped create with their increasing insanity starts to turn on them. 

Senator Mark Warner was asked about the socialist takeover of his party and it got awkward fast. 

The Democrats have created such a "big tent" that it's large enough for antisemites, communists, socialists and dudes with Nazi tattoos to fit under. 

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It's been a rough month for Warner, and this only added to it:

Keep it up, Sen. Warner, you're doing great. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and socialist insanity. 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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DEMOCRAT PARTY MARK WARNER REPUBLICAN PARTY SOCIALISM VOTER ID

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