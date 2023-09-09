Governor Grisham's anti-gun order has one fan ... but we don’t think she will appreciate the support

It has been a strange couple of days. Last night, Governor Michelle Grisham of New Mexico issued a pretty flagrantly unconstitutional order suspending the entirety of the right to bear arms in public in two New Mexican cities for thirty days. We expected the usual suspects to cheer and claim that this is totally in line with the Second Amendment, and then Ted Lieu and David Hogg … came out against it? Are we reading this right?!

Even the Bad Constitutional Takes account was confused:

As usual Ted Lou doesn’t know what he’s talking about when it comes to the constitution you can’t just sus…



Wait… he’s against it?



Never mind, I guess… sorry, but he threw me for a loop. https://t.co/tpNDcsu5zf — Bad Constitutional Takes (@BadConstTakes) September 9, 2023

So first Ted Lieu was right (https://t.co/ZncVYZskXC) and now Hogg is right, too?



I’m confused https://t.co/79UMw786jv — Bad Constitutional Takes (@BadConstTakes) September 9, 2023

We are all confused.

But now we find out that actual Nazi Richard Spencer supports Governor Grisham:

I stand with Gov. Grisham.



Gun violence is, no doubt, out of control. She’s obviously going after gang-bangers or “super predators,” if you will, who are flagrantly caring firearms.



Of course, the second-amendment people have no desire to actually solve or engage with a… https://t.co/hDClc5u0u4 — Richard Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) September 9, 2023

The rest of the message says:

Of course, the second-amendment people have no desire to actually solve or engage with a social problem. They would prefer to live in a dysfunctional, chaotic society so long as their ‘God-given rights’ aren’t infringed upon. Or so they say… The Governor is *not* infringing upon law-abiding citizens’ right to defend their homes. She’s infringing on criminals’ ‘right’ to terrorize communities.

Do we have to explain all the ways he is going wrong?

First, putting aside the typo, notice he thinks ‘flagrantly carrying’ a gun is bad. It isn’t. While we support concealed carry, we think that people should be allowed to open carry as well—as long as they can otherwise legally carry. Different people in different situations might prefer to do either one. For instance, a person who has no specific concern for violence might prefer to let any potential criminals wonder if he is armed, so that the deterrence has a maximum effect and a criminal wouldn’t know who to attack first. On the other hand, a woman concerned that she might be attacked by a specific man who has been stalking her might want to open carry so that this specific man might be deterred by the sight of her carrying a gun.

Second, he claims ‘the second-amendment people have no desire to actually solve or engage with a social problem.’ But, of course we do. You don’t get control of crime by disarming law-abiding citizens. You get control of crime by actually enforcing the criminal law—and allowing law-abiding citizens to be armed actually discourages criminal conduct. That is the solution to the social problem, not making it harder for good people to defend themselves.

Third, he argues that we will still be allowed to defend our homes. Now, maybe Mr. Spencer largely lives in a parents’ basement—we wouldn’t be surprised if this is the case—but the rest of us have jobs we need to get to, so we are going to need to protect ourselves in public, not just at home. That’s why the Constitution not only protects the right to keep arms, but the right to bear arms.

Needless to say, Spencer got dragged:

Do you think gang-bangers and super predators are going to comply? — Jake Ayers 🕶 (@jakeayers86) September 9, 2023

You’re totally right on this one, criminals are notoriously known for following laws and state regulations. — Christ Crusader ✝️ (@conquerer71626) September 9, 2023

Scanning for sarcasm … sarcasm detected …

Murder is already illegal, yet they still do it. What makes you think they will comply with the no-carry rule? — 🅖🅗🅞🅢🅣 🅖🅤🅝🅢, 🅖🅗🅞🅢🅣 🅜🅞🅝🅔🅨 (@pokkst) September 9, 2023

Hahahaha! This ‘I stand with’ is gonna end REALLY bad for you. Check those jumping from your ship. And the consistent message. pic.twitter.com/Z2RDaflzhu — Colonel Jeff in Austria (@JeffFisch) September 9, 2023

We guess we stand with David Hogg and Ted Lieu?

Good lord, that feels weird to say.

Great idea, give all your human rights to the government, it's for the greater good — 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 (@L0calizeL1berty) September 10, 2023

So the “neo nazi” is advocating FOR and agreeing WITH the Democrat anti gun governor.



The irony. #AllGunControlisRacist https://t.co/Ig7jq4IfIP — Black Guns Matter (@blkgunsmattr) September 10, 2023

To be fair, about a hundred and fifty years ago, Democrats believed in disarming all minorities. Since then, they have evolved to believing we should disarm everyone. Progress!!!

He’s just invoking that older tradition.

Nazis and Democrats have always agreed about guns. https://t.co/Dm6tFonwLg — Brady Leonard (@bradyleonard) September 10, 2023

Giant L for Dick Spencer. https://t.co/KqJ3vozsKM — Arizona Libertarian Party (@Arizona_LP) September 10, 2023

To be fair, most of what he says is an L for him. But this time it is also an L for Governor Grisham.

National socialism is a failed ideology that exudes bitter, loser energy. https://t.co/Z30AMvNukP — Angela McArdle (@angela4LNCChair) September 9, 2023

Oh look. Nazi oppose the Bill of Rights and supports gun control. As usual. #2A https://t.co/fJPVM4mmGZ — Steve Easterling (@grim_prime) September 10, 2023

Alexa what does a federal agent say? https://t.co/OwIlZps0zZ — The CEO (@Dolphins19801) September 9, 2023

A number of people have been accusing him of being a Federal agent, but we are skeptical. Would a federal agent pretending to be a Nazi endorse Joe Biden? Yes, Spencer did this.

Biden campaign strongly rejects endorsement of white nationalist Richard Spencer https://t.co/GG8RuYFvje via @timesofisrael — Madelynn A. Reid (@ReidMadelynn) August 26, 2020

And we don't believe an undercover Federal agent would actually harm Biden this way. But we are open to being proven wrong.

I had no idea this loser was still around. Also,



LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!!! https://t.co/XqlTGYsjXu — Bottom of a Heartbreak (@JoeDan1024) September 10, 2023

We didn’t know he was on Twitter. And we don’t want him to leave. Let’s all see what a dummy he is for ourselves in real time. He's one of the best arguments against his own ideology.

Why is RICHARD SPENCER the voice of reason? Where have we come in society when a sincere white supremacist is the voice of reason? https://t.co/6xULRGbyBE — Mr Disco 🪩 🇺🇦 (@DISCOD00D) September 10, 2023

Maybe because he isn’t a voice a reason? We suppose sooner or later he might say something that isn't wrong, like "puppies are cute." But we tend to think that is the exception, rather than the rule.

Surprise! Actual fascist, Richard Spencer, sides with the democrats on this issue too. "Are we the baddies?!", one might ask. https://t.co/HUwfomNV56 — Govt Created Covid (duh) (@OLa1PzC6auFN1Hq) September 9, 2023

Beta cucks like this would stand with her if she suspended his first amendment protections too https://t.co/P7RVeUkmK3 — BKAEH (@BELKAEH) September 9, 2023

Hahaha! Lefty’s and Nazis agree. Interesting https://t.co/8GkVgj9hxe — Russian Affiliated Media (@Nick71981996) September 10, 2023

Well, he is a national socialist, after all.

