Tucker on X, Episode 24: Javier Milei

Aaron Walker  |  7:52 PM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Time for another episode of Tucker on X. This time he is interviewing Javier Milei, who is running for president of Argentina:

We have seen Carlson do this before, but on the off chance that someone who is more comfortable speaking in Spanish wants to watch it, here’s the Spanish language version:

And here’s something we don’t think he has done before: A breakdown of the video with timestamps:

We often wish somehow there wasn’t a language gap. There is so much culture that could be shared so much more easily if there was no language gap.

The rest of the text reads:

Juan Perón was a typical leftwing monster and his regime destroyed Argentina. Older Francis would later apologize for several leftwing dictators, including at least one cited by Milei.

We have no idea if what he wrote is true.

We also checked to see if there was anything interesting in response to Spanish version. There were a few guys who joked they couldn’t understand any of it as an English speaker. And for the Spanish speakers, we are going to have to trust Google Translate, but you are smart enough to know that mistakes will creep in. Still, we think that the point comes across.

Translation:

Gsuis… I fell in love with @JMilei he is spectacular! I didn't know his proposals and vision on justice, socialism, the state, and other subjects he addresses. He is exactly what dear Argentina needs. Good luck President!!!

Translation:

‘We want to be the moral lighthouse of the continent. ‘We want to be the defenders of freedom, democracy, diversity, and peace.’ @JMilei

Translation:

Every word he says identifies me.

HOPE AND FREEDOM

As we said, the translation is not perfect, but we think the sentiment comes across. Here’s hoping Argentina enjoys both freedom and hope.

***

Tags: TUCKER CARLSON

