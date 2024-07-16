RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership!
Dean Obeidallah Clutching Pearls Over This Chant at RNC is Priceless (Watch)
A Counter-Sniper Saw Crooks on the Roof Nearly HALF AN HOUR Before He...
Joe Biden Tells Black Interviewer How He Got Started in the Civil Rights...
'Thunderous'! Here's Trump Making the 'Most American Moment Possible' at the RNC Conventio...
NO ONE CARES: Tea Pain Crying Over Vance VP Pick Shows How DEI...
BlueAnon: Here’s Proof Trump Wasn’t Hit by a Bullet and It Was Staged
Democrats Wishcasting Hard Over Harris / Vance Debate
Keith Olbermann Wants Judge Aileen Cannon Arrested, Even If They Have to Make...
WATCH: Joe Biden Tries to Defend His ‘Bullseye’ Comment to Lester Holt: 'I...
James Woods Disappointed George Takei Won't Buy Into 'Unity' Talk
Hot Take: Hunter Biden Gun Case Could Be Dismissed Like Trump’s Documents Case
'Bloodbath': President Joe Biden Tells NBC News He's Not Engaged in Trump's Sort...
Look All Those Flags: James Lindsay BLASTS Protesters Outside RNC Who Want to...

WATCH: A Lutheran Pastor Blesses the Republican National Convention With a Hilarious Trump Impression

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker  |  7:00 AM on July 16, 2024
meme

And now for something completely different, watch how a Lutheran Minister introduces his blessing for the Republican National Convention:

Advertisement

For a little background, that is Pastor James A. Roemke of the Messiah Lutheran Church of Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

(For the record, we call him ‘pastor’ because that’s what his church’s website calls him. If we are wrong, we apologize.)

He was one of many faith leaders called in to bless the Republican convention. He saw an opportunity to speak to a national audience, and by gosh, he took it.

Well, if you want to watch the whole thing, it is here:

Wholesome is right.

In fact, there is a bit of a ‘Trump dance’ that doesn’t show up in the first version which is also pitch perfect:

Recommended

A Counter-Sniper Saw Crooks on the Roof Nearly HALF AN HOUR Before He Tried to Assassinate Trump (Update)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

It’s not as good as Shawn Farash. Seriously, go here and listen to Farash. Farash can make himself sound so similar to Trump that this author has let his wife listen to him without seeing the video and she thought it was Trump for a second. But Pastor Roemke did a great job.

We’ve been seeing a lot of people saying that the entire assassination attempt upset them so much they had trouble sleeping, especially on the first night. We have even heard of young folks saying that they will remember this the way their parents remember September 11. So, if you needed a good laugh and you got one, we’re glad to provide.

And it’s a funny impression, whether you like Trump or not.

Advertisement

Oh, lighten up. Sometimes we need to laugh.

Presumably he means Trump’s first smile and who knows? Our impression is that Trump is good natured enough to have been laughing long before today, but that’s just our guess. Still, the smile is very good to see.

But why do they follow Lex Luthor?

(Yes, we are joking. We’ve got jokes.)

Amen to that.

Tags: FUNNY REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION RNC TRUMP

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Counter-Sniper Saw Crooks on the Roof Nearly HALF AN HOUR Before He Tried to Assassinate Trump (Update)
Aaron Walker
Dean Obeidallah Clutching Pearls Over This Chant at RNC is Priceless (Watch)
RickRobinson
NO ONE CARES: Tea Pain Crying Over Vance VP Pick Shows How DEI Has Completely Captured Democrats
Grateful Calvin
'Thunderous'! Here's Trump Making the 'Most American Moment Possible' at the RNC Convention
Doug P.
Keith Olbermann Wants Judge Aileen Cannon Arrested, Even If They Have to Make Up the Charge
Brett T.
Democrats Wishcasting Hard Over Harris / Vance Debate
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Counter-Sniper Saw Crooks on the Roof Nearly HALF AN HOUR Before He Tried to Assassinate Trump (Update) Aaron Walker
Advertisement