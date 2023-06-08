This is a breaking story, so the 24-hour rule applies: All reports within the first 24 hours are suspect. But we will strive to give you the most accurate information.

We have been hearing noises suggesting this was likely and now its here:

BREAKING: Donald Trump to be indicted, summoned to appear in court on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/NLE9EPOUlH — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 8, 2023

‘Alx’ is slightly inaccurate in his summary. Former President Donald Trump has said that he has been indicted, not that he will be. This is what Trump has said on TruthSocial, in three posts:

Page 1: The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is ‘secured’ by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time. Page 2: I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN! Page 3: This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!

(The ‘page 1, page 2, page 3’ part is in the original TruthSocial post.) We have little doubt that there will be liberal cheering at the news, but only a fool doesn’t see this as extremely concerning. For instance, Elon Musk writes:

There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics. Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2023

Indeed, if this special counsel’s office wants to have any credibility, they need to get in front of the American people and explain why Trump deserves to be indicted, but Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton didn’t. This is not merely a matter of fairness. There might be a constitutional dimension to this concern. The Supreme Court has long held that the First Amendment requires that the government practice viewpoint neutrality in its laws and in law enforcement. After all, if hypothetically only Democrats are prosecuted for a specific crime, then it means effectively being a Democrat is an element of the crime.

This is a fast moving story, but ABC News apparently has verification, according to one of many tweets linking to their story:

Donald Trump indicted for second time Per ABC News, Trump is in big trouble.https://t.co/nH5xSswdz9 — StrictlyChristo 🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) June 8, 2023

From the ABC News article:

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time, this time on federal charges in relation to his handling of classified information while out of office, sources familiar confirm to ABC News. He is set to be arraigned in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, sources said. ‘We’re learning from our sources that there appears to be at least seven counts here. This ranges from everything from the willful retention of national defense information to conspiracy to a scheme to conceal to false statements and representations,’ ABC News’ Katherine Faulders reported during a special report on the network.

In all bluntness, if there was any doubt (we frankly didn’t have any), that reporting seems to verify it.

Naturally, this is a fast-moving story, and we will keep you updated.

***

