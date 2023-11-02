Eric Adams Rushes Home as Key Advisor to the Mayor is Raided by the FBI

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was forced to scrap a meeting with President Biden and his advisors to discuss the immigration issues that have been plaguing the Big Apple of late. What could have been so important that Adams would stand up the White House? Apparently it was one of his top fundraisers and campaign consultants getting raided by the FBI.

FBI raids home of top Mayor Eric Adams fundraiser Brianna Suggs https://t.co/TPvFj4sQHG pic.twitter.com/tB3Lb7OIju — New York Post (@nypost) November 2, 2023

FBI raids home of top Mayor Eric Adams fundraiser Brianna Suggs

The mayor canceled his meetings just minutes before he was supposed to sit down with White House officials for a long sought-after face-to-face over the migrant crisis in NYC.



Adams even flew down for the meetings… pic.twitter.com/tuLQuWMaYB — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) November 2, 2023

Of course we don't know that the FBI raid was the reason for Mayor Adams' hasty departure from Washington, but it would be strange if these two events were unconnected given the timing.

As with most things that happen in Washington these days there are theories running rampant about why this is happening to a member of Eric Adams inner circle at this particular moment.

Payback for complaining about the migrants? — Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) November 2, 2023

For one, Adams is no longer a fan of the whole open borders thing. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 2, 2023

It would've looked less suspicious if Adams hadn't blown the White House officials off to return to New York to do what? Did he fly back to get his home ready to get raided next? — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) November 2, 2023

Go against Biden And he'll use the FBI against you.



This is an evil administration and they need to go. pic.twitter.com/vSRmuvMXoP — John Smith (New) 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) November 2, 2023

But it always depends on where you look when it comes to the matter of what the narrative of the day is. New York Times followers are all quick to pat the FBI on the back for a job well done.

NOONE is above the Law! — Daniel Mitchell, EDP CFP (@dmitchellrep) November 2, 2023

Corruption catches up to you, sometimes, not often enough. — Joanna Oltman Smith (@jooltman) November 2, 2023

There is something rotten in Denmark. This is a reminder of how corrupt the Adams administration is despite their protestations to the contrary. — Aubin Wilson (@AubinWilson) November 2, 2023

It really is like there are two separate America's sometimes, isn't it?

Having a close advisor for the sitting mayor of New York City be raided by the FBI is always going to be big news, but given Adams' highly public break with the administration in the White House on issues to do with immigration this all seems very strange, particularly with the raid being timed with a meeting between Adams and President Biden on the issue that has been the source of their break.

But hey, it's New York, a city where corruption isn't historically hard to find. Who's to say it isn't a perfectly fine raid that was also timed to send a message? Maybe everyone's awful!

***

