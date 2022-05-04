We can’t really be sure what inspired Chelsea Manning to share this advice, but we do know we certainly agree with it:

for those of you who are just catching up: if you are able to afford it, and if it is safe for you to do so, you should consider arming yourselves, then finding others to train with in teams and learn how to defend your community—we may need these skills in the very near future — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) May 3, 2022

When it comes to safely armed and responsible citizens, the more the merrier!

There’s some speculation that Manning’s tweet was spurred by yesterday’s SCOTUS leak that could potentially mean the end of Roe v. Wade:

Is the implication here that overturning Roe v Wade would incur civil war? If so, does someone have a broad-brush-stroke sense of how that chain of events might unfold? — James Maskill (@maskillj) May 3, 2022

Good question.

Best answer (and trust us, we had to scroll through a whole lot of “interesting” to get to it):

No. It sends it to the state legislature. Some states will end up with abortion regulations that cover up until birth(CA, NY). Others will have laws like Texas. This is fear mongering before the midterm election. It distracts low information single issue voters from other issues. — Daniel Tucker (@DanielT46912705) May 3, 2022

It seems a few folks who may not necessarily share Manning’s political leanings agree on the basic concept expressed in her tweet:

I completely and absolutely endorse this message — Johnny Gat (@JohnGat1312) May 4, 2022

I absolutely endorse this tweet.

Every free citizen should be well armed, well trained, and well coordinated. — TSgt Ciz (@TsgtCiz) May 4, 2022

Absolutely! Support #2a, as self defense is not only a Constitutional right, it is a human right. — Karl Dickey (@karldickey) May 3, 2022

Heck yes to all of the above. The right to bear arms is a fundamental founding principle and one that we should all agree with regardless of which “side” we’re on. Manning may not have intended to make this case, but it’s a solid one nonetheless and we support it without reservation.

Arm yourselves you say? Find others to train with to defend your community? Hmmm….I feel like I've heard vague references to something like that before…. pic.twitter.com/9beemBOvcS — TNizzle (@TNizzle621) May 3, 2022

Yep. Sounds pretty familiar.

The right to keep and bear arms is for ALL Americans, and shall not be infringed.

Welcome to your Second Amendment rights. — Cranky Gordon of TikTok (@StillCrankyAF) May 3, 2022

So arm up, train up, be safe, be smart, and exercise your rights.

And welcome to the party, Chelsea.

