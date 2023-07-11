Rep. Mesha Mainor: 'The Democrat Party left ME'

We told you earlier today how Georgia (state) representative Mesha Mainor decided to switch from the Democratic Party to the Republican party, with apparently school choice being the triggering issue for her. But she has more to say about why she left:

My name is Rep. Meisha Mainor and today I made the decision to leave the Democrat Party.



I represent a blue district in the city of Atlanta so this wasn’t a political decision for me. It was a a MORAL one.



I will NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own. pic.twitter.com/q3snDGejCN — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) July 11, 2023

Sorry, Ma’am, but according to the geriatric racist in the White House, you’re no longer black:

Never forget when Racist Joe Biden said “You Ain’t Black” if you think for yourself and don’t vote for him.



Truly disgusting. Even more disgusting that his Cult full of Racists agreed with him and said he was right!



pic.twitter.com/SAdnLKBafs — Ole Murica (@OleMurica) July 7, 2023

Jokes aside, she explains a little more about why she left the Democratic party—or more precisely in what ways it left her behind—here:

I didn’t leave the Democrat Party.



The Democrat Party left ME when it embraced left-wing radicalism, lawlessness, and put the interests of illegal aliens over the interest of Americans.



I have nothing to apologize for. — Rep. Mesha Mainor (@MeshaMainor) July 11, 2023

While we would love to hear her speak a little more about her precise disagreements with the current Democratic Party, this is all solid stuff and, well … good for her. We have never felt blind loyalty to any politician or party. We judge candidates and parties issue-by-issue, and vote for the people who we think advances our agenda the best—or is least harmful to it, as the case may be. We recommend that most people do the same, but we are wise enough to know not everyone does.

We warmly welcome you into the Republican Party.



🤝 — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 11, 2023

Welcome Rep. Mainor. I'm sure I won't agree with all of your positions, but I am exceedingly grateful for your voice in this matter. Blessings to you and yours. 🙏 — Happy Floridian 🌞🏝🐋 (@HappyFloridian2) July 11, 2023

You are in good company . . . https://t.co/AvAMSHxADQ — Lori (@LJT_is_me) July 11, 2023

I knew I wasn’t alone. Black people voted for @JoeBiden and democrats, and what did they get in return, a 90% increase in Black unemployment!



The democrat party is a party of liberal white supremacists. And they stink! Another Black independent thinker leave the democrat… https://t.co/bBEgBDggOf — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) July 11, 2023

"I will NEVER apologize for being a black woman with a mind of my own." I felt that so much. https://t.co/NaH5p455p0 — Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) July 11, 2023

Expect to see an absurd amount of racism and sexism on full display from the “tolerant” Left.



Hella respect for @MeshaMainor for standing up for what’s right and hopefully more will follow suit 🇺🇸 https://t.co/NP4Qs8L96X — Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonAPrice) July 11, 2023

But, hey, don’t you know that Republicans are eeeeeevvvvviiiiiillllll?!

I’m very disappointed. What do you see in the party of Trump & DeSantis, besides school choice, that would help every day folks? And don’t get me started on morality, they lack it too.



I was hoping you’d stay with the D’s & fight the good fight, or be an Independent, not GOP. — Eric Medina 🇵🇷 (@eimedina2) July 11, 2023

This even led to a back-and-forth:

It's one thing to "not want" to be a Democrat anymore, but an entirely different thing to "want" to be a Republican.



Two things can be true at the same time. — BLACK DEMOGRAPHICS (@AkiimDeShay) July 11, 2023

Way to tell her to get back on the plantation without telling her. — Sniper, Clear and Present Danger (@sniper_ssgt) July 11, 2023

For jumping from one plantation to the next. Yeah, great job. — BLACK DEMOGRAPHICS (@AkiimDeShay) July 11, 2023

Honestly, the evil of slavery was so deep we kind of recoil at comparing anything too closely to it without very good cause. The fact is her prior membership in the Democratic Party was voluntary and her current membership in the Republican Party is, too. We imagine she felt some pressure to maintain it, but no one had a gun to her head and to compare it to actual slavery seems gross.

On the other hand, we also know it is an extremely common metaphor in politics. We just kind of wish it wasn’t so common.

"I didn't leave the Democrat Party."

Every word after that is irrelevant.



The sad part is you're still gonna have soft-hearted and weak-minded conservatives falling for this shit.



I truly wonder often about how many black Dems are just opportunist narcs posing as progs. https://t.co/IJa7i3AYkh — Texas Anglican (@MapGameAnglican) July 11, 2023

Sorry, the Democratic Party has moved severely to the left in the last few years. We should absolutely expect some people to say ‘we’re not going with you anymore.’ Right or wrong, when a party moves away from certain positions, it should expect to leave some people behind. That’s just logic.

It should honestly be considered criminal fraud to get elected to a Biden +78 district and then 8 months later become Ron DeSantis Jr.



Wonder how much money changed hands to make this happen. https://t.co/SS3YLwbiwp — The Biden Accomplishments Guy (on Threads) (@What46HasDone) July 11, 2023

cHaNgInG yOuR mInD iS fRaUd!!!

Good lord, people like this are literal fascists—he wants it to be a crime to disagree with him.

And while he is entitled to his fascist views, it is a fundamentally unamerican viewpoint. The fundamental idea behind our system is that people can be persuaded. Why does he think Congress even exists, or the legislature of any state? The entire premise of such a body is for people who represent the people back home to talk to each other and try to find ways to persuade each other, to compromise and to work together. This means sometimes someone decides that at one time they belonged to one political party, but now they agree more with another party. Simply put, it is not a bug in our political system: It is a feature.

And this chucklehead wants it to be a crime. Fortunately, his view would never get past the Supreme Court.

I don’t get how part switchers aren’t viewed unanimously as morons. You were a grown ass adult when elected as a democrat, did it really change that much since last November? Lmao https://t.co/H8EAIKaENg — Money Spreader (@WealthyAutocrat) July 11, 2023

This genius doesn’t understand the concept of a ‘breaking point’ but he calls someone else stupid.

The biggest red flag to me: the votes that put her at odds with her caucus here in GA: Police Funding, DA oversight, and Vouchers. Ok, fine.



But in past interviews and today, she and she alone also keeps bringing up “illegal aliens”. Like . . . tha hell??? #gapol https://t.co/nMgJCxKCvP — Andrew (@NorthATLsFinest) July 11, 2023

Girl bye! You were bought by WS stop playing in our faces https://t.co/f2p7xXvXAQ — Candidly Tiff (@tify330) July 11, 2023

Is she saying Ms. Mainor is a white supremacist, now? Good lord.

And this one is being a lot clearer on this point:

If you're willing to leave the "Democrat" Party now (Learn your grammar) in an effort to help White Nationalists and racists gain elective office, then odds are you were never a Democrat (note the singular) in the first place. https://t.co/mMgsDMfFEQ — Malcolm P. Johnson (@admiralmpj) July 11, 2023

For the record, it is actually pretty common to call it the Democrat Party and the whole thing seems like debating how many angels can dance on the head of a pin, but you do you.

I really hope it was worth your soul. Like I hope you saved a dying a kid or something.

But it was probably just greed https://t.co/ge0nKe24ZV — Ben was unbanned lol lmao 👁💜 🚀 🦝 (@BeninBiloxi) July 11, 2023

The framing of this as a "moral" decision rather than a "political" decision tells me that this is more about useless culture war crap than confronting the futility of the Black Political Class in ATL.



It's aiming for a better share of the #FatbackAndBiscuits https://t.co/sCTjl9C3o9 — Dr. Claw (@DrClaw77) July 11, 2023

Gee, maybe then Democrats should stop waging the culture war.

Finally, this man touches on a good point:

Read the comments from the party of ‘love & peace’. https://t.co/XDUNd8cgn3 — Island Brüce (Pu/to)🇺🇸 (@Fishing_Huuker) July 11, 2023

Honestly, if she is paying any attention to twitter, she is probably taking the leftist nastiness as proof she made the right decision.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!