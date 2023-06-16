WH press pool unable to explain why Biden closed his speech this way

President Biden delivered remarks -- many of them quite baffling -- at today's Safer Communities Summit in Hartford, Connecticut:

Highlighting Connecticut’s role as a national leader in gun safety, President Joe Biden traveled Friday to West Hartford to hail the most comprehensive gun law in the past three decades and renew his call for a federal ban on assault weapons. As the marquee speaker at a major national gun summit, Biden celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which he signed into law. More than 600 people gathered at the University of Hartford’s Lincoln Theater, a small venue that was chosen for the invitation-only summit long before Biden was confirmed as the main attraction. All seats were filled, and supporters were standing against the wall on the theatre’s far side.

Biden's speech was exactly what you'd expect, in that it was full of the usual lies, platitudes and unverifiable claims about things his relatives said to him back in the day, but what perked up the most ears was the closing line. Where did this come from?

Reporters, and everybody else, baffled that President Biden blurts out, 'God save the queen.' I have no explanation other than that he has in the past said the same thing in comparably odd contexts. This was January 6, 2017, from OBSESSION: https://t.co/Z1DA8G9gVQ https://t.co/IeVRRyit1l pic.twitter.com/1QFoT1frj8 — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 16, 2023

Did somebody slip that one into the teleprompter as a joke of some sort?

Here's how it happened:

Biden wraps up his remarks in Connecticut: "Alright, God save the queen, man" pic.twitter.com/NJShsIA1eg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 16, 2023

One White House pool reporter today was as baffled as anybody and wants other reporters to know he won't be able to explain why Biden said that so stop asking:

President Biden’s “God save the Queen, man” remark after his speech is befuddling many.



The latest dispatch from pool reporter @toddgillman sums it up. pic.twitter.com/oaFyoF8sfj — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) June 16, 2023

Maybe somebody can ask Karine Jean-Pierre about it next week. She's now got all weekend to come up with a lie about why Biden said that.

The comments defending Biden here are lol https://t.co/3G22FcvbzP — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) June 16, 2023

Biden has the extremely odd habit of ending his remarks with cryptic phrases whose significance is mostly legible only to him. "God save the queen" is also what he said right after certifying Trump's election in 2017. He seems to use it to mean something like, "God help us all." https://t.co/JkwD7LMSF5 — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) June 16, 2023

Well in the "God help us all" context it's certainly difficult to disagree with Biden, albeit for different reasons than he intended no doubt.

