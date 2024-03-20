Tony Bobulinski Deferred Opening Statement to Empty Chair Reserved for Hunter Biden
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Witness He'll Know When She Eventually Asks a Question
Buckle Up: Drew Holden Looks Back on Lockdown Insanity As '15 Days to...
Hoyagate: Many Recent 'Lawfare' Efforts Can Be Traced Back To Faculty at Georgetown...
Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Had NO Spin at the Ready When CNN Hit...
'Stupidest Thing I've Read Today': Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Ratio'd Into OBLIVION for...
We've Got Some New 'Microaggressions' to Report
Rep. Shontel Brown Lays Out the FACTS About Trump During Biden Hearing
Kavanaugh Hoax Resurfaces, Hunter Biden Hearing Derailed
Liberal College Professor Goes BALLISTIC After NYPD Officer Gives Her Kid a Couple...
Tony Bobulinski Was THIS Close to Making AOC's Head Explode at House's Biden...
Oh Honey, No: Communist Gets SCHOOLED on Scarcity, Abundance, and Capitalism
Obama, Clinton, Biden...Trump?: Dem Voter Explains Why She's Switching Sides in 2024
John Harwood Goes Full #Journalism Attempting to Minimize Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal D...

Creeptastic: Mike Sington, Who Said Barron Trump Was Fair Game, Has Been Fixated on Him for a Looong Time

Aaron Walker  |  5:45 PM on March 20, 2024
meme

Earlier today, we told you about how Mike Sington, a former executive at NBC/Universal, wrote on Twitter/X that ‘Barron Trump turns 18 today. He’s fair game now.’ He deleted the post, but we at Twitchy are pretty good about capturing screenshots when a post is likely to be deleted, and this time was no exception:

Advertisement

Later, he got Newsweek to run a rapid response for him:

The headline is not quite a ‘Republicans pounce' variant, but it’s got the vibe:

‘Barron Trump 'Fair Game' Comment Enrages Republicans’

Frankly, it enrages any human whose moral compass isn’t completely blinkered by politics. We have no doubt that if you asked ten random Democrats on the streets, they would say what Sington said was wrong. So, to pretend that only Republicans are upset by this is deceptive at best.

In any case, he’s been in Newsweek’s direct messages and this is what he had to say for himself:

Sington told Newsweek via X direct message on Wednesday: ‘I posted he was 'fair game' now, meaning, as an adult, he's 'fair game' for criticism from the press.

‘Someone pointed out to me 'fair game' could mean fair game to be harmed. I don't wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down. I listen to the comments and criticism I receive.’

Which is a bit of a misrepresentation of the controversy. What it actually sounded like to most people is that he was saying that Barron was romantically fair game for creepy old guys like him because he reached the age of consent. Shiver. There are, after all, weird people who will absolutely say exactly that, as referenced in this listicle:

(Jump ahead to about the 7:50 mark if you don’t want to listen to the whole thing.)

Mind you, we aren't saying that Sington definitely was speaking about the age of consent, but more than a few people interpreted it that way, as demonstrated in our prior coverage.

Of course, even Sington’s explanation is not good enough. Family—including people only related by marriage (including spouses)—should be off limits, unless they do something to affirmatively make themselves fair game. We have held to that principle, even when dealing with incredibly despicable people. So, to pick someone related to a less-despicable person, we defended Michelle Obama from attacks for years because she really hasn’t done more than the usual first lady stuff. By comparison, Hillary Clinton always pitched herself as co-president to Bill Clinton, so she was always fair game. And the same goes for children. Barron has always been off limits. And it seems that Tiffany Trump also is off limits—she really doesn’t get involved very much in her dad’s politics. But we can’t think of another Trump child who has stayed out of the political fray enough to be off limits—though we are open to being corrected.

And before someone asks, Hunter Biden is fair game for two reasons. First, there is strong evidence that Hunter has been the recipient of special treatment at the hands of federal law enforcement. For instance, there is evidence that when Hunter Biden lost a gun, the Secret Service—which wasn’t even supposed to be protecting him at the time—intervened to retrieve the gun:

Recommended

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Witness He'll Know When She Eventually Asks a Question
Brett T.
Advertisement

And naturally, that isn’t the only example of suspected criminality by Hunter, where he was treated inexplicably differently than ordinary citizens. The next time a leftist says that no one is above the law, remind them of Hunter. If he didn’t want to be a valid target of criticism, he should demand that his father treat him just like any other citizen.

We explained the second reason why Hunter is fair game last September:

We have said for a while that we have reached the point where we know what was happening, every person who is not naïve knows what was happening, but we cannot absolutely prove it. This was bribery. They would pay Hunter Biden and Joe Biden would get a percentage. In return, they would ask Hunter Biden to get his father to do things, and Hunter would do that. We doubt the conversation was ever as explicit as ‘Dad, I need you to get this prosecutor fired, or Burisma will stop paying us.’ Maybe it was just that Hunter would pay his dad regularly, and just ask his father to do certain things as a public official, and his dad would just do it. Hunter might not say it was in exchange for all the money he was getting. And the people bribing him might not even say it explicitly. Joe Biden might just know if he didn't do these things, the money would stop. We might have trouble proving this arrangement, but everyone who didn’t just fall off the turnip truck knows this is what was going on.

Being a suspected conduit for his father’s bribery is a second reason why he is fair game. If he didn’t want to be a valid target of criticism, he should have avoided any appearance of impropriety. That means telling Burisma ‘no,’ for instance.

So, are we clear on this? Barron Trump wasn’t just off limits because he was young, but because he really didn’t do anything to make him fair game.

And Sington’s explanation really doesn’t track with his own online behavior. We will credit Twitter/X user @DamianJ54874907 for giving us a tip off that led us to search for every time Sington used the word Barron in a post because … crikey! The dude is obsessed with Barron Trump.

So … is this when he set his calendar to know when he turns 18? Shivers.

He's also going to act like he is annoyed with Tiffany, too.

Advertisement

Has it ever occurred to him that some things happen off camera?

An obvious photoshop is obvious. And is anyone else creeped out, yet?

Chris Hansen voice: Why are you so interested in photos of Barron, Mike?

Still, so far Mike has not attacked Barron. We suppose you might get offended by the comparison to Sasquatch, but we think it is more of a complaint that we don’t see Barron in front of cameras. You know, because he’s just a kid!

But now he is starting to say things that could be hurtful to Barron if he read them:

And we skipped over this one earlier…

But in responding to a suspended account, he writes:

Like, does he think Barron Trump is a hoax, that the person in the photos is just an actor or something?

He’s saying a thirteen-year-old could be a model. Nope, nothing creepy about that.

Advertisement

We guess he changed his mind on Tiffany.

He fixates on this issue several times, but it's not like Trump owned the school. We won’t name the school, but a little Googling tells us that he went to a private, church-based school, that is in a region locals call ‘Southern Maryland’—although it really refers to the counties just outside of D.C. So, Donald Trump couldn’t make them open if he wanted them to, and, therefore, there is no possibility of hypocrisy there.

And if he is suggesting that Trump should have transferred Barron to a public school in Washington, D.C. ... have you seen their test scores? No parent who loves their children would voluntarily subject their child to that public school system—which is part of why we support robust vouchers.

Again, he wasn’t treating the kid as ‘off limits.’

If you were wondering, a little Googling reveals that Claudia Conway was born in October of 2004. So, on August 28, 2020, she was only fifteen years old. So, he was also going after a fifteen-year-old girl in that post.

Advertisement

Is he under the impression that a president can stop people from getting sick?

Seriously, one of the worst ideas to take hold in the consciousness of Americans during the pandemic was the idea that every time a person got sick it reflected a moral failing on the sick person's part. Somehow, it was your fault for getting sick. It fueled a great deal of ugliness during that time and we would hope we would look back on it and resolve never to be like this again.

By our calculations, she was sixteen by then. Barron was fourteen.

We’d hate to interrupt your ‘Trump family massacre’ fantasies, Mike.

One term, so far.

He needs those pics, guys. Nothing creepy about that.

(The post links to a Daily Mail fluff article.)

In this conversation, he suggests that Trump is ignoring Barron.

Moving on:

In this conversation, he interacted with an account dedicated to Barron Trump.

Advertisement

He really, really wants to find any excuse to go after Barron, doesn’t he?

In any case, Barron didn't make himself fair game, so he isn't. It's not impossible for Donald Trump to make his son fair game, through no fault of Barron's, but it takes more than a joke.

And while we were working on this, we started to wonder how much he was fixated on Claudia Conway. Now, to be fair, Claudia Conway did put herself in the news by going on American Idol and having very public arguments with her mother, so that was valid news … 

So, we won’t ding him or anyone else for focusing on those accusations, even though this author tends to think that it should ideally still have been treated as a private family matter.

But that reveals that he knew she wasn’t eighteen when he posted his comments suggesting that she and Barron Trump should date.

And guess what? He is fixated on Tiffany Trump, too:

Notice the lack of empathy on display, here. A person trying to understand what it is like in Tiffany Trump's shoes might recognize that if she marries a billionaire, she can feel confident that he isn't a gold digger and he might feel the same way. But you would have to view the person you are talking about as human, to notice that.

Advertisement

And there are many more instances than we are going to bother to share. To be fair, she doesn’t appear to have been a minor during any of this criticism, but all these attacks on a Trump who never seemed to really get involved in politics is unseemly.

In any case, we weren’t the only ones who noticed that Sington had a bit of a fixation on Barron Trump:

Now we have that song in our head. Please note: This is not a complaint!

Well, he did write this when responding to a suspended account:

We read that as an ironic statement, but it is not aging very well.

And, finally, if Mr. Sington is reading this, don’t bother deleting your posts or account. We have kept all the screencaps. But you might consider taking a break from social media for a while.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CREEPY BARRON TRUMP TDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Witness He'll Know When She Eventually Asks a Question
Brett T.
Buckle Up: Drew Holden Looks Back on Lockdown Insanity As '15 Days to Slow the Spread' Enters Year Five
Amy Curtis
Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Had NO Spin at the Ready When CNN Hit Him With This Biden vs. Trump Poll
Doug P.
'Stupidest Thing I've Read Today': Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Ratio'd Into OBLIVION for Glock Lawsuit
Amy Curtis
Rep. Shontel Brown Lays Out the FACTS About Trump During Biden Hearing
Brett T.
Tony Bobulinski Deferred Opening Statement to Empty Chair Reserved for Hunter Biden
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Witness He'll Know When She Eventually Asks a Question Brett T.
Advertisement