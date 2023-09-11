In SHOCKING news, Oklahoma school defends drag queen principal with very SKETCHY history
Draft Kings called to the carpet for a September 11 tribute you have to see to believe

Aaron Walker  |  11:44 PM on September 11, 2023

Earlier, we talked about how Google remembered September 11, 2001, by … doing absolutely nothing and our own Sam took them to the woodshed over it. But you know what is worse than doing nothing for September 11?

Well, doing something this awful:

Yep, not only are they constantly bombarding us with their stupid ads whenever we watch TV, but they decided to make a September-11-themed parlay. It is especially insensitive considering that on September 11, the World Trade Center was attacked by a very different kind of ‘Jets.’

Could it be as simple as a generation gap? A person born on September 11, 2001 is old enough to drink now. Frankly, we doubt anyone younger than five years old would have had any clue what was happening at the time, except maybe ‘Mommy and/or Daddy are upset.’ So there are people coming of age who had no real memory of the day—which is both good and bad, we suppose.

We … think that is sarcasm.

But surely that is the most insensitive business-related post on September 11, right? RIGHT?!

He hid the name but we found the account. It is real. It is spectacularly awful. And we are done for the night.

But, exit question: Is she going to turn out to be a candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates?

(If you don’t get the joke, yet, you probably will get it tomorrow.)

***

