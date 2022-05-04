We can’t really be sure what inspired Chelsea Manning to share this advice, but we do know we certainly agree with it:

When it comes to safely armed and responsible citizens, the more the merrier!

There’s some speculation that Manning’s tweet was spurred by yesterday’s SCOTUS leak that could potentially mean the end of Roe v. Wade:

Good question.

Best answer (and trust us, we had to scroll through a whole lot of “interesting” to get to it):

Trending

It seems a few folks who may not necessarily share Manning’s political leanings agree on the basic concept expressed in her tweet:

Heck yes to all of the above. The right to bear arms is a fundamental founding principle and one that we should all agree with regardless of which “side” we’re on. Manning may not have intended to make this case, but it’s a solid one nonetheless and we support it without reservation.

Yep. Sounds pretty familiar.

The right to keep and bear arms is for ALL Americans, and shall not be infringed.

So arm up, train up, be safe, be smart, and exercise your rights.

And welcome to the party, Chelsea.

***

Related:

‘The gravest, most unforgivable sin’: Twitter sounds off on SCOTUS leak

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chelsea ManningSecond Amendment

Recommended Twitchy Video