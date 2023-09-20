Tucker on X, Episode 25: Ken Paxton breaks his silence

We will level with you, dear reader. The last time we talked about Tucker on X/Twitter, we saw so little interest, we weren’t sure if it was worth covering every episode. We thought maybe we wouldn’t do any more of these stories unless the subject was a big deal or otherwise interesting.

Well, this certainly qualifies. Ken Paxton, fresh off of defeating an effort to impeach and remove him from his position as the Attorney General of Texas, did his first interview since that victory with Tucker Carlson and it is definitely interesting:

Ep. 25 Liberals like Karl Rove just tried to annihilate Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. It didn't work. Paxton just joined us for his first interview since his acquittal. pic.twitter.com/SAJGNN5LXW — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 21, 2023

We don’t follow Texas politics closely enough to verify much of what he said. But it is interesting that both he and Carlson agreed that there was rampant voter fraud in 2020, and that they hadn’t seen proof that the Dominion machines were part of that—doubly interesting in light of Carlson losing his show on Fox News allegedly because of the Dominion settlement.

The best, most conservative attorney general this nation has had! I'm proud to call him my AG! — Kambree (@KamVTV) September 21, 2023

In case anyone was wondering, the likes of @leachfortexas, @JaredLPatterson, and @DadePhelan were just some of the “Republicans” pushing this farce of an impeachment. — Justin Maloney (@JMaloneyLiberty) September 21, 2023

More reporting on the sham trial against @KenPaxtonTX in my deep-dive for @FDRLST here: https://t.co/OFxRqEyq6r — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) September 21, 2023

Brian…do you have evidence that the lawyers didn’t? No? Hush. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) September 21, 2023

To many Democrats, if a Republic disagrees with them, they are automatically wrong.

Ms. Ellis is also responding to Krassenstein and Prather:

It’s like he didn’t watch any of the trial or Dan Patrick’s remarks after lollllll — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 21, 2023

Well, folks, this doesn't happen. Everything @KenPaxtonTX told @TuckerCarlson about how crooks like @DadePhelan become the speaker of the House in Texas, is 100% true.



For some of us, it's been 20 years since we learned and forever since we thought we'd ever hear it in public. https://t.co/b0bC9UjPHE — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) September 21, 2023

We previously covered that video of Dade Phelon at least badly slurring his words. We confessed to not knowing if he was drunk and we wanted to keep an open mind to other possibilities. We have never heard an adequate, non-drunk explanation, but we are still open to one. We report, you decide.

Democrats control the Texas House

Election fraud is real

Big pharma lied about vaccines

Soros funded DAs

And so much more@KenPaxtonTX pulls no punches #txlege https://t.co/kWYQozDsY3 — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) September 21, 2023

That’s a pretty good summary of Paxton’s claims.

Ladies and gentlemen.... the next US Senator from the great nation of Texas https://t.co/3tWNxiOrYT — The Real Gabagool (@Real_Gabagool) September 21, 2023

He definitely seemed to be inching towards announcing a primary against John Cornyn.

"Liberals like Karl Rove."



All in defense of comically over the top corruption. https://t.co/e23YGAqF0u — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 21, 2023

Call Rove is not a Republican he should be drummed out of the party he should never be a talking head for republicans he should go away and go away now for good. https://t.co/4NZqOKsje0 — DJ Jay Bee ⬅️🐝🇺🇲🇦🇲🎙️🎶 🎼📹 (@DJJohnBee1) September 21, 2023

I know political labels have been rendered meaningless in this country, but when exactly did Karl Rove become a “liberal”? https://t.co/Dc1kRhAV4t — Gilbert Garcia (@gilgamesh470) September 21, 2023

We admit that the claim that Rove is a liberal raised our eyebrows. But we also admit that we haven’t paid much attention to him for a long time—probably more than a decade. Also, the terms liberal and conservative can mean very different things in Texas. So we are not sure if the label fits or not. We would be curious if someone could make a more detailed case that Rove is or isn’t a liberal.

Finally, let us know what you think: Should we still cover every episode of Tucker on X/Twitter? Or should we reserve our coverage for uniquely interesting episodes like this one? Sound off in the comments and that feedback, combined with how many actual clicks we get, will probably determine how we cover things.

