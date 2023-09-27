BREAKING: Read the letter from Burisma and Hunter Biden to the Ukrainian prosecutor

Via the House Ways and Means Committee and Kyle Becker, we have a letter from Burisma—including Hunter Biden—to the prosecutors investigating them:

JUST IN🚨: Hunter Biden signed off on a Burisma memo to the Ukrainian prosecutor who replaced Viktor Shokin that warned not to continue further investigations.



"Moreover it is imperative that allegations of criminal activity made to the media about Burisma and/or Nikolay… pic.twitter.com/votGd0Y5tI — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 27, 2023

Please note that Becker has the pages backwards. Here they are in order and enlarged:





He provides a link and some analysis:

Commentary: This is how the mafia rolls.



"You've got a nice prosecutor's office here, be a shame if something should happen to it." — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 27, 2023

One would certainly ask why Hunter Biden would be signing this letter and it seems like the implicit threat is: We took out the last prosecutor. Don’t cross us.

We have said for a while that we have reached the point where we know what was happening, every person who is not naïve knows what was happening, but we cannot absolutely prove it. This was bribery. They would pay Hunter Biden and Joe Biden would get a percentage. In return, they would ask Hunter Biden to get his father to do things, and Hunter would do that. We doubt the conversation was ever as explicit as ‘Dad, I need you to get this prosecutor fired, or Burisma will stop paying us.’ Maybe it was just that Hunter would pay his dad regularly, and just ask his father to do certain things as a public official, and his dad would just do it. Hunter might not say it was in exchange for all the money he was getting. And the people bribing him might not even say it explicitly. Joe Biden might just know if he didn't do these things, the money would stop. We might have trouble proving this arrangement, but everyone who didn’t just fall off the turnip truck knows this is what was going on.

By the way, the law of bribery doesn’t require the government to prove an explicit agreement. And bribery is one of only two crimes explicitly listed as a justification for presidential impeachment. Any claim there is no evidence of bribery or there is no justification even for an impeachment inquiry is a lie. Any person saying it is not being an honest broker.

Devon Archer told our committee that the Biden Brand prevented Burisma from going out of business.



When pressed by Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman on how that would work, Archer stated “because people would be intimidated to mess with them … Legally.” https://t.co/vKG5sFAjyE — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 27, 2023

How much evidence do they need against the Biden Crime Family??? OMG https://t.co/eNRvbysYrO — WolvesAndFinance (@FinanceWolves) September 27, 2023

The Vice President’s son signed off on a memo to a Ukrainian prosecutor requesting that an investigation be halted or watered down.



Do you think said prosecutor, whose predecessor had been fired at Joe Biden’s behest, might possibly have been influenced by this?



This is as… https://t.co/rev8ZOPniy — The Matthew Principle (@MattPrinciple) September 28, 2023

The last line reads: ‘This is as damning as anything we’ve heard so far:’

This memo proves that when Joe Biden, Obama and the US got Shokin fired it HURT Hunter and Burisma because his replacement started an investigation.



Conservatives don't realize it but this undercuts their entire theory of the case. https://t.co/cKhctaFONI — Nunca Trumpismo (@NeverTrumpTexan) September 27, 2023

Sure, that’s it, Never Trumper. It wasn’t that they got one guy doing an investigation of Burisma fired and then implicitly threatened the next one that they could get him fired, too.

We disagree. This is quite believable.

Yeah they might be just that stupid. If you’re going to engage in racketeering don’t leave a paper trail 😂😂😂 https://t.co/GYWpOTdDKd — Jacob Kiefer (@JKiefer10) September 28, 2023

Well, sure, and don’t go into business with a crackhead because he is bound to do something really stupid like leave a laptop full of evidence at a repair shop.

You know, hypothetically speaking. No real life examples of this comes to mind.

add this to the "no evidence at all" pile https://t.co/jVG1f2ybPo — Hard Bastard (@Hard_Bastard) September 27, 2023

Now who gave Hunter Biden the authority, and power to issue a warning to the new Ukrainian Prosecutor, after VP Biden forced the firing of Shokin, to cease all new investigations against Hunter? https://t.co/4ScLwhPVU9 — KayJUSA🇺🇸 (@KayJUSA) September 27, 2023

My Latin’s a bit rusty. Is the memo the quid or the pro quo? https://t.co/KWEpE7BTEd — Robert Hoover, Chapter President (@rlohr) September 27, 2023

Heh. We only know a bit of legal Latin and we are not sure.

