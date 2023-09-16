BREAKING: Assassination attempt on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies: All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

Well, the answer to the question posed by the headline is not a definite yes, but it looks like a strong possibility that someone was trying to harm Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. We heard from several sources that an armed man allegedly impersonating a U.S. Marshall was detained at a Kennedy rally, but things took a more serious turn when we saw his version of events:

EXCLUSIVE: Armed Man Arrested at Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Event in L.A.https://t.co/5z4Vr64mrW — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 16, 2023

The full text reads:

I’m very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip federal ID. He identified himself as a member of my security detail. Armed GDBA team members moved quickly to isolate and detain the man until LAPD arrived to make the arrest. I’m also grateful to LAPD for its rapid response. I’m still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection. I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection.

Here's an enlarged copy of the same picture from the Tweet of the suspect:





We had previously seen reporting from the Epoch Times discussing the same event:

“The LAPD told The Epoch Times it received a call at around 4:30 p.m. reporting that a male was in front of the event venue with ‘a badge on their lapel, a gun, and a shoulder holster, and claimed to be a U.S. Marshall.’” pic.twitter.com/ysjhepLVw2 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 16, 2023

The suspect is taken into police custody outside an event where Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was scheduled to speak at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 15, 2023. (Provided to The Epoch Times) pic.twitter.com/yoyEKK4lmP — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 16, 2023

From the article:

LOS ANGELES—An armed man was arrested by police at an event attended by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after the Democratic presidential candidate’s unsuccessful requests for Secret Service protection since declaring candidacy in April. Photos provided to The Epoch Times show the man, who was wearing a shirt with ‘EMS’ on the back, being held in handcuffs by police officers outside the event venue in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon. Multiple police vehicles were at the scene. Mr. Kennedy Jr. was at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, located at 4401 West 8th Street, to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The event was held at 4–8 p.m. PT. The Los Angeles Police Department told The Epoch Times it received a call at around 4:30 p.m. reporting that a male was in front of the event venue with ‘a badge on their lapel, a gun, and a shoulder holster, and claimed to be a U.S. Marshall.’ A spokesperson for Mr. Kennedy Jr. confirmed the incident to The Epoch Times. Mr. Kennedy Jr. had not arrived at the venue yet when the incident occurred.

That seems to contradict Kennedy’s claim that the man ‘attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight.’ Of course, a threshold question is whether or not Kennedy writes his own social media posts. While it is written in the first person, very few politicians actually write their own posts—although there are exceptions. If Mr. Kennedy is not the author, then the ordinary confusion that arises when passing stories around might explain it. After all, there is a reason why hearsay is considered unreliable. Otherwise, we don’t know how to reconcile the story.

As Mr. Kennedy has pointed out, it is very unusual for a candidate in his position to be denied secret service protection. We previously covered Ex-Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino’s scathing reaction to the Biden adminstration’s decision to deny him secret service protection (and also covered how woefully wrong the Community Notes were on the subject. Meanwhile, Kennedy himself made the case for secret service protection when he appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter/X show. At the time, Kennedy argued that the most charitable interpretation was that the Biden administration wanted to increase the cost of Kennedy’s political campaign, by forcing them to pay for security.

Of course, the less charitable interpretation is that Biden is hoping someone actually kills him and ends his primary challenge.

Reactions were swift:

Whatever he may be, he deserves protection like any other candidate. No one deserves to have their life threatened like this for political speech. We discuss our ideas, not seek to censor them. — TheDaz (@greattheeric) September 16, 2023

Exactly. What is "Common Endeavors" attempting to argue? That Kennedy should be assasinated? It's a noxious and inappropriate point to make.

I am speechless. I just can't....this is beyond frightening and infuriates me. — Sheri (@SherityLynn) September 16, 2023

Ms. Spencer has a long thread covering some of the same information.

The campaign spends 1/3 of its budget on protection -- any shred of human decency will tell you this move is over the line even for the dirtiest of campaign tactics.



Please consider donating to Kennedy's campaign to help keep him safe.https://t.co/RNgyQGcJEY — 🌻 Kristina Leone 🌻 (@ImKristinaLeone) September 16, 2023

The gov't certainly wouldn't weep at history repeating itself & tragically him running independent/3rd party puts him at even higher risk. — Karyn (@Sage501) September 16, 2023

That's harsh, but we are not certain it isn't true.

Kalama will post bail tonight. — Nik Mills (@NikolasCMills) September 16, 2023

That gave us a pretty grim chuckle.

We heard their message, loud and clear. — Freedom On Fire (@freedomonfire) September 16, 2023

The first person’s full message read:

It's unreal how they can continue to deny SS to a Kennedy. Most assassinated family in US political history, and they deny protection. I don't think you should use SS anyways, given their track record, but if the Biden administration doesn't immediately try to rectify the problem and get you protection, then we all have to know exactly what message they're trying to send to not just you, but to the rest of us that still having a functioning spine and set of morals. It's indefensible in every way. The government is criminal in every way.

The statement that they are the most assassinated family in U.S. history is startling, and likely true.

You know I thought the same thing

Because the heat on Joe is high right now, and if he loses grip, the Democrats will no longer protect his criminal enterprises.

This is the deal Joe made

"Protect me from prosecution and I'll give the Left the keys to the kingdom"

Joe is the… — 🇺🇸Proud🚀Blue✈️Collar🇺🇸 (@PhillipAustin69) September 16, 2023

The last line said, ‘Joe is the Trojan Horse.’

Pay very close attention, America. This incident occurred less two miles from the site where RFK was gunned down in 1968.



RFK Jr. is our best hope for a return to unity as a nation. We must not allow those who detest our country to intimidate him, or us.



Godspeed Bobby. https://t.co/guFjszqJMt — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) September 16, 2023

This tweet is not being circulated. Please retweet and share and talk about it.



The news are not covering it and THIS matters. https://t.co/wcaiOGNC00 — Alan Myron : E Pluribus Unum 🌺 (@AlanMyron) September 16, 2023

This wannabe assassin glows, and Biden is refusing to give RFK Jr. Secret Service protection.



Biden also just gave 6 billion dollars to Iran, even though they have vowed to kill those responsible for the strike on General Soleimani. (i.e Trump)



Put it all together. https://t.co/nnPROSFy08 — Rosie's Space Lasers (@DarnelSugarfoo) September 16, 2023

We also had our own harsh words on the subject in the past and we stand by them:

[I]n 1960 the American people made John Kennedy, Sr., the President of the United States and who decided Lyndon B. Johnson was going to be president, instead? One guy. And in 1968, Robert Kennedy, Sr., might have been able to win the Democratic Party nomination and become president of the United States, but one guy decided that wasn’t going to happen, either. That is an outrage in any republic. Power in a republic is supposed to come from the people, not some random nutball. And, while such assassinations can’t be prevented 100% of the time, it is important to try to prevent as many as reasonably possible. … Every political assassination is an offense against the right of the people to control their government. And the Biden administration has decided it won’t protect probably its most serious primary challenger against such a possibility. If anything should happen to Kennedy, they will have blood on their hands.

We don’t actually think we want Robert Kennedy, Jr. to be president. But we don’t want an assassin making the choice for us.

***

