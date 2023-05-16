E. Jean Carroll is the woman who accused Trump of raping her in a department store and recently won approximately $5 million dollars against Trump in a New York City court. We admit we didn’t follow the trial particularly closely. Still, frankly, the evidence we are about to present convinces us that Ms. Carroll is lying about the entire thing.

You see, we just learned about this Facebook post:

Why did E. Jean Carroll consider herself a "MASSIVE" fan of Donald Trump's show, The Apprentice? pic.twitter.com/flH6t29YmU — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 11, 2023

This was in turn amplified by someone you might have heard of:

This seems like a perfectly normal thing to say given the accusations?!? Unless, of course, the accusations were totally fabricated and made up recently as a political hit job. https://t.co/zolszTz7QI — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 13, 2023

In addition to that bizarre Facebook post, there is this post:

This screen shot of E Jean Carroll Facebook message is starting to circulate. Interesting timing of it.

I cant confirm or deny it but I found the timing odd that it started its rounds…

IF TRUE, She asked if you would have *** with Donald Trump for $17,000.

I watch patterns and… pic.twitter.com/thSsDBExeI — Kagens Looking Glass (@KagensNews) May 9, 2023

If you enlarge the screenshot, it says:

‘Would you have sex with Donald Trump for $17,000? Even if you could a) give the money to charity? b) close your eyes? And he’s not allowed to speak.’

Now, one reasonable question is this: It this real? First, both screenshots are true and correct copies of posts that appear on Ms. Carroll’s Facebook page. The only alteration is that in @KanekoaTheGreat’s screenshot, where he or she cut out a lot of Facebook comments that came between Ms. Carroll’s post and her comment on it.

And the fact she wrote them was verified in testimony, as reported by Politico:

E. Jean Carroll concludes testimony as judge denies Trump’s mistrial request https://t.co/m90MIHyTEG — POLITICO Pro (@POLITICOPro) May 1, 2023

From the Politico article:

In a Facebook post, Carroll said she was a ‘MASSIVE’ fan of ‘The Apprentice,’ the reality television show Trump hosted, and Carroll testified that she ‘was a big fan of the show.’ ‘I was very impressed by it,’ she said on the witness stand. ‘I had never seen such a witty competition on television.’ Tacopina also showed the jury a Facebook post from August 2012 in which Carroll wrote: ‘Would you have sex with Donald Trump for $17,000? Even if you could a) give the money to charity? b) close your eyes? And he’s not allowed to speak.’ ‘So you joked around about having sex with Donald Trump for money, right?’ Tacopina asked. ‘Yes,’ Carroll replied.

It is worth noting that she also verified the substance of her comment about the Apprentice on Twitter. Apparently, what she wrote was in response to someone she was arguing with on Twitter. The person she was arguing with has a suspended account, so we can’t see what she was responding to. However, she ended up writing the following:

I NEVER said rape was sexy. I have never seen the Law and Order episode you mentioned. And I did like the Apprentice for reasons that had nothing to do with Trump. — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) July 12, 2020

We have already defended her from the claim that she thought rape was sexy—she was technically only saying some other people thought it was. The Law and Order reference is to a popular theory that she actually based her claim on an episode of the show. But that’s not what we are focusing on. We are focusing on her saying ‘[a]nd I did like the Apprentice for reasons that had nothing to do with Trump.’ That verifies and reinforces what she said on Facebook.

Now, let’s rewind. She was saying she was a massive fan of The Apprentice? This was back when Trump was the sole host of the show—it was long after the British version of the show had been canceled, and long before they attempted to hand the show off to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Bear in mind, she accused Trump of raping her. Yes, she got squeamish about the word, in this Vanity Fair article:

She did say she's sexually harassed.Roger Ailes, and she also flashes a professor once, read the article. But you're logic doesn't work. If someone runs a stop sign and hits you, and you admit that you ran a stop sign once, does that change anything?https://t.co/1McA0TZeE0 — Carlos (Ne plus ultra male) (@FocusOnWildlife) May 8, 2023

But that is what she accused him of doing. Indeed, in her Complaint (the document that started her lawsuit against Trump) her lawyers used that exact word.

Folks, this author has worked with many victims of violent criminal conduct. It is incomprehensible that she would claim that she was raped by a man, and then about a decade later, really love watching the show he starred in. We suppose it is not impossible, but it is so unlikely that for us it shatters her credibility.

And, for us, her joking about having sex with her alleged rapist for money takes those shattered pieces of her credibility and grinds them into dust.

Frankly, the vast majority of people who have been the victims of a violent crime do not want to even see their attackers again. They are not capable of becoming a huge fan of that person’s TV show because they wouldn’t watch it in the first place. The only major exception to this ‘never want to see them again’ tendency is when it is domestic violence—at least until the person truly ends the relationship, permanently. Sadly, in an abusive relationship, people often return to their abusers. But that exception doesn’t apply, here.

This point that the vast majority of violent crime victims don’t want to ever see their attacker again was made by ‘Missy’ when Ms. Carroll claimed on Twitter that she ‘did like the Apprentice for reasons that had nothing to do with Trump.’

As someone who has been through it, I WOULD NEVER BE ABLE TO WATCH A TV SHOW W/ MY R*PIST ON IT. I saw the man YRS later at my job. I was talking to customers, looked & saw him & RAN AWAY from my customers.. Didn't say a word to them. Panicking, crying.. worst experience ever. — Missy (@MissyMarie1313) May 13, 2023

I saw someone tag h8m on fb & I was so sick to my stomach. Never I my life would I sit down & not only watch a show with them on it but say that I'm a "massive fan" of the show. — Missy (@MissyMarie1313) May 13, 2023

Find it hard to believe that anyone would not only watch a show, but enjoy watching a show that starred the man who are raped them. Can’t even say “I just liked his character on the show” because the character was HIM. The correct ruling is…. pic.twitter.com/Lq5jEhSU4M — Michael D864 (@Mdouglas91320) May 11, 2023

If he really did what you said you wouldn't watch the show at all. I am a victim of SA & I don't even want to see a picture of my abuser and yet you were a fan of the show with the person you said raped you starring in it? This fact, makes me know you are a liar& an evil person. — Crystal Pillow (@CrystalPillow4) May 12, 2023

Trump allegedly raped you but you liked the Apprentice. 😂🤣😂 — Ohio Sentry (@OhioSentry) May 13, 2023

What a slap in the face to women who have actually been raped. Absolutely zero chance you would watch a show where the main character was supposedly your rapist. You were bought by the Democratic Party, your stupid lawyer confirmed it and I hope your stunt bites you in the ass. — krenee73 (@CoyoteK73) May 16, 2023

Trump was not even a ‘character.’ Trump was not an actor playing a role. He was being himself.

"Massive fan" of The Apprentice? – Doesn't compute w/ saying DJT "raped" her… Why didn't this come out at trial? — Lady Penquin (@Lady_Penquin) May 11, 2023

Apparently, it did come out at trial. We are always reluctant to second guess a jury, but sometimes they do get it wrong. We believe this is one of those times.

If he raped her why would she say this — 🧃🫖🍩CHARLENE🧋🥤🧊 (@Charlen60403930) May 12, 2023

What I know about women could fit in a tea cup, but this much I know. If a woman feels offended, she will hate the guy with the hatred of the heat of a 1000 suns and never let it go. No sexual abuse victim could sit there and voluntarily watch the guy on TV. @KanekoaTheGreat — Jonathon Moseley (@JonMoseley) May 15, 2023

Such righteous anger is not limited to women.

If a man raped me, I would neither be stalking him and tweet obsessively about how much I love watching his show, nor would I be accepting any amount of money to sleep with him. She is publicly prostrations herself out, perhaps because President Trump never acknowledged her… https://t.co/BqobZ9lSfp pic.twitter.com/yfjBrKb89s — 𝒮𝓀𝓎 آسمان 🇺🇸 (@SKYRIDER4538) May 12, 2023

She corrected later corrected a typo in that tweet:

* prostituting — 𝒮𝓀𝓎 آسمان 🇺🇸 (@SKYRIDER4538) May 12, 2023

E. Jean Carroll should be in prison. — Phillip Oliver-Holz (Alpha Male) (@ThePhillipHolz) May 13, 2023

@ejeancarroll …. Are you related to Christine Blasey Ford? You remind me of her. https://t.co/XOjMxpukCy — A Miller (@angie513) May 12, 2023

*laughter*

Funny how stuff you put on social media can come back to haunt you 🤣 https://t.co/0oF6VwRbAi — Jason D W 🇺🇸 (@windelljason1) May 12, 2023

Stuff on social media coming back to haunt people is pretty much half of the Twitchy business model.

Of course, there were dissenting opinions:

…and?

Are you saying it isn’t rape if the woman is a fan???#misogynistic — Patti Peterson (@pattipetersonny) May 11, 2023

We’re saying it didn’t happen. It is doubtful that they ever had any meaningful interaction.

So what? I can be a huge fan of a show and dislike an actor. Not complex. Stop grasping because your master was found liable. — King Áed™ (@KingAodh) May 12, 2023

It’s a bit more than ‘disliking an actor.’ And Trump wasn’t acting.

I was also a fan of the show. You can be a fan of it and still hate him now. — Patrik Åstrand🇸🇪🇺🇦🌻 (@ykalon) May 11, 2023

This is pretty insensitive to the reality of being a victim of violent crime. It’s more than just hating a person.

I loved Kevin Spacey's performance in House of Cards and despise what he did. Bill Cosby gave the funniest stand up routine I've ever seen, and I despise what he did. Is this concept so difficult to understand? — Jim Hammill (@JimHammill) May 11, 2023

You can enjoy those performances because presumably Kevin Spacey and Bill Cosby didn’t do those things to you, Jim.

As for whether this information will do any good, we will note that Trump has filed an appeal—which should shock literally no one.

It's official. Trump files a notice of appeal on the verdict in favor of E. Jean Carroll. @LawCrimeNews pic.twitter.com/tiRnC91uEH — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 11, 2023

Now, courts almost never give a party a victory on appeal based on something like ‘the jury was wrong’ and we don’t expect it to happen here. Instead, they would have to show that some legal ruling the judge made was wrong in a way that undermines the outcome of the case. But if Trump ends up having a second trial, maybe the second jury will understand the significance of this evidence.

Still in the ‘court of public opinion’ we would vote in Trump’s favor in this case. You can make up your own mind.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!