Hilarious: Elon Musk earns 'possibly the greatest proposed Community Note,' ever

So, today, Elon Musk felt the need to brag:

I can fart hard enough to inflate a car tire — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2023

His alleged sister agreed:

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2023

After all, we are not going to really research if he has a sister, what her name is, etc.

Wow his even his sister agreed, that’s how you know it’s true 😆 — Danielle (@Danielledeco) July 19, 2023

Happy you and Elon are adding sophistication to Twitter🥺🤣 https://t.co/bBJ4RyEmJf — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) July 19, 2023

We're pretty sure that is his actual mother.

you and chuck norris should have a fart off — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 19, 2023

Good lord, do you want to destroy the planet?!

And someone decided to propose a Community Note to counter this silent, but deadly disinformation:

Possibly the greatest proposed Community Note of all time pic.twitter.com/hjxiOHoyUl — AlexaShrugged (@AlexaShrugged) July 20, 2023

What kind of a humorless loser community notes a meme. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 19, 2023

For our money, we thought the proposed note was pretty funny.

I'm going to tell my kids about Elon Musk😂😂😂that at this very moment he was the richest man on earth. https://t.co/ZMlm3GkL85 pic.twitter.com/A67JtCS8RT — Norma Kay (@realnorma_kay) July 19, 2023

If you are that rich and can’t cut loose, or at least cut cheese, what are you doing with your life?

When it comes to farting, men revert to boyhood. 😆 https://t.co/TvTDOoSMfx — Bellona (@RomanGoddess72) July 19, 2023

You say that like it’s a bad thing.

Blow out earnings 😩 https://t.co/xrBHiWTqIp — i like teslas (@iliketeslas) July 19, 2023

Elon is talented in ways you would never expect! https://t.co/fm1j4nByC8 — Matt Pocius (Tesla Stock Bull) (@MattPocius) July 19, 2023

He's squeezing out new Twitter features on a regular basis.

Zuck eating beans after seeing this breaking news 😆 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8pbn3cTN2E — TheÐogeGlory (@GloryDoge) July 19, 2023

Confirmed! Cybertruck will have automatic tire inflation! — Scott Walter, PhD (@GoingBallistic5) July 19, 2023

Not parody account ? — Dan D. (@DansTesla) July 19, 2023

I’m sorry, but I don’t enjoy potty humor. — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) July 19, 2023

Imagine taking the time to write that.

Volume aside, your ability to depress the pin in the valve stem implies a level of control that leaves the whole world envious! — Nathan Harris (@_Nathan_Harris_) July 19, 2023

I could have lived my entire life without that knowledge and been fine. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) July 19, 2023

Do you want to know the extra funny part of all of this? As we have noted before, every Tweet Musk writes has to be reviewed first by a lawyer. This person either has rolled their eyeballs so far back they are looking at their brains, now, or this person is laughing themselves silly. We have no idea which.

***

