Tucker on Twitter, Episode 16: The Robert Kennedy, Jr. interview

Once again, it is time for an episode of ‘Tucker on Twitter,’ this time featuring an interview with Robert Kennedy, Jr.:

Ep. 16 RFK Jr. explains Ukraine, bio-labs, and who killed his uncle pic.twitter.com/RMr5VZVqSM — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 14, 2023

We won’t pretend we can verify very much about what Kennedy is saying. But we do think his discussion on the border is very much on point. We have long approached the issue from a humanitarian viewpoint and what we are doing right now is a humanitarian disaster. We are tempted to write a separate post on that subject.

We also simply appreciate hearing a deep discussion of views we don’t necessarily agree with. One should always challenge one’s own viewpoints.

And like last time, we find the jabs at Fox News to be interesting. The gloves are coming off, at least a little.

And to follow up on a previous episode, as of now his interview with former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has only 11.8 million views. Which is weird because we thought the discussion was much more interesting and newsworthy than the Tate brothers, who absolutely buried him in ratings. Of course, there have been allegations of view counts being manipulated in the past, but we haven’t seen them be substantiated.

Still, Carlson seems to be settling into a pattern mostly of interviews, with less of his commentary, at least for now. Maybe he is finding it easier to find interviews than in the past.

Yes, if what Kennedy is saying about Fauci is true … he’s a pretty vile human being. Er, a more vile human being than we previously believed, that is. But see our comment about not being able to verify what RFK Jr. said.

We have seen scientists on Twitter who said that you can see clear signs of tampering. We don’t know if that means one group is right, or wrong, or if there is a way their views can be reconciled, but it is worth considering.

Heh.

The funny thing is eventually they do talk about vaccines, but in a very indirect way.

We have seen allegations of suppression of Carlson’s shows. Last time, people claimed that although they set notifications, they didn’t get any. This author has set notifications on both his main and backup accounts, and got both.

Which doesn’t mean the complaints aren’t true. It is very easy for TSMSFKA Twitter to be very different for each person, including by manipulation by the company. We’re just sharing our data and you can make of it what you will.

(TSMSFKA Twitter stands for The Social Media Site Formerly Known As Twitter)

