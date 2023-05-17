Yesterday, @KanekoaTheGreat turned us on to a story demolishing the credibility of Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll, and today he helps take a sledgehammer to someone else’s credibility:

FUN FACT: The ISD report cited to claim antisemitism is on the rise on Twitter since @elonmusk took over was funded by George Soros and includes tweets that criticize George Soros as evidence of antisemitism. That's all, folks! pic.twitter.com/ixy0mTgl5C — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 16, 2023

Wow, what a coincidence … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2023

The report list tweets about George Soros as one of its ten "Themes of Antisemitism." "For Soros in particular, a recurring theme was the idea that he has encouraged crime in the US by either sponsoring soft-on-crime Democrats or directly sponsoring criminals."… pic.twitter.com/BWVpoeh4UF — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 16, 2023

In that Tweet he links to a report by the ‘Institute for Strategic Dialogue’ which is a non-government organization partially funded by Open Society Foundations, which is why he or she says it is funded by Soros. The report is called ‘Antisemitism on Twitter Before and After Elon Musk’s Acquisition.’ It uses a computer program called ‘Beam’ to identify ‘plausibly antisemitic’ tweets. So… basically a search engine.

Thus, if you just mention Soros, you get flagged as ‘plausibly antisemitic’ and you are counted. For instance, this tweet would get tagged:

.@elonmusk latest attacks on Soros, is grounded in the age-old libel of Jew financiers controlling the world. It's hate against the jewish people that gives license to anti-semitism. His commentary can no longer be dismissed as foolish bluster from an agent provocateur. https://t.co/dJd6mGOdr8 — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) May 16, 2023

After all, he mentioned Soros.

And it gets more ridiculous from there. For instance, it claims that ‘goy’ and ‘goyim’ are plausibly antisemitic. From the document:

Originally a Yiddish word for a non-Jewish person, ‘Goy’ or ‘goyim’, can be used in antisemitic speech to describe the non-Jewish victims of imagined Jewish plots and conspiracies.

Now, it is true that a person might bitterly complain that ‘evil joooooooooos are ruining my life because I am a ‘goy.’’ Or it might literally be used by jews (or even non-jews) to talk non-pejoratively about non-jews. So, for instance, if this tweet by Ron Coleman, an actual jew …

The Goy Who Looked at Me Funny #JewishBondFilms — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 23, 2011

… was sent out during the period in which they were measuring ‘plausible anti-semitism,’ it would be counted as an example of rising antisemitism by this study. And while ‘kike’ is undoubtedly used as an antisemitic slur, it is equally true that people can use it to mock antisemitism, as Mr. Coleman did, here:

.@BILD (Germany’s most-read newspaper): “@POTUS has freed the world of a monster whose aim in life was an atomic cloud over Tel Aviv. Trump has acted in self-defense – the self-defense of the US and all peace-loving people.” https://t.co/gK9ySsywRO — US-Botschaft Berlin (@usbotschaft) January 4, 2020

Wow us kikes are even controlling the krauts — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 5, 2020

My gosh, Mr. Coleman is becoming a repeat offender! Next up is Soros, and by their dumb algorithm, even this tweet would be counted as antisemitic:

So according to the media, criticizing Jews who literally have nothing to do with Judaism and routinely support radical anti-Israel activity, like Soros and Sanders, is anti-Semitic. Sending millions of taxpayer dollars to genocidal anti-Semites like the PA is totally fine. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 17, 2023

Also, the NGO quoted three alleged tweets that were considered ‘plausibly antisemitic’ against Soros. However, using google and Twitter’s search engine, we could actually only verify one actually existed:

Josh Shapiro is backed, funded, & endorsed by George Soros the globalist Nazi. Soros installed Shapiro as PA AG & now he's trying to move him into the Governor role. Don't let it happen PA! Don't vote for the Nazi's candidate! https://t.co/CvenZKEKjJ — DeAmplified Dana, the Biden Regime's Tax Serf (@CooI4Cats) July 7, 2022

We don’t agree with calling Soros a Nazi, but there’s nothing obviously antisemitic about the Tweet. And while we can’t vouch for everything @CooI4Cats has ever tweeted over the last thirteen years, it hardly seems obvious that this person is antisemitic. Indeed, this tweet indicates sympathy for the Jews who died in the holocaust:

YOU advocate for George Soros, who PAYS you to incite hate & division. George Soros worked WITH the Nazis to collect the belongings/valuables of the Jews after they were sent to concentration camps. He survived the Holocaust by betraying his own people. He's a Nazi, as are YOU. https://t.co/RUn0SzjLkD — DeAmplified Dana, the Biden Regime's Tax Serf (@CooI4Cats) March 20, 2023

For the record, @CooI4Cats’ claims are backed up by this old report on 60 Minutes:

Especially knowing the history of Sorros pic.twitter.com/D8SVN5JlUB — MAGS (@TAftermath2020) May 17, 2023

Again, maybe someone can find something he said that was genuinely antisemitic, but this NGO certainly hasn’t made the case for it.

They also flag ‘Zionism,’ making Ben Shapiro a repeat offender:

It's okay everyone, the missiles aren't aimed at Jews, they're just aimed at Zionism https://t.co/Pi1MK8YMSV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 14, 2019

Also, references to Kanye West are included. Now, West himself has undeniably said some antisemitic things, but not all references to him are antisemitic. For instance, you might say ‘I used to love Kanye’s music but I threw it in the trash because of his comments about Hitler’ and find yourself included in this study and a plausible antisemite.

In short, it is a garbage study.

It's astonishing that a handful of billionaires and governments can fund an organization that produces dubious reports, labeling opposing viewpoints as racism, hate speech, misinformation, or disinformation, and then cite those reports to advocate for more censorship.… pic.twitter.com/8EF7UclFP2 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 17, 2023

So here is my take on things. Although I disagree with your opinion of Soros, just because you believe he's a bad person and he happens to be Jewish, it doesn't mean you are antisemitic. Like with anything, antisemites will take any attack on a Jewish person as a means to… — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 17, 2023

We note that this is part of the process of Brian Krassenstein trying to woo Elon Musk.

Being against George Soros isn’t anti-Semitic Watering down the definition of anti-Semitic for political gain is, in fact, anti-Semitic. https://t.co/69IpFm7NNs — Colby Smith (@ColbyJacobSmith) May 17, 2023

🤔 CODED WORDS for “JEWS” used are GLOBALISTS, PUPPETEERS & FINANCIERS — which they have INTERPRETED as PLAUSIBLY ANTISEMITIC ❓ — ℂ𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕙𝕋𝕚𝕞𝕖 (@CRENCHTIME) May 17, 2023

Keep seeing commercials when streaming workouts on YouTube on FIGHTING ANTISEMITISM with Claims the phrase

“HITLER WAS RIGHT” had been used over 70,000 times this past year?

WTH? I’ve never seen — ℂ𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕙𝕋𝕚𝕞𝕖 (@CRENCHTIME) May 17, 2023

We haven’t seen the commercials on any streaming service, but we did see this on Twitter:

“Hitler was right” was posted online over 70,000 times last year. So don’t look away from online hate. No matter who is sharing it. #StandUpToJewishHate #🟦 pic.twitter.com/J78cF2sN1d — Stand Up to Jewish Hate #🟦 (@StandUp2JewHate) April 5, 2023

Now, we are against antisemitism, too, but complaining that there are over 70,000 times someone said ‘Hitler was right’ online loses its punch when you realize they just said it, too. We suppose now it had been said 70,001 times.

Oh, except we said it when we quoted the phrase in the last paragraph, so that would be 70,002.

And for that matter, the numbers are less than impressive. That 70,000 number covered a year-long period and applied to the entirety of the Internet. The Institute for Strategic Dialogue report focused on Twitter and claimed that

Our analysis showed the volume of antisemitic Tweets more than doubled after Musk’s acquisition. Between June and October 27th, the weekly average of plausibly antisemitic Tweets was 6,204. From October 27th until February 9, the average was 12,762, an increaseof 105%.

By comparison, as of August 2022, approximately 6,000 tweets on any subject were sent per second, which is more than 500 million tweets a day. In a three-month period, that is more than 46 billion tweets, making these suspected antisemitic tweets less than 0.000003% of all tweets—and, frankly, we are being extremely ‘generous’ in our math toward this NGO.

Now, we wish people would voluntarily be 0% antisemitic (and 0% bigoted on any topic). But freedom of expression is not simply the right to say and believe the ‘right’ things, but the right to say and believe the wrong things—sometimes deeply wrong things. Naturally, it’s not because we want people to be wrong but because we don’t trust any entity that purports to decide what is true or false, right or wrong. We don’t want a ministry of truth, whether it is a government body or an NGO.

And make no mistake, that’s what organizations like the Institute for Strategic Dialogue wants to be. From the same report, discussing ‘Beam:’

Beam is a multi-lingual, multi-platform capability to expose, track and confront information threats online, from disinformation to hate, extremism, information operations, harassment and harmful conspiracy theories.

(Emphasis added.) Unsurprisingly, these things always have a leftward bias. If you complain about Soros, you are antisemitic. But if you denounce Clarence Thomas, you are not an anti-black racist. If you complain that big tech unjustly suppressed the Hunter Biden laptop story and, therefore, might have interfered with the election, you are a dangerous right-wing conspiracy theorist. But if you think George W. Bush invaded Iraq to steal their oil, well, that’s just fine. Would it be too much for people to chooses one standard, instead of a double standard? Just once?

Still, our point is that they want to focus on the this supposed 105% rise. They complain about the glass being 0.000003% empty. We would rather focus on the glass being over 99.9999996% full.

