Tucker on X, Episode 24: Javier Milei

Time for another episode of Tucker on X. This time he is interviewing Javier Milei, who is running for president of Argentina:

Ep. 24 Argentina’s next president could be Javier Milei. Who is he? We traveled to Buenos Aires to speak with him and find out. pic.twitter.com/4WwTZYoWHs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 14, 2023

Advertisement

We have seen Carlson do this before, but on the off chance that someone who is more comfortable speaking in Spanish wants to watch it, here’s the Spanish language version:

Ep. 24 En español pic.twitter.com/R0BdxpceEs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 14, 2023

And here’s something we don’t think he has done before: A breakdown of the video with timestamps:

(0:00) Intro

(3:32) Inflation

(6:00) Gender ideology

(9:57) Abortion

(11:45) Pope Francis' affinity for dictators

(14:45) Architecture

(17:52) Advice to Americans and Donald Trump

(22:23) Climate change

(27:55) China

(29:18) Prayer

(30:39) Violent political protests — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 14, 2023

America needs a politician with the courage of @JMilei who is willing to call-out the evils of central banking, socialism and leftists who are destroying every city, state and country where they gain control of the political and economic system, without apology. — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) September 14, 2023

It’s not fair, you don’t have to read the subtitles. 🤣 — Damn it Janet ♥️ (@JanetSYoung1) September 14, 2023

We often wish somehow there wasn’t a language gap. There is so much culture that could be shared so much more easily if there was no language gap.

MAKE ARGENTINA GREAT AGAIN! 🇦🇷 — Bryan Albariño (@BryanAlbarino) September 14, 2023

He is very interesting to listen to 👍🏼👍🏼 — Pluto (@PlutoCustard) September 14, 2023

Tucker bringing the world view to us! 👊 — El Pooopi (@ElPooopi) September 14, 2023

If he wins and Trump gets rigged, I will seriously consider moving to Argentina. I will help build up the private sector as a roofing contractor. https://t.co/wNthDyNcOv — John Doe (@JohnDoe57641545) September 14, 2023

Javier Milei told @TuckerCarlson that Pope Francis @Pontifex "has an affinity for murderous communists."



That's true, 100%.



It started long ago with him holding Peronist views.



Juan Perón was a typical leftwing monster and his regime destroyed Argentina. Older Francis would… https://t.co/VBy82YAXt6 — Rich Baris "The People's Pundit" (@Peoples_Pundit) September 14, 2023

The rest of the text reads:

Juan Perón was a typical leftwing monster and his regime destroyed Argentina. Older Francis would later apologize for several leftwing dictators, including at least one cited by Milei.

We have no idea if what he wrote is true.

We also checked to see if there was anything interesting in response to Spanish version. There were a few guys who joked they couldn’t understand any of it as an English speaker. And for the Spanish speakers, we are going to have to trust Google Translate, but you are smart enough to know that mistakes will creep in. Still, we think that the point comes across.

Gsuis… me apaixonei pelo @JMilei ele é espetacular! Não conhecia suas propostas e visão sobre justiça,socialismo, estado,e outros assuntos q ele aborda. Ele é exatamente o q a querida Argentina precisa. Suerte Presidente!!!👏👏👏👏🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/iDvF55LErz — Syrena 🇧🇷🇬🇷🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪🇪 (@B22Syrena) September 14, 2023

Translation:

Gsuis… I fell in love with @JMilei he is spectacular! I didn't know his proposals and vision on justice, socialism, the state, and other subjects he addresses. He is exactly what dear Argentina needs. Good luck President!!!

Advertisement

“Nosotros queremos ser el faro moral del continente. Nosotros queremos ser los defensores de la libertad, la democracia, la diversidad, y de la paz.” @JMilei https://t.co/ERW6SfzzLa pic.twitter.com/7ZcG3e4sqC — Coco Encendido (@cocoencendido) September 14, 2023

Translation:

‘We want to be the moral lighthouse of the continent. ‘We want to be the defenders of freedom, democracy, diversity, and peace.’ @JMilei

Translation:

Every word he says identifies me. HOPE AND FREEDOM

As we said, the translation is not perfect, but we think the sentiment comes across. Here’s hoping Argentina enjoys both freedom and hope.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!