Earlier today we told you how convicted thief and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy Samuel Brinton was arrested on a fugitive warrant. That prior Twitchy story was largely based on a Daily Wire story that apparently has been stealth updated. So let's go to the author of that piece, Luke Rosiak, for the new information:

Sam Brinton appeared via CCTV from Montgomery County jail today before a judge who denied his request to be released and ordered him extradited to Virginia to face more charges of stealing luggage from DCA airport.https://t.co/S3NxzOBPaK — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 18, 2023

Brinton had no lawyer or family present (there was also no media, except me). A public defender spoke for him temporarily (though he is not eligible for one because of his income) who asked for him to be released so he can keep his job as a nuclear engineer. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 18, 2023

Yes, somehow he has a job. More on that in a moment.

The bald-headed former administration official, whose gender is listed as "X" on court documents, appeared after a slew of non-English speaking repeats offenders and gun criminals. He was wearing a blue jail jumpsuit and a mask. Airport police arrested him at his home last night. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) May 18, 2023

So, the arrest last night was related to a new charge that he had stolen luggage. Well, maybe not completely new to us. In the article, Mr. Rosiak reminds us of this old story:

In March, a Tanzanian fashion designer named Asia Odorous Khamsin appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to say that her luggage had been stolen from Reagan National Airport in 2018 on the way to a fashion show, causing catastrophe because she was unable to show her designs. Brinton was later pictured wearing one of her one-of-a-kind designs that had been in the suitcase, she said.

So is this what this new arrest is about? Or is there yet another person he allegedly stole from? We will let you know when we find out. And for that matter, dear reader, we are not sure how he became considered a fugitive.

Still, while we are reminding you of things, dear reader, let’s not forget this tidbit:

The former Biden official pleaded ‘no contest’ to misdemeanor theft last month after he was caught on video allegedly stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Brinton was initially charged with a felony when police believed he allegedly stole $3,670 worth of items, but he agreed to pay the victim more than $3,500 in restitution and received a suspended 180-day jail sentence, which meant he would serve no time behind bars as long as he stayed out of trouble.

Stop saying, ‘allegedly.’ He pled no contest and, therefore, he was convicted of it. There is no question he did it.

Fox News also had this official statement from Montgomery County authorities:

‘Brinton was arrested at approximately 10 p.m. last night in their home on College Parkway,’ Goff added. ‘They are being held in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on a no-bond status as they await an extradition hearing. That’s all of the information we have on our end.’

(Emphasis added.) And James Woods appeared to be reacting to that when he said this:

Stop already. He is not a “they.” If you all keep catering to the mentally ill by playing their demented games in their vocabulary and by their rules, it’s just going to escalate the madness. Nobody ever controlled a toddler tantrum by catering to it. https://t.co/DRADe4TgJg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 18, 2023

Soooo…. he was bad choice for national policy on managing nuclear waste material then? I'm so confused. I was told the adults would be in charge. — Boss of Me (@OldSaltGenX) May 18, 2023

Bald Head Matt Damon 🤣 — Mrs.Chiara Luce (@MrsChiaraLuce) May 18, 2023

Okay, that’s pretty funny.

To 💀Virginia💀 — PROUD 2 B DEPLORABLE (@bj1012682) May 18, 2023

That’s random, but we will allow it.

Too wealthy for public defender but steals luggage from designer, then wears her designs. Dumb, but who hired him into government? Oh, that’s right… https://t.co/av42wzcBhn — KScott (@qtrcen) May 18, 2023

I’m begging to think that Sam wasn’t a good Biden pick for handling nuclear material. https://t.co/1WaVmQkNcv — The Doctor (@TennantRob) May 18, 2023

Man, it's always the ones you least suspect, except for this time, because everyone saw this coming https://t.co/M4KHpam5Fj — gwynneplaine (@gwynneplaine) May 18, 2023

Trump administration officials were framed for fake crimes. Biden administration is complete lunatics and sociopaths. https://t.co/RFKV1e4D3v — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 18, 2023

And there’s more. First off, apparently his lawyer didn’t call him by his preferred pronouns when trying to get Brinton released (either on bail or on his own recognizance)—although we are not sure if that was an oversight, or a choice by Brinton or his lawyer. The article indicates the question at the hearing was whether or not to extradite Brinton to Virginia or let him turn himself in to Virginia authorities himself, and his lawyer made this argument:

‘Mr. Brinton is a nuclear engineer, he is married,’ the public defender said. ‘He works for GeoFission, a nuclear startup. He believes if he is released to turn himself in [to Virginia], he can keep his job… I believe the allegation is stolen luggage.’

Wait, he is already working for a new nuclear company? How TF did he get hired?

Further, the judge’s final words are interesting, when denying him any kind of release:

[Judge] Del Pino said ‘I will deny the request to turn himself in. Virginia will pick him up. Good luck in Virginia, Mr. Brinton.’

(Emphasis added.)

We live in Virginia and we can tell you: Virginia don’t play.

***

