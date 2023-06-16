Biden admits he can't remember to shave in the morning without being reminded (watch)

We mentioned earlier how Joe Biden gave a speech at the Gun-Grabbing Jamboree Safer Communities Summit in Hartford, Connecticut, and our bafflement when he ended by saying ‘God save the Queen,' despite the fact that since 1776 or so, we have had no monarch, and the current monarch in England is a King, not a Queen.

But this passage also leapt out to more than a few of us:

Biden: “The way everything gets to me through my wife and daughter now is they know I have to shave in the morning, so they’ll tape on the mirror. For real!”



pic.twitter.com/P0B9znWJbq — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 16, 2023

This immediately made us wonder how close we were to having another Babylon Bee prophesy fulfilled:

Biden Covers Body In Tattoos To Constantly Remind Himself Who He Is And What He's Doing https://t.co/K1O6GImnC9 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 26, 2020

This is, of course, riffing on the classic movie Memento.

We have long said that we think Joe Biden just doesn’t have the mental capacity to be president. On this author’s personal Twitter account, we documented multiple instances when Biden didn’t appear to know where he was and what he was doing. To give a few examples:

Anyway to kick things off, in my #Bidementia thread with a video: here is Joe Biden saying he is running for re-election to... something. It’s not clear what https://t.co/am0HT7GKUt — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 14, 2020

Of course, on that date he held no office. So what did he think he might be re-elected to?

For my next example of #Bidementia, here is Joe Biden saying “the president and I,” referring to something that Donald Trump has not done, most likely believing that Barack Obama is currently the president. https://t.co/yNNgyNLfN5 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 14, 2020

As if that isn’t bad enough, this next example of #Bidementia has him saying that he’s looking forward to appointing the first black woman to the Senate: https://t.co/fRjy3H4Mh9 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 14, 2020

At that point in time, there had been two black women who had served in the senate, and Presidents never appoint Senators. And, of course, Joe Biden previously said that he was running for the Senate:

Next for #Bidementia, we have Joe Biden telling us earlier this year that he was running for the Senate. https://t.co/UZIHCGxkwY — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 14, 2020

We believe he is the first president in American history eligible to be removed under the 25th Amendment on day one. Yes, we are not thrilled at the thought of a President Harris, but the Constitution is the Constitution and it is supposed to be obeyed even when you don’t like the outcome. The fact that the mainstream media is not even interested in questioning his mental faculties is a journalistic scandal.

But we can laugh about it, though.

Can someone please put up a post note on his mirror that says:

RESIGN TODAY

?? — Deb-- Redacted Redacted (@debster7301) June 16, 2023

Before or after your shower with your daughter? — Brian Pinecone (@BrianPinecone) June 16, 2023

Today’s message was “Remember to breathe” — Richard H (@auburntiger78) June 16, 2023

I thought he showered w his daughter - why the note? 😂😂 — Ms.D (@MAGAgirl4ever) June 16, 2023

Many people riffed on that theme.

Dude should be a real inspiration to everyone in a retirement home cus if you can be this old as a president anything is possible 💯🫡🤣 — ACE (@ace2gutta) June 16, 2023

This man must have the most advanced Alzheimer's ever recorded. https://t.co/TZshWuThx6 — BWH (@BWH85) June 16, 2023

Naturally, we are not doctors and we won’t pretend to diagnose him. But we can all recognize when a person isn’t all there, and Joe Biden isn’t all there.

If you have had someone in you life who suffered from dementia, you know this is a common tactic caretakers use. https://t.co/X5V3RzYTka — 🇺🇸 Ken Freeman (@FreeBlackMan) June 16, 2023

Everything is fine with our current President. https://t.co/nEB7qcQHHC — Jason Kruta is a Bitch (@AsianWokeHater) June 16, 2023

One liberal showed up to try to deflect:

I'm sorry you don't have someone in your life that leaves you notes on the mirror.



*hugs* — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) June 16, 2023

The issue isn’t whether someone cares for you enough to do that. It is whether a person needs it done. But nice try.

Note on the mirror:

Don't forget to brush your teeth. No, all of them - even the ones in the back. Make sure you use the tube that says toothpaste, not the one that says Preparation H." — Curtice Mang (@Curtice_Mang) June 16, 2023

You have to either laugh or cry, folks. We choose to laugh.

