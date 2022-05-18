The White House announced today that President Biden is taking two actions to get baby formula back on the shelves as fast as possible.

Just now, President Biden announced two additional actions – invoking the Defense Production Act and launching Operation Fly Formula – to speed up the import of infant formula and get more formula to stores as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/4Ss9H2T7BO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 18, 2022

Well, that’s good, if perhaps not a tad too long in coming.

Little late there, sport. — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) May 19, 2022

Little bit.

Why didn’t you do this a few months ago? — Virus is Endemic Jack (@jackbrazen) May 18, 2022

Ohhh, we know this one! It’s because this administration has proven over and over gain that it truly does not care about the struggles of the American people (filled up your tank lately?).

Or it could also be that as a general rule a bloated federal government weighted down by bureaucracy and over-regulation is by nature incapable of a speedy and efficient response to a crisis, but we digress.

Questions of expediency aside, what’s with the name “Operation Fly Formula”? Who comes up with these things?

Could anyone come up with a better name? I immediately got an image of a literal fly and not baby formula when I read this. — Steph #ITFDB ⚾️💙 (@stephe_22) May 18, 2022

"Fly formula" Try Operation formula fly

Operation feed babies FLY FORMULA? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 18, 2022

Glad to see these moves, but you really need to come up with a better name than "Fly Formula." I mean, ew. — Langdon Grant (@langdongrant2) May 18, 2022

It IS pretty challenging to not think of actual flies. Or a name less appealing than a plan to feed America’s babies. Having said that, at least the administration is finally taking action, despite what we were told about their ability to do so.

Awesome to see our government doing something for our fellow citizens. Just weird that we were told this couldn’t happen. Better late than never I guess. https://t.co/5OuddGBpuL — Kyle (@KyleReiss3) May 18, 2022

Wait, wait. You're telling me that Biden actually has the power to do lots of things, and that all his apologists who keep pretending he has no power are actually lying? https://t.co/wmFrUrA1Pp — David Sirota (@davidsirota) May 18, 2022

That one took us by surprise, if we’re being perfectly honest.

If he has the authority to do it now, he had it months ago. No excuse for taking so long to act. People have been rationing food for infants and feeding them insufficiently nutritious homemade concoctions. — Kathleen (@MeKathleen) May 18, 2022

There’s quite a bit of truth to that. Regardless of where you are on the political spectrum it’s obvious this is an issue that should have been addressed a while ago. Let’s hope these new measures go into effect quickly to get those babies fed.

