Earlier today we told you how creepy weirdo we’d never want handling our nuclear waste or even sharp objects convicted thief and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy Samuel Brinton was arrested on a fugitive warrant. That prior Twitchy story was largely based on a Daily Wire story that apparently has been stealth updated. So let’s go to the author of that piece, Luke Rosiak, for the new information:

Yes, somehow he has a job. More on that in a moment.

So, the arrest last night was related to a new charge that he had stolen luggage. Well, maybe not completely new to us. In the article, Mr. Rosiak reminds us of this old story:

In March, a Tanzanian fashion designer named Asia Odorous Khamsin appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to say that her luggage had been stolen from Reagan National Airport in 2018 on the way to a fashion show, causing catastrophe because she was unable to show her designs. Brinton was later pictured wearing one of her one-of-a-kind designs that had been in the suitcase, she said.

So is this what this new arrest is about? Or is there yet another person he allegedly stole from? We will let you know when we find out. And for that matter, dear reader, we are not sure how he became considered a fugitive.

Still, while we are reminding you of things, dear reader, let’s not forget this tidbit:

The former Biden official pleaded ‘no contest’ to misdemeanor theft last month after he was caught on video allegedly stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Brinton was initially charged with a felony when police believed he allegedly stole $3,670 worth of items, but he agreed to pay the victim more than $3,500 in restitution and received a suspended 180-day jail sentence, which meant he would serve no time behind bars as long as he stayed out of trouble.

Stop saying, ‘allegedly.’ He pled no contest and, therefore, he was convicted of it. There is no question he did it.

Fox News also had this official statement from Montgomery County authorities:

‘Brinton was arrested at approximately 10 p.m. last night in their home on College Parkway,’ Goff added. ‘They are being held in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit on a no-bond status as they await an extradition hearing. That’s all of the information we have on our end.’

(Emphasis added.) And James Woods appeared to be reacting to that when he said this:

Okay, that’s pretty funny.

That’s random, but we will allow it.

And there’s more. First off, apparently his lawyer didn’t call him by his preferred pronouns when trying to get Brinton released (either on bail or on his own recognizance)—although we are not sure if that was an oversight, or a choice by Brinton or his lawyer. The article indicates the question at the hearing was whether or not to extradite Brinton to Virginia or let him turn himself in to Virginia authorities himself, and his lawyer made this argument:

‘Mr. Brinton is a nuclear engineer, he is married,’ the public defender said. ‘He works for GeoFission, a nuclear startup. He believes if he is released to turn himself in [to Virginia], he can keep his job… I believe the allegation is stolen luggage.’

Wait, he is already working for a new nuclear company? How TF did he get hired?

Further, the judge’s final words are interesting, when denying him any kind of release:

[Judge] Del Pino said ‘I will deny the request to turn himself in. Virginia will pick him up. Good luck in Virginia, Mr. Brinton.

(Emphasis added.)

We live in Virginia and we can tell you: Virginia don’t play.

***

