Chinese Dissident Ends Tim Walz's Stupid ‘Grammar’ Excuse for Stolen Valor ... in Two Sentences

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  1:47 AM on August 30, 2024
meme

Earlier, we shared with you Tim Walz’s pathetic excuse for decades of stolen valor. Here it is, again, in case you missed it:

We will go as far as to say no one believed that excuse—or that the number of people who believe it is so low as to be indistinguishable from zero. Even if you run into people who say they believe it, we don’t believe that they actually believe that. They are simply hoping you are stupid enough to believe it.

No. Walz lied. And that claim that he just doesn’t understand grammar runs straight into the teeth of just one fact. We will let Chinese defector Xi Van Fleet explain it to the class:

And in case you are wondering, she is absolutely right, as verified by state media:

That NPR article states the following:

In 1989, a 15-year-old Dai met Walz, who became her first foreign English teacher at Foshan No. 1 Middle School in southern China. During that school year, Walz taught English and U.S. history to around 300 students, she says.

So much for that “gawsh, I’m just a folksy, regular guy who don’t don’t talk no good” routine. He not only knew proper grammar, he was considered proficient enough to teach others.

Incidentally, on some level it doesn’t matter who said it. Facts are facts, no matter who says it. But we have followed Xi Van Fleet for a while and she is one of this author’s favorite follows, a person who escaped oppression who is trying to warn Americans how it can happen here. Here she is talking to Tucker Carlson:

It’s a long video and its off topic to this post, but we still recommend that you listen to the whole thing.

Back to Walz, Ms. Fleet (Van Fleet?) got a lot of positive reactions:

We think it says he is full of it when he says he just misspoke.

Indeed, it's the difference between "let's eat, Grandma," and "let's eat Grandma." So proper grammar can save lives.

Seriously, why can’t these stolen valor types ever just say “I’m sorry”? “I admit I lied about my record at times, and that is shameful and I am sorry.” This is just bad scandal management.

Finally:

That’s funny, but the truth is that this is just the proof that he was lying. Of course, we didn’t really need very much evidence, but there is the proverbial smoking gun.

Really, overall, this interview was not the win the Democrats were hoping for.

