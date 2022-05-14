We’re not sure what’s going on with Bill Maher lately but he doesn’t seem to be a big fan of the Biden administration’s recent policy decisions.

From Fox News:

“Real Time” host Bill Maher blasted the so-called “Disinformation Governance Board” and its executive director Nina Jankowicz.

During his panel discussion on Friday night, Maher knocked the Department of Homeland Security, which he said itself had a “creepy name,” for rolling out its new initiative, which he insisted is “even creepier.”

“Yes, they’re right to compare this to Orwell in the ‘Ministry of Truth,’ Maher said. “That’s exactly what it sounds like.”

He’s right (and we’ve said that way more times lately than we ever thought we would). It’s a creepy name, it’s a creepy concept, and it’s guaranteed to overstep whatever authority it’s been granted.

Maher is definitely not going to win any fans from his “side” with opinions like this.

That seems like a pretty safe bet.

And there it is. When you’ve lost Keith Olbermann … you’re probably better off.

It is, of course, important to remember that just because someone you usually disagree with says something you do agree with doesn’t mean you’re on the same team. But this is a good point:

Indeed. And agreed.

