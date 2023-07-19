Hilarious: Elon Musk earns 'possibly the greatest proposed Community Note,' ever

Congresswoman goes on about slavery, lynchings at IRS whistleblower hearing
Aaron Walker  |  11:15 PM on July 19, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

So, today, Elon Musk felt the need to brag:

His alleged sister agreed:

After all, we are not going to really research if he has a sister, what her name is, etc.

We're pretty sure that is his actual mother.

Good lord, do you want to destroy the planet?!

And someone decided to propose a Community Note to counter this silent, but deadly disinformation:

For our money, we thought the proposed note was pretty funny.

If you are that rich and can’t cut loose, or at least cut cheese, what are you doing with your life?

You say that like it’s a bad thing.

He's squeezing out new Twitter features on a regular basis.

Imagine taking the time to write that.

Do you want to know the extra funny part of all of this? As we have noted before, every Tweet Musk writes has to be reviewed first by a lawyer. This person either has rolled their eyeballs so far back they are looking at their brains, now, or this person is laughing themselves silly. We have no idea which.

***

