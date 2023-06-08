On Tuesday, Tucker Carlson debuted his new show on Twitter, called ‘Tucker on Twitter’ and it was a wild ride, discussing the war on Ukraine and declaring, based on one guy’s claims, that basically aliens exist and they have visited the Earth. This morning we reported on an apparent ‘cease and desist’ letter Fox News’ lawyers sent to Tucker Carlson’s team. So, if you were wondering whether this would cause Carlson to back off and cancel his Twitter show, this is your answer:

To be blunt, the fact he is going on undaunted is not surprising to us. And so far the pattern is Tuesday, 6:00 p.m., Thursday, 6:00 p.m. So… would Saturday be the next episode? Or will he take off the weekend? We have no idea.

We speculated that maybe he would eventually get sponsors, but so far we haven’t seen any. The format is the same as last time and the content is similar. No new reporting, no interviews, just a monologue based on events reported by others. As we indicated in our reporting on the cease and desist letter, that might be important. Nor did we see anything too wild in what he discussed. There was no declaration as ‘out there’ as that aliens have visited the Earth, though we expect him to catch flak for criticizing the Obama marriage.

As of this writing, it has over nearly two million views. By comparison, the first episode had over 100 million views. We expect this one to have at least tens of millions of views, probably over 50 million views. On the other hand, the first episode of anything is likely to get more views than the second.

Well, it’s not a guarantee, but it is taking away a major check on government power, which is rarely a good thing. And we are disappointed that Carlson didn’t talk more on that subject.

Finally:

(Laughs.)

We’ll let you know when and if the next episode drops. And we are pretty sure that unless Fox News gets an injunction or something truly unexpected happens, that next episode is coming. We just aren’t sure when it will be. So, stay tuned.

