Eric Adams Rushes Home as Key Advisor to the Mayor is Raided by the FBI

Coucy
Coucy  |  7:30 PM on November 02, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was forced to scrap a meeting with President Biden and his advisors to discuss the immigration issues that have been plaguing the Big Apple of late. What could have been so important that Adams would stand up the White House? Apparently it was one of his top fundraisers and campaign consultants getting raided by the FBI.

Of course we don't know that the FBI raid was the reason for Mayor Adams' hasty departure from Washington, but it would be strange if these two events were unconnected given the timing.

As with most things that happen in Washington these days there are theories running rampant about why this is happening to a member of Eric Adams inner circle at this particular moment.

Terms And Conditions: Brilliant Video Shows People What They're Supporting with 'Free Palestine'
Grateful Calvin
But it always depends on where you look when it comes to the matter of what the narrative of the day is. New York Times followers are all quick to pat the FBI on the back for a job well done.

It really is like there are two separate America's sometimes, isn't it?

Having a close advisor for the sitting mayor of New York City be raided by the FBI is always going to be big news, but given Adams' highly public break with the administration in the White House on issues to do with immigration this all seems very strange, particularly with the raid being timed with a meeting between Adams and President Biden on the issue that has been the source of their break. 

But hey, it's New York, a city where corruption isn't historically hard to find. Who's to say it isn't a perfectly fine raid that was also timed to send a message? Maybe everyone's awful!

***

CORRUPTION FBI NEW YORK CITY ERIC ADAMS

