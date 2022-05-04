If there’s one thing the leak of the SCOTUS majority opinion draft on Roe v. Wade has taught us, it’s that the Dems and the mainstream media (apologies for the redundancy) have zero shame when it comes to changing their narrative to suit their agenda.

Actually, we knew that already and it looks like actor/comedian Rob Schneider did too:

Apparently there are new developments in American discourse; suddenly people who are not biologists can define what a woman is,

and more incredibly after a 2 year hiatus the rights of individual Americans are being recognized. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 4, 2022

After all, it wasn’t that long ago that soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson claimed that she could not provide the meaning of the word “woman’ because she’s not a biologist:

Senator Blackburn: "Can you provide a definition for the word woman?" Judge Jackson: "No. I can't…I'm not a biologist." pic.twitter.com/TRlqUeDGs6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2022

We’re honestly still trying to wrap our heads around that exchange.

Oddly enough, California Governor Gavin Newsom doesn’t seem to have a problem with making the distinction between men and women, even though we’re pretty sure he’s also not a biologist.

If men could get pregnant, this wouldn’t even be a conversation. This decision isn’t about strengthening families – it’s about extremism. It’s about control. We will fight for the right to choose. pic.twitter.com/Yky1Q3RNqJ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 4, 2022

People were quick to pick up on the hypocrisy.

Regardless of your opinion on the draft of a decision that hasn’t actually been handed down yet, it should be of concern to people on all sides of any issue how quickly the discourse of those in power will change in order to hang on to that power.

In light of Motherboards suggestion that women acquire horse pills in the event that the decision is overturned, here’s a fun little addendum to Rob’s tweet:

Also, horse medication is the new “in” thing, but only as a means of birth control. — Tennessee Viking (@lex_blu) May 4, 2022

We see what you did there. And we like it.

Recommended Twitchy Video