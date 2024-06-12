Matt Walsh Reveals More of the Nashville Transgender Shooter’s ‘Manifesto’ (LANGUAGE WARNING)

The other day, we talked about how the Daily Mail had gotten a copy of at least some Audrey Hale’s (a.k.a. the Nashville Transgender Shooter) so called manifesto. And, today, Matt Walsh has more of it.

Except before we dig in, we think we have to correct the record. What this actually seems to be is writings in a diary, as opposed to a well-thought-out document that tells you specifically why she did this. Such a document can give you a strong idea why she did it, it’s not the same thing as a document that says “this is why I am going to shoot up this school.”

Also, this all comes with a LANGUAGE WARNING. Besides using a lot of curse words, she also talks about doing some things that are not safe for work.

With stuffed animals.

For hours.

So … totally normal stuff.

But with that aside, here’s the thread where Walsh revealed what he had:

2/ In one passage, the shooter rails against “Christian friends” that her parents have encouraged her to make. She writes, “Parents actually believe religion can change nature. That could explain why I don’t practice religion anymore. Let kids think for themselves.” pic.twitter.com/04xRXvBspj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 12, 2024

We have seen a lot of people on the left try to argue that “animals do X, therefore there is nothing wrong with humans doing X” as a form of logic. Reasoning from animal behavior seems like the opposite of good morality. For instance, many animals will eat their young. Does it follow that it is right for humans to eat their young?

Then again, maybe we don’t want to hear a leftist’s answer to that question.

4/ Separately, she writes: “F*ck parents like them [who oppose trans ideology] who think of themselves first, and their preference of conservative religion…” and how she’d “kill to have had parents” who’d have given her so-called “puberty blockers” as a child. pic.twitter.com/ozktZoPalB — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 12, 2024

6/ That’s one of the many problems with radical gender ideology. The people least able to navigate their own care — children and cognitively impaired adults — are not just unintentional casualties. They are the targets. They seek answers, and gender ideology comes knocking. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 12, 2024

8/ Recall that, in the wake of this shooting, the White House claimed that trans people — not the murdered Christians — were “under attack.” They didn't want you to realize that, in her own words, the shooter had described her disdain for Christians very clearly. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 12, 2024

10/ The writings are distressing and highly emotional. At one point, she states, “Puberty = life sentence. The people in this world adds more bullets to shoot violent thoughts into my head on full-auto. I hate parental views; how my mom sees me as a daughter.” pic.twitter.com/CMg21VBqNH — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 12, 2024

The bit about giving her stuffed dolls fake genitals recalls this bit from the Daily Mail’s article about parts of these writings:

Tony was her 'stuffed boy doll' which she wrote 'is like the boy I am in another form.' She simulated intercourse between Tony and another soft toy over the course of hours, she wrote. She even took photos of the scene and lost track of time. 'God, I am such a pervert.' Hale wrote, 'I waste too much time in my fantasies.'

Honestly, how does a person spend hours doing this sort of thing? And this is a 28-year-old woman.

12/ Instead of worshiping God, the shooter states that she sees herself as a kind of deity. “Having a brain like mine has its godliness,” she writes at one point. pic.twitter.com/zWer23YOT1 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 12, 2024

14/ The FBI has never presented a clear answer as to why they hid these writings. In court, they claimed that active criminal investigations preclude releasing the documents, even though there are no other suspects in the shooting. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 12, 2024

The active investigations line seems particularly lame. Hey, FBI, we think we know who did the shooting!

16/ For its part, Vanderbilt University Medical Center – which reportedly treated the shooter for more than two decades – has remained silent on how, exactly, they were handling the shooter’s care. In fact, they haven’t responded to media inquiries at all. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 12, 2024

18/ This is a national scandal. In this case, transparency can save lives. There have been several other shootings and planned shootings involving trans suspects since the mass killings in Nashville, and there will likely be many more unless something changes. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 12, 2024

20/ For now, this is the information we have: pic.twitter.com/r3LlYJPWfZ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 12, 2024

21/ If the FBI is concerned about “false narratives,” the only reasonable solution is to release the manifesto. My full thoughts here: https://t.co/3uhuzLj8b4 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 12, 2024

Of course, these documents strongly suggest that she was motivated by transgender ideology/hatred of Christianity. But for the left, that will only confirm how correct transgender ideology is. They will say this person is so oppressed by our intolerance that it drove them to murder. Expect statements such as 'sure, what she did was wrong, but...' When the left agrees with a cause, anything is justified, even the murder of children.

But bluntly, if somehow Hale had survived the shooting, we think it would be appropriate to charge her with having committed hate crime. At this point, it is almost impossible to see this shooting as anything other than that.

Finally, it is past time for all of the documents to be revealed. We won’t say that there is no possibility of a valid redaction, but they should be few and far between, and each redaction should be justified in writing, each time, and in detail.