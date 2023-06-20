Trial date set in Trump’s ‘documents’ case

Officially, the date for Trump’s trial in the ‘documents’ case is August 8, 2023—that would be less than two months from now. But multiple commentators are stating that this date is almost certainly going to be pushed back.

There will be a lot of bad information today about this standard scheduling order by Judge Cannon. Although the case is currently set for August, that’s not a real date. It’s just a place setter. The case will get continued. https://t.co/ZbA7FPSs0D — David Oscar Markus (@domarkus) June 20, 2023

JUST IN: Judge CANNON sets preliminary trial schedule for Trump case, beginning Aug. 14.



Don’t spend a lot of time on this. It won’t hold and it’s not intended to. https://t.co/V09ZhkrQNg pic.twitter.com/xhW8ALXlxq — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 20, 2023

I reviewed Cannon’s entire criminal case history, she has always set a super fast trial date, as a matter of practice, and then repeatedly continued it as trial matters arose. In every single case, big and small, save for a few quick plea deals. https://t.co/cDh4eLrl00 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 20, 2023

NEW: Judge sets Aug. 14 trial date for Trump that will, with absolute certainy, not actually happen. https://t.co/8wJixC93mc — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 20, 2023

Kyle is correct here. https://t.co/lXCLhQJXKm — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 20, 2023

We are inclined to agree. In all bluntness, they need more time than this to prepare for the utter circus this case is likely to be. (In Trump voice) it will be the biggest, most beautiful continence ever granted!

This prompted reactions:

I don't know, I hear the defendant wants a Speedy Trial to prove his innocence ;) — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 20, 2023

While there is some suggestion of sarcasm, this is a garbage take. It is very easy for a person to have actually done a crime and not be convicted. We keep going back to OJ Simpson because it is probably the most famous example of a person acquitted in criminal court and then found liable for the same alleged acts in civil court. And it's not hard to grasp why. In civil cases, the burden of proof is usually a “preponderance of the evidence” which effectively means more evidence than not (the tie goes to the defendant, usually). By comparison, to get a conviction the state has to prove that the defendant did each part of the crime beyond a reasonable doubt. So it's easy to imagine a scenario where a fair person would look at the evidence and say “this person probably committed this crime, but I have reasonable doubts.” In fact, we recall at least one criminal juror from the OJ case saying exactly that.

So then if you flip it around, Trump being acquitted would not prove his innocence. We have no doubt that if he was acquitted, Trump would claim it completely exonerates him (we can honestly almost hear it in our mind), but if we are strictly fair, the verdict alone wouldn’t prove his innocence. Sometimes, like in the Rittenhouse case, we believe that the evidence that comes forward positively proves that the accused is actually innocent, but often the evidence is much more ambiguous than that.

For sure it will continued and continued. — Southeast✍ (@Brennan55) June 20, 2023

Exactly. These talking heads actually referred to the SDFL as a rocket docket. Wow. Complete bs. — Paul Petruzzi, P.A. (@PaulPetruzzi) June 20, 2023

Mr. Petruzzi identifies himself as a Miami criminal defense lawyer but there is no way for us to verify his claim. So make of that what you will. Still, his analysis is utterly reasonable.

I’ll print this order at eat it if Trump goes to trial this August



The trial could actually happen after the November elections, according to experts & those familiar with the Trump legal team’s thinking, which we noted last weekhttps://t.co/zEu4iuUFR4 https://t.co/CNBroTspA5 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 20, 2023

Judicial orders go well with tabasco sauce, we are told.

Trump will almost certainly move to postpone the trial until after the election and waive his legal and constitutional right to a speedy trial. https://t.co/he44SMxEiP — Jim Zirin (@jimzirin) June 20, 2023

Do I think Trump will actually go to trial as soon as August 14th as ordered today? No.



Do I think a judge that just set such an aggressive trial calendar will be amenable to Trump's attorney's playing stall ball until 2025? No.



I would expect this to be resolved this year. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) June 20, 2023

It is extraordinarily rare for a federal criminal case to go to trial within 70 days.



In my experience, federal criminal trials usually don’t take place within a year of indictment. Defendants delay and courts are swamped.



National security cases are even slower than average. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) June 20, 2023

Of course he claims to be a former federal prosecutor and made some dubious claims earlier today.

Still, it's interesting that she chose this August trial date when it's been widely reported that Fulton County DA Fani Willis requested the court to reserve the same timeframe. — LinHoHi1 (@LinHoHi1) June 20, 2023

We would be surprised if the judge was even aware of that or cared about it to the slightest amount, one way or the other.

On the other hand, we believe this is totally not a coincidence:

Judge Cannon obviously did this to overshadow my birthday, which is also August 14th. https://t.co/ssUDu5mY9N — John #TeamOrcas Brooks (He/Him) (@ProbablyRealJB) June 20, 2023

Trump's lawyers might be fine with an August trial date as it decreases the opportunities he has to go on TV and admit stuff in the indictment is true. https://t.co/g7FBp2AcKw — Buzz Brockway (@buzzbrockway) June 20, 2023

Finally, we get this out-on-a-limb prediction.

Will be wild! — Steve Thomas #M365 #Purview #MSIntune (@madvirtualizer) June 20, 2023

Yeah, that’s a very safe bet.

