Biden admits he can't remember to shave in the morning without being reminded (watch)

Aaron Walker  |  6:33 PM on June 16, 2023

We mentioned earlier how Joe Biden gave a speech at the Gun-Grabbing Jamboree Safer Communities Summit in Hartford, Connecticut, and our bafflement when he ended by saying ‘God save the Queen,' despite the fact that since 1776 or so, we have had no monarch, and the current monarch in England is a King, not a Queen.

But this passage also leapt out to more than a few of us:

This immediately made us wonder how close we were to having another Babylon Bee prophesy fulfilled:

This is, of course, riffing on the classic movie Memento.

We have long said that we think Joe Biden just doesn’t have the mental capacity to be president. On this author’s personal Twitter account, we documented multiple instances when Biden didn’t appear to know where he was and what he was doing. To give a few examples:

Of course, on that date he held no office. So what did he think he might be re-elected to?

At that point in time, there had been two black women who had served in the senate, and Presidents never appoint Senators. And, of course, Joe Biden previously said that he was running for the Senate:

We believe he is the first president in American history eligible to be removed under the 25th Amendment on day one. Yes, we are not thrilled at the thought of a President Harris, but the Constitution is the Constitution and it is supposed to be obeyed even when you don’t like the outcome. The fact that the mainstream media is not even interested in questioning his mental faculties is a journalistic scandal.

But we can laugh about it, though.

Many people riffed on that theme.

Naturally, we are not doctors and we won’t pretend to diagnose him. But we can all recognize when a person isn’t all there, and Joe Biden isn’t all there.

One liberal showed up to try to deflect:

The issue isn’t whether someone cares for you enough to do that. It is whether a person needs it done. But nice try.

You have to either laugh or cry, folks. We choose to laugh.

***

