BREAKING: F.B.I. Seizes NYC Mayor Adams' Phones

We have talked before about the FBI Investigation of Mayor Adams and his fundraisers. And now it seems to have taken an even darker turn:

NYT -



The FBI has seized the phones of NYC mayor Eric Adams



This escalates “a federal corruption investigation into whether his 2021 campaign conspired with the Turkish government and others to funnel money into its coffers”https://t.co/YHWbYyicH1 pic.twitter.com/RY9iFnb9av — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 10, 2023

From the article:

F.B.I. agents seized Mayor Eric Adams’s electronic devices early this week in what appeared to be a dramatic escalation of a federal corruption investigation into whether his 2021 campaign conspired with the Turkish government and others to funnel money into its coffers, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The agents approached the mayor on the street and asked his security detail to step away, one of the people said. They climbed into his S.U.V. with him and, pursuant to a court-authorized warrant, took his devices, the person said. The devices — at least two cellphones and an iPad — were returned to the mayor within a matter of days, the people said. Law enforcement investigators with a search warrant can make copies of the data on devices after they seize them. It was not immediately clear whether the agents referred to the fund-raising investigation when they took the mayor’s devices.

Holy schnikes! Mind you, at this point we have very little faith in the purity of the FBI, so we aren’t going to assume he is actually guilty of anything except maybe bouncing a check to Hunter Biden, or speaking out against unchecked illegal immigration, or something like that. But rightly or not, this sounds like it is seriously close to real charges which will obviously have huge consequences.

Also: Did this disrupt his ability to govern? And why did it take so long for them to copy the devices and return them?

The first question is critical because, let’s face it, NYC is a magnet for terrorism. Imagine if the FBI seized Mayor Rudy Guiliani’s phones on September 10, 2001 and didn’t get it back to him for two days? That might have been a significant problem. Then again, on September 11, 2001, we believe many cell phone companies were overwhelmed and had significant difficulty connecting calls, especially in NYC. This author recalls being able to make some ‘local’ cell calls on that day in New Haven, Connecticut, but we don’t believe we were able to call long distance to reassure friends and family.

And folding into that, why did it take so long to make that copy? We can make a copy of our own cell phone data in, at most, an hour. Perhaps the ‘cloning’ process is more thorough when they are concerned about recovering deleted data, but it’s hard to understand it taking so long for each and every device. And while taking away a person’s cell phone is tough for any person—we get hives just thinking about it—we are talking the mayor of a city that is a magnet for terrorism. It is reasonable to give him priority.

Reactions are pouring in:

I find this hysterical..

Okay, that made us chuckle a little.

So much for innocent until proven guilty.

(No relation.)

It’s not impossible for this to be a valid investigation. For instance, even the Chinese regime, which is not known for having a particularly fair or apolitical justice system, still often throws people in prison who really deserve it—genuine, provable criminals who would be punished in any sane jurisdiction…

… (So maybe not in California) …

… But you should never just trust the system—especially when it is noticeably going hard against people who upset the regime, and going easy on people whom the regime likes. And in case it wasn’t obvious, that description doesn’t just apply to the Chinese communist regime.

***

