WATCH: A Lutheran Pastor Blesses the Republican National Convention With a Hilarious Trump Impression

And now for something completely different, watch how a Lutheran Minister introduces his blessing for the Republican National Convention:

He had one job and he nailed it. pic.twitter.com/0C0Q06LauH — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 16, 2024

For a little background, that is Pastor James A. Roemke of the Messiah Lutheran Church of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

(For the record, we call him ‘pastor’ because that’s what his church’s website calls him. If we are wrong, we apologize.)

He was one of many faith leaders called in to bless the Republican convention. He saw an opportunity to speak to a national audience, and by gosh, he took it.

"nobody's ever been blesseder" — Bubba T8 🇺🇲 (@Bubba_T8) July 16, 2024

They’re saying it’s the biggest blessing ever.

A blessing never seen before. 😅 — Michael (@Michael55478827) July 16, 2024

He prayer that came after was actually dope too.. woulda been such a hard mic drop if that thing wasn’t attached to the podium — roy tuna (@roytunafish) July 16, 2024

Well, if you want to watch the whole thing, it is here:

MUST WATCH: Priest does hilarious impression of President Trump



Wholesome content ❤️#RNC2024 pic.twitter.com/LCextbteWd — Turning Point Action (@TPAction_) July 16, 2024

Wholesome is right.

In fact, there is a bit of a ‘Trump dance’ that doesn’t show up in the first version which is also pitch perfect:

OMG I’ve never seen Trump SMILE so BIG! 😁



Priest Does a Trump Impression and Dance before prayer

🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😄😁☠️https://t.co/ZfBJMEvCY3 pic.twitter.com/NBlIJddVQn — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) July 16, 2024

It’s not as good as Shawn Farash. Seriously, go here and listen to Farash. Farash can make himself sound so similar to Trump that this author has let his wife listen to him without seeing the video and she thought it was Trump for a second. But Pastor Roemke did a great job.

Absolute legend!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Paul Hookem 🇺🇸 (@PaulHook_em) July 16, 2024

This made my day. For the first time since #J13 I might be able to sleep. https://t.co/FkIShfQZt8 — Shannon Weaver (@aphroditelove42) July 16, 2024

We’ve been seeing a lot of people saying that the entire assassination attempt upset them so much they had trouble sleeping, especially on the first night. We have even heard of young folks saying that they will remember this the way their parents remember September 11. So, if you needed a good laugh and you got one, we’re glad to provide.

Don’t like Trump or not, regardless it’s a great prayer. I wish the same for our President Biden may God keep him safe too. https://t.co/BJiFxWsObY — Jason Montoya (@ThayCallMeMonty) July 16, 2024

And it’s a funny impression, whether you like Trump or not.

I love this pastor! I just wish my family lived closer to his church. We’d be there every Sunday. 🤣♥️🙏🏻 — Carey Armstrong 1776🇺🇸 ✝️🐊 (@losey_carey) July 16, 2024

A pastor doing a Trump impression before the benediction? What on the world. pic.twitter.com/a1Mfi4cOUv — Pete Morrison (@PewsViews) July 16, 2024

Oh, lighten up. Sometimes we need to laugh.

Lord forgive me if I need to repent but I literally laughed so hard when he did that 🤣 — Joey Knight (@joeylknight) July 16, 2024

That might be his first smile in days — Big Tiki (@bigtiki0) July 16, 2024

Presumably he means Trump’s first smile and who knows? Our impression is that Trump is good natured enough to have been laughing long before today, but that’s just our guess. Still, the smile is very good to see.

@thelcms needs to retweet this! Star of the show tonight (other than Trump himself). I keep telling everybody - Lutherans are funny! https://t.co/cJCdxZGraF — Dagney (@msgreenjeans) July 16, 2024

But why do they follow Lex Luthor?

(Yes, we are joking. We’ve got jokes.)

the world needed that at this very moment



this needs to be everywhere — Poopybutthole 🇷🇺 (@SosageMcBiscuit) July 16, 2024

Amen to that.