It’s honestly hard for us to imagine that anyone would want nonbinary luggage thief — and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy under President Joseph R. Biden — Sam Brinton. But apparently somebody out there actually does want him. And that somebody just happens to be the Montgomery County, Maryland, Police Department.

Hahahah what the hell. Sam Brinton has been arrested as a fugitive from justice https://t.co/vMJtxFfkaU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 18, 2023

Now we’re cookin’! More from The Daily Wire’s Luke Rosiak:

A neighbor told The Daily Wire that “four unmarked police showed up last night, they would not let his spouse Kevin leave. After about an hour Sam Brinton was escorted out in handcuffs.”

Awww, yissssss.

SAD TROMBONE FOR SAM BRINTON Great reporting by @LukeRosiak https://t.co/CmZv9K7jGX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 18, 2023

That escalated quickly https://t.co/dIdCGrExuO — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 18, 2023

It sure did. And we’re here for it.

We just hope that the Montgomery County PD did a very thorough search of his domicile …

admittedly, he had some baggage — Nino (@baldingschemer) May 18, 2023

Badum-CH!

***

***

