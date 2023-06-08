As we told you earlier this evening, Trump has apparently been indicted based on charges related to his storing documents at Mar-a-Lago. That article mainly focused on that fact: The indictment itself. This piece will focus on some major reactions. We’re not interested in some salivating rando who is popping the champaign because they don’t see any concerns in a free republic in the President’s leading challenger being indicted for behavior the President himself engaged in. We are frankly interested in responses that see the concerns raised by this situation or at least addresses them in an intelligent way.

For starters, we should probably focus on probably the most powerful republican in political office, Speaker McCarthy:

The whole tweet reads:

Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America.

It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades.

I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice. House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.

Two things to note here. First, his ‘dark day’ language echoes the language used by Trump on TruthSocial, as we discussed when first reporting on the indictment. Second, it is worth noting that in one key aspect, what Biden did is harder to defend. This is because Trump might have declassified the documents when he was president, and Biden could not have, because he had kept these documents as a senator and vice president. Among all officials in the government, the president is uniquely empowered to declassify documents.

Still, as nice as that statement is, what exactly will he do about it? He just funded most of the 87,000 IRS agents, after all.

Next up we have Trump’s leading primary opponent: Ron DeSantis:

The full Tweet says:

The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society.

We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation.

Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?

The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.

This of course indicates that DeSantis will stay in the race. This is contrary to at least one person’s suggestion:

The essential problem with this it allows the prosecutors to manipulate this primary contest a different way. Trump shouldn’t be harmed by such a witchhunt, but he shouldn’t be helped by it, either. Otherwise, we would be vulnerable to a reverse psychology effect.

Or to quote Instapundit: ‘Does this mean the Democrats are afraid of him? Or that they want him to be the nominee and figure an indictment will cement his support?’

Charlie Kirk had a more measured suggestion:

This elicited a counter-point:

And while we won’t focus on every presidential candidate, we thought Vivek Ramaswamy’s comment was interesting:

His full tweet:

We can’t have two tiers of justice: one for Trump, another for Biden. One for Assange, another for Manning. One for BLM/Antifa, another for peaceful protesters on Jan 6.

I never thought we’d see the day when the U.S. President deputizes the DOJ to arrest his lead rival in the middle of an election. Obama shamefully tried to deputize the FBI to infiltrate Trump’s 2016 campaign, but they’re leaving nothing to chance this time around: the federal police state is outright arresting Trump.

This is an affront to every citizen: we cannot devolve into a banana republic where the party in power uses police force to arrest its political opponents. It’s hypocritical for the DOJ to selectively prosecute Trump but not Biden.

We mostly like the cut of Ramaswamy’s jib. We think he is an excellent advocate for his positions. But we would be very, very shocked if he ends up being the nominee.

To turn to other reactions:

We argued when reporting on the indictment, that the First Amendment concern rendered the indictment suspect, so we would dispute point #1. We think this is an excellent case to press the First Amendment concern in.

Are they Trump voters, though? We are no great experts in Florida politics or geography, but a little googling shows that the Southern District of Florida includes Broward County and Miami-Dade County. Trump lost in Miami-Dade by eight points in 2020. And Biden clobbered Trump in Broward with nearly 2/3 of the vote.

Full text:

Joe Biden has used his Justice Department to go after parents as ‘domestic terrorists,’ to spy on Catholic parishes, to terrorize & harass prolife Christians – and tonight to indict his top political opponent, Trump. He has trampled the rule of law to benefit himself. He has led the country into profound danger

Erick Erickson predicts that this will result in a huge dose of ‘their rules’—if and only if a Republican takes the White House in 2024.

And, of course, someone you might have heard of tweeted out this video from Mark Levin:

The cut off phrase reads: ‘makes January 6th look like jaywalking.’

Finally, if satire is a valid form of social commentary (and we think it is), The Babylon Bee might have the harshest observation:

It’s savage and directly on target.

