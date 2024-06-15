Iowahawk Nominates Kim Iverson for the ‘Metaphors Gone Wrong Hall of Fame’ For Israel/Nazi Comparison

There are hot takes on the war in Gaza, and then there is whatever the hell this entire thread is:

Could you imagine if the Nazis bombed all the homes of the people they suspected were hiding Jews? — Kim Iversen 🇺🇸 (@KimIversenShow) June 14, 2024

Sadly, she goes on and gets the Community Note treatment:

And the “crime” is either being the part of the group they hated or hiding them. — Kim Iversen 🇺🇸 (@KimIversenShow) June 14, 2024

Previously, she gave us a hot take where basically she wishes suffering on innocent people who are related to people who disagree with her on abortion. But this take is so morally blinkered, we don’t know where to begin.

First, does she think people actually say, ‘sure, the Nazis murdered random jews, but at least when they did so, they did it with surgical precision?’ Does her peer group spend their days contemplating the positive side of Nazi Germany?

Second, unlike Hamass, the German soldiers in World War II generally didn’t intentionally surround themselves with civilians as human shields. We’re sure there were exceptions, but generally this wasn’t what the Nazis did while with Hamass, honoring the rules of warfare is the exception and not the rule. We’re not saying that the Nazis were good—there is a good reason why ‘Nazi’ is basically shorthand for ‘evil’ in our culture—we're just saying as evil as the Nazis were, in many ways Hamass is worse, a fact masked by the reality that Hamass is less successful in carrying out its genocidal desires.

Of course, these Hamass apologists never recognize (or want to admit) the incentives they are creating with this kind of discourse. If a terrorist deliberately surrounds himself with innocent civilians so that it is almost impossible to stop the terrorist without harming innocents, this author then blames the terrorist for any innocent deaths that occurs, not the people trying to stop him or her. But the Kim Iversons of the world blame the people trying to stop the terrorists.

Seriously, does Iverson want the terrorists to engage in this sort of behavior? Because she is rewarding them for doing it and telling the next terrorists that she will reward them, too. If you were a Hamass terrorist, and you didn’t care about innocent civilians being murdered on either side of the conflict, you would see nothing but benefits in surrounding yourself with innocent civilians. On one hand, your enemies might hesitate to try to kill you. On the other hand, if any civilians die, the Kim Iversons of the world will blame the people who tried to stop the terrorist, not the terrorist who chose to endanger them. But if everyone condemned the terrorist and no one else for such deaths, you reduce a great deal of the incentive to engage in this behavior.

The left loves to accuse conservatives of being stochastic terrorists, of basically using their freedom of expression to encourage violence, but walk right past the way they encourage Hamass to act like inhuman monsters. Indeed, the bizarre wellspring of support Hamass has enjoyed since October 7 tells those Hamass animals that all of the cruelty they have engaged in on that day and thereafter was beneficial to their cause.

And not for nothing, but many of the so-called innocent civilians are nothing of the sort. Oli London makes this point in this post about the raid that freed four Israeli hostages:

🧵The mainstream media will tell you these were two men were just ‘innocent civilians’ killed yesterday in Nuseirat, Gaza.



In reality, they were TERRORISTS.



Dr. Ahmed Al-Jamal, a physician, and his son Abdallah Aljamal, an Al Jazeera journalist, held Noa Argamni hostage in… pic.twitter.com/0Qfvoiohnj — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 9, 2024

The whole thread is worth reading, but we want to focus just on this post for now. The cut off text reads:

Dr. Ahmed Al-Jamal, a physician, and his son Abdallah Aljamal, an Al Jazeera journalist, held Noa Argamni hostage in their home for 8 months. They subjected her to horrific psychological abuse and kept her locked up in a child’s bedroom for 245 days. They were killed during the rescue mission as they attempted to prevent IDF soldiers rescuing the young woman they had held captive. Abdallah Aljamal worked as a journalist for Al Jazeera and the Palestine Chronicle, a U.S. registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Over the past 8 months, while he kept Noa hostage, he continued to publish articles online about the so called ‘injustice’ of the Gaza war, with articles highly critical of Israel and sympathetic to Palestinian terror groups.

Putting aside what this tells us about the quality of ‘journalism’ coming out of Gaza, if you are helping terrorists keep a person as a hostage, you are not a civilian. You are a combatant—albeit a dishonorable one—and fair game in any attempt to rescue that hostage. We have seen an epidemic of people claiming that people who clearly took up arms or otherwise carried out practical actions in support of Hamass like holding people hostage, get labeled by the pro-Hamass crowd as civilians. They are not civilians by any logical definition of the term.

In any case, do we have to tell you she was dragged?

I nominate this for the Metaphors Gone Wrong Hall of Fame https://t.co/Gt56Bj5BHa — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 14, 2024

Did they BOMB them?



Can you imagine reading the English language which is filled with words with specific meanings? — Kim Iversen 🇺🇸 (@KimIversenShow) June 14, 2024

Lady, you need to learn the first rule of holes.

You're equating the people that were risking their lives to save lives with those who forcefully keep people in captivity who have been kidnapped? Is that seriously your moral position here? — 🚨 Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) June 14, 2024

This would be a great time for you to delete your account. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 14, 2024

And deprive this 'rage curator' the opportunity to point and laugh at her?

Were you dropped on your head as a child? — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 14, 2024

Hiding Jews in the Holocaust to save them is like hiding hostages to torture them for 259 days? Or hiding Hamas terrorists, missiles and ammunitions that are hell-bent on killing Jews??? We know you wouldn’t hide any Jew for sure… Also, Nazis did worse things than what you’re… — Tal Heinrich (@TalHeinrich) June 14, 2024

The cut off text reads:

Also, Nazis did worse things than what you’re describing. The moment you start giving excuses for Nazis or draw false analogies that present them in better light — that’s when you know that you’re a full blown antisemite. If one day you or your loved ones will get abducted and tortured, let’s hope the good people will not come to the rescue because you are so sensitive to collateral damage.

We suspect she'd sing a different tune if she were taken hostage.

This is a terrible analogy…



The Nazis would be targeting people who were saving Jews.



Israel is targeting people who are holding Jews hostage.



Subtle difference… seriously, why are anti-Zionists so dumb?! https://t.co/M7sa8eGuG5 — Israel Advocacy Movement (@israel_advocacy) June 14, 2024

Because if they were smart, or at least wise, they wouldn’t hate the Jews?

"Hiding" Jews. That's rich.



You're comparing the hostage keepers to the family that hid Anne Frank's family. — TS the Deplorable (@TStheDeplorable) June 14, 2024

Hiding a Jew is now the same as hiding missiles that will be used to kill civilians ?? — Sheila728 ✡️🇺🇸🇮🇱🔥 (@EinOdMilvaddo) June 14, 2024

I genuinely do not know of a single thing you've said that's been logical or rational, ever. — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) June 14, 2024

We honestly haven’t paid enough attention to her to verify.

Read a history book. Like any one of them. For the love of god woman. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 14, 2024

Logical fallacy of incorrect group comparison. In Germany (and the axis powers) the ruling power were the Nazis. Hiding Jews was an act of resistance.

In Gaza, the ruling power is Hamas. Holding hostages is a war crime.

See the difference? — Jeffrey H Baybick (@PATHLOGIC) June 14, 2024

We appreciate that this guy is trying to talk her down, but it is a historical fact that not all rebellions or resistance movements are good. The most obvious example from our history was the rise of the Ku Klux Klan, where Southern Democrats resorted to terrorism because they didn’t want to see black people gain equal rights and opportunities (and to keep those evil Republicans out of the South).

Of course, it is not fair to compare Hamass to the KKK because you see the KKK hated the Jews (among others) for religious and racial reasons, they would wear masks while committing terrorism, they would target civilians, they enjoyed widespread support among Democrats and …

… wait, why are they different from Hamass, again?

(Note: Sarcasm very much intended.)

What Israel did is call, email, text, and drop leaflets asking the civilians to leave specific areas and move to safe areas because Israel was going to come in and defeat the enemy army (Hamas) that was attacking them.



Can you imagine if the USA and UK in WWII called every… — Ari Goldberg (@eyepodster) June 14, 2024

The cut off text says:

Can you imagine if the USA and UK in WWII called every German telephone and dropped leaflets, warning them to leave for safety because they were going to invade Germany looking for the Nazi soldiers, SS, and Gestapo that were attacking them? Instead of using the humane tactics of Israel, the US and UK bombed entire cities: Cologne, Hamburg, Berlin, Nuremberg, Stuttgart, Essen, Bremen, Düsseldorf, Dresden, Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Kuri, and Tokyo.

We honestly think Israel is too nice in this war, but it does have the benefit of making it easier for its advocates to make arguments like this.

Have you ever heard of WWII? It's an interesting event, look it up;) — Olaf Ribbentropobanovaný 🇨🇿🇺🇦🍌🇹🇼 (@zidojester) June 14, 2024

my family ended in a concentration camp since they were hiding Jews. So I can assure you - this analogy is flawed. — Martina (@martinap133) June 14, 2024

Wow. That is a body slam right there.

Friends, I regret to inform you that I just discovered that a person named Kim Iversen exists, and this is her idea of a genius burn of Israel. https://t.co/olg30gJphn — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) June 14, 2024

Who wants to tell her? https://t.co/2imJ3k3HZH — Eli Lake (@EliLake) June 14, 2024

We all do.

Imagining Kim waking up, doing a line, and tweeting out this banger. https://t.co/vMZNsZ7NAg — Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) June 14, 2024

We don't know if she is on cocaine, but if she isn't, it would probably be smart to say she was. It's literally the only thing that would start to offer an excuse for this nonsense.

Just Asking Questions crowd never fails to entertain https://t.co/SHx4RQmrg7 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) June 14, 2024

Yeah, imagine. Except they DID. The Nazis bombed all the British homes they could get to, including homes of people sheltering Jews. 50,000 British civilians killed. 150,000 injured. 2,000,000 British homes destroyed (1,500,000 in London). Read a book, JewHater. https://t.co/AE6uxZczpa pic.twitter.com/tqgCQjFMuh — jack ✝️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🍌 (@F4bP4m) June 14, 2024

The way the anti-Israel crew are torturing analogies should itself be a war crime. https://t.co/IohbTJWNpX — Hirad (@theHirad) June 14, 2024

I don't think there's a more perfect tweet to encapsulate my thesis that fading public memory of WW2 is an underlying factor driving a lot of recent anti-Israel discourse. https://t.co/1nvCfMrzzh — Christopher W. Jones (@cwjones89) June 15, 2024

Considering that we recently covered a history book about the attack on Pearl Harbor that actually featured German aircraft on the cover … he might be onto something.

Finally:

We are soooo stealing this meme.