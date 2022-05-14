We’re not sure what’s going on with Bill Maher lately but he doesn’t seem to be a big fan of the Biden administration’s recent policy decisions.

Bill Maher rails against Nina Jankowicz, 'Disinfo Governance Board': 'These are not bright people' https://t.co/EiXKtHBgJn — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2022

From Fox News:

“Real Time” host Bill Maher blasted the so-called “Disinformation Governance Board” and its executive director Nina Jankowicz. During his panel discussion on Friday night, Maher knocked the Department of Homeland Security, which he said itself had a “creepy name,” for rolling out its new initiative, which he insisted is “even creepier.” “Yes, they’re right to compare this to Orwell in the ‘Ministry of Truth,’ Maher said. “That’s exactly what it sounds like.” He’s right (and we’ve said that way more times lately than we ever thought we would). It’s a creepy name, it’s a creepy concept, and it’s guaranteed to overstep whatever authority it’s been granted.

Maher is definitely not going to win any fans from his “side” with opinions like this.

Maher is going to be as hated as a Republican soon. But he is right and the truth hurts the weak.https://t.co/fG5K1lXPu8 — JJ Pesavento #1776 (@rdrhwke) May 14, 2022

That seems like a pretty safe bet.

Hey @billmaher: we know each other 44 years. The tweet below from the drooling idiot @kilmeade is your indication that whatever it is…you are now doing it wrong. pic.twitter.com/1uEpykB3BD — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 14, 2022

And there it is. When you’ve lost Keith Olbermann … you’re probably better off.

It is, of course, important to remember that just because someone you usually disagree with says something you do agree with doesn’t mean you’re on the same team. But this is a good point:

Even Bill Maher has been speaking out lately about the woke left. People say we shouldn't retweet the things he says that we agree with because he still hates us. But he has a big audience, and I think the more people hear it, the better. https://t.co/fSvW49YFBU — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 🚨 🥊 (@LivePDDave1) May 14, 2022

Indeed. And agreed.

