WATCH the Video That the House the Sergeant at Arms Wants to Fine Rep. Massie for Sharing

You might remember the other day how, when they passed a nearly $100 billion spending package on the security of many counties other than America, that we reported that many Congresscritters were flying Ukrainian flags. One person sharing video of that event was Rep. Thomas Massie:

Advertisement

This is the U.S. House of Representatives under the direction of Speaker Mike Johnson. Democrats are celebrating his total capitulation with no victory for securing our border. #MTV pic.twitter.com/TtaIgnX9eg — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 20, 2024

This author isn’t inherently offended by someone flying the flag of another country. We could imagine some Americans (including Congresspersons) waiving British flags during World War II as a sign of friendship and solidarity even before we entered the war, and many friends have been flying the Israeli flag, particularly since October 7, 2023.

But this author has yet to hear someone rationally explain why we should care so much about Ukraine. It is no longer a republic versus a dictatorship, as it was at the start of the war. It has devolved into deciding which dictator rules Ukraine: Putin or Zelenskyy. We find it hard to care about that question. We suppose we prefer Zelenskyy but not enough to go further into debt over it. Many say this will weaken Putin, as if our bigger problem isn’t China. Putin isn’t trying to tell us what movies we can watch, but China is and they are taking other steps to actively subvert our Republic. And don't even get us started when they unleashed a plague that screwed up most of the world. All things being equal, we would rather ally with Putin against China, rather than drive Putin into China’s arms.

But whatever you think of the display, We the People have a right to see it and evaluate it for ourselves, right? The people who vote for these people have a right to decide if this is appropriate behavior for a Congresscritter and vote according to their views.

However, Massie posted that the House Sergeant at Arms threatened to fine Massie for informing the American people of the display they put on:

Instead of fining democrats for waving flags, the House Sergeant at Arms just called and said I will be fined $500 if I don’t delete this video post.



Mike Johnson really wants to memory hole this betrayal of America. https://t.co/5DPWoo4cLw — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 23, 2024

Elon Musk had a good question:

You can be fined for posting a video? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2024

Massie answered:

There’s nothing that gives them the authority to demand I remove a video from my congressional account, but they are.



There is a fine in the rules for taking pictures/videos on the House floor, but they don’t know if I taped this, and democrats post from the floor frequently… pic.twitter.com/N0fD89Qr03 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 23, 2024

The cut off text reads:

There is a fine in the rules for taking pictures/videos on the House floor, but they don’t know if I taped this, and democrats post from the floor frequently (example attached). I believe to be fined, they have to serve you notice on the floor while it’s happening (that’s how I was fined for not wearing a mask). Seems a bit creepy that the Sergeant at Arms would be on my X account three days later looking for an infraction. And how would deleting the video undo my alleged infraction of filming on the House floor? (It wouldn’t) The uniparty is big mad at me for exposing them on several votes and for asking the Speaker to resign. The Speaker, his staff, or one of his allies in our conference is probably directing the Sergeant at Arms to do this.

Advertisement

Speaker Johnson, perhaps sensing the coming of a Streisand Effect, apparently responded and backed down:

Upon viewing Rep. Massie’s tweet, our team reached out to the Sergeant at Arms. I do not agree with this assessment and there will be no fine imposed on Rep. Massie. https://t.co/isqVHdVjUQ — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) April 23, 2024

Massie took notice.

“After further review the penalty is declined. First down.” https://t.co/uH4fFqwPu0 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 24, 2024

In any case, it is good they backed off, because it could have been awkward:

They filmed a gay porno in the congressional hall😂😂

Yet they fine you for exposing them, as traitors.

It’s like a black mirror episode. — Robo Trump (@Robo_Cop_Trump) April 23, 2024

We admit his profile pic, with Robocop given Trump’s signature scowl and hairdo is pretty funny.

God bless you, Sir, for sharing the truth. If you would like to delete your post to avoid the unAmerican fine and violation of your First Amendment Rights, I would be happy to post it on .@SpeakerJohnson's account daily because that little Benedict Arnold can't fine me!



I've… pic.twitter.com/wsWOr1zPTD — Wordpecker (@WordpeckerUSA) April 23, 2024

The cut off text reads:

I've already downloaded it for posterity - so no worries, no regrets - and thank you from the bottom of my heart!

We were tempted to download it ourselves, but the feature seemed to have been turned off.

Still, this is not something you can stop once it is out. All you do is call more attention to the thing you are attempting to suppress. You can't put the toothpaste back in the tube, the genie back in the bottle, or whatever metaphor you want to use.

Advertisement

There should be zero expectation of privacy for congress on the house floor. Zero. — Josh Koe (@Phfteven) April 23, 2024

Exactly. This is supposed to be our government. Our House.

Dems waved foreign flags, violating House decorum.



No fine.



No reaction.@RepThomasMassie recorded it & released it to the public.



He’s threatened with a fine unless he deletes the video.



Covering for Dems.



Punishing Republicans.



Not what I expected from the GOP majority. https://t.co/RlAfsh3EEB — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 23, 2024

The cut off text reads:

Covering for Dems. Punishing Republicans. Not what I expected from the GOP majority.

I'm almost to the point where I don't care who wins the House in November, let everything go to hell. https://t.co/dZb1fKSe8M — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 23, 2024

While we have argued that we really need to stop Biden (or just about any Democrat who might be nominated in his place), the Republicans need to make a case that voting for them matters. They can't just take conservative voters for granted.

This is some ol' bullsh*t.



They can essentially pledge fealty to the Ukrainian goverment by waving the country's flag on the floor, but Massie is getting fined for posting a video exposing it.



Our legislature is full of utter imbeciles. https://t.co/mjTzd26ipb — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) April 23, 2024

I’ll be writing a $500 check to cover my friend Thomas Massie’s fine.



Leave the video up, Co-Chair! https://t.co/wZD6mdGs8p — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 23, 2024

Advertisement

Would be a shame if more people saw this video. https://t.co/mfdKylUDzp — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) April 23, 2024

It would be a total shame. It’s good that Johnson backed down, but we need to get rid of this concept that our Congresspersons have less freedom of expression in Congress than other Americans.