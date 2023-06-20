Men's Heath says if you're attracted to women, you might be gynosexual
Trial date set in Trump’s ‘documents’ case

Aaron Walker  |  4:11 PM on June 20, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Officially, the date for Trump’s trial in the ‘documents’ case is August 8, 2023—that would be less than two months from now. But multiple commentators are stating that this date is almost certainly going to be pushed back.

We are inclined to agree. In all bluntness, they need more time than this to prepare for the utter circus this case is likely to be. (In Trump voice) it will be the biggest, most beautiful continence ever granted!

This prompted reactions:

While there is some suggestion of sarcasm, this is a garbage take. It is very easy for a person to have actually done a crime and not be convicted. We keep going back to OJ Simpson because it is probably the most famous example of a person acquitted in criminal court and then found liable for the same alleged acts in civil court. And it's not hard to grasp why. In civil cases, the burden of proof is usually a “preponderance of the evidence” which effectively means more evidence than not (the tie goes to the defendant, usually). By comparison, to get a conviction the state has to prove that the defendant did each part of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. So it's easy to imagine a scenario where a fair person would look at the evidence and say “this person probably committed this crime, but I have reasonable doubts.” In fact, we recall at least one criminal juror from the OJ case saying exactly that.

So then if you flip it around, Trump being acquitted would not prove his innocence. We have no doubt that if he was acquitted, Trump would claim it completely exonerates him (we can honestly almost hear it in our mind), but if we are strictly fair, the verdict alone wouldn’t prove his innocence. Sometimes, like in the Rittenhouse case, we believe that the evidence that comes forward positively proves that the accused is actually innocent, but often the evidence is much more ambiguous than that.

Mr. Petruzzi identifies himself as a Miami criminal defense lawyer but there is no way for us to verify his claim. So make of that what you will. Still, his analysis is utterly reasonable.

Judicial orders go well with tabasco sauce, we are told.

Of course he claims to be a former federal prosecutor and made some dubious claims earlier today.

We would be surprised if the judge was even aware of that or cared about it to the slightest amount, one way or the other.

On the other hand, we believe this is totally not a coincidence:

Finally, we get this out-on-a-limb prediction.

Yeah, that’s a very safe bet.

***

