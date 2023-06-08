On Tuesday, Tucker Carlson debuted his new show on Twitter, called ‘Tucker on Twitter’ and it was a wild ride, discussing the war on Ukraine and declaring, based on one guy’s claims, that basically aliens exist and they have visited the Earth. This morning we reported on an apparent ‘cease and desist’ letter Fox News’ lawyers sent to Tucker Carlson’s team. So, if you were wondering whether this would cause Carlson to back off and cancel his Twitter show, this is your answer:

Ep. 2 Cling to your taboos! pic.twitter.com/45AeVdtwOu — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 8, 2023

To be blunt, the fact he is going on undaunted is not surprising to us. And so far the pattern is Tuesday, 6:00 p.m., Thursday, 6:00 p.m. So… would Saturday be the next episode? Or will he take off the weekend? We have no idea.

We speculated that maybe he would eventually get sponsors, but so far we haven’t seen any. The format is the same as last time and the content is similar. No new reporting, no interviews, just a monologue based on events reported by others. As we indicated in our reporting on the cease and desist letter, that might be important. Nor did we see anything too wild in what he discussed. There was no declaration as ‘out there’ as that aliens have visited the Earth, though we expect him to catch flak for criticizing the Obama marriage.

As of this writing, it has over nearly two million views. By comparison, the first episode had over 100 million views. We expect this one to have at least tens of millions of views, probably over 50 million views. On the other hand, the first episode of anything is likely to get more views than the second.

Tucker is unleashed and giving a big FU to Fox News, leftists and whomever else is dumb enough to believe the msm. Let’s gooooo! pic.twitter.com/wesZCw2YU3 — Stephanie 🇺🇸 (@StephHoover8) June 8, 2023

That is because they are in on it! pic.twitter.com/MbfZ6EtWs3 — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) June 8, 2023

Tremendous monologue. Also a million times more interesting and insightful than anything you’ll hear on Fox. https://t.co/hVFetPhu1G — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2023

It's quite entertaining to see how Tucker doesn't stop destroying mainstream media. https://t.co/5yKTJ2giaB — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 8, 2023

Genocide Starts Right After Gun Confiscation pic.twitter.com/AgNLby66x3 — The NPC Show (@TheNPCShow) June 8, 2023

Well, it’s not a guarantee, but it is taking away a major check on government power, which is rarely a good thing. And we are disappointed that Carlson didn’t talk more on that subject.

The 2nd episode and Tucker goes exactly where we all need to go – to discuss the rush to normalize and excuse child pedophilia and the sexualization of children. No one is going to stop this if each of us doesn't do everything within our power to stop it!! https://t.co/o2ZVAJ1RvB — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙋𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙧 (@DonGP4037) June 8, 2023

26 minutes and almost 1 million views. @FoxNews and the uni-party are going nuts. 🤣 https://t.co/DwEkHlFOiD — Dr. Interracial 🇺🇸 (@sandyleevincent) June 8, 2023

Tucker on Twitter > Tucker on Fox News pic.twitter.com/iTQ6aRZ8co — Top Secret (@ICU1010) June 8, 2023

When you realize that you no longer need the media: pic.twitter.com/RdEW6PdlN6 — Felix (@FelixRyoshi) June 8, 2023

Finally:

(Laughs.)

We’ll let you know when and if the next episode drops. And we are pretty sure that unless Fox News gets an injunction or something truly unexpected happens, that next episode is coming. We just aren’t sure when it will be. So, stay tuned.

