E. Jean Carroll is the woman who accused Trump of raping her in a department store and recently won approximately $5 million dollars against Trump in a New York City court. We admit we didn’t follow the trial particularly closely. Still, frankly, the evidence we are about to present convinces us that Ms. Carroll is lying about the entire thing.

You see, we just learned about this Facebook post:

This was in turn amplified by someone you might have heard of:

In addition to that bizarre Facebook post, there is this post:

If you enlarge the screenshot, it says:

‘Would you have sex with Donald Trump for $17,000? Even if you could a) give the money to charity? b) close your eyes? And he’s not allowed to speak.’

Now, one reasonable question is this: It this real? First, both screenshots are true and correct copies of posts that appear on Ms. Carroll’s Facebook page. The only alteration is that in @KanekoaTheGreat’s screenshot, where he or she cut out a lot of Facebook comments that came between Ms. Carroll’s post and her comment on it.

And the fact she wrote them was verified in testimony, as reported by Politico:

From the Politico article:

In a Facebook post, Carroll said she was a ‘MASSIVE’ fan of ‘The Apprentice,’ the reality television show Trump hosted, and Carroll testified that she ‘was a big fan of the show.’

‘I was very impressed by it,’ she said on the witness stand. ‘I had never seen such a witty competition on television.’

Tacopina also showed the jury a Facebook post from August 2012 in which Carroll wrote: ‘Would you have sex with Donald Trump for $17,000? Even if you could a) give the money to charity? b) close your eyes? And he’s not allowed to speak.’

‘So you joked around about having sex with Donald Trump for money, right?’ Tacopina asked. ‘Yes,’ Carroll replied.

It is worth noting that she also verified the substance of her comment about the Apprentice on Twitter. Apparently, what she wrote was in response to someone she was arguing with on Twitter. The person she was arguing with has a suspended account, so we can’t see what she was responding to. However, she ended up writing the following:

We have already defended her from the claim that she thought rape was sexy—she was technically only saying some other people thought it was. The Law and Order reference is to a popular theory that she actually based her claim on an episode of the show. But that’s not what we are focusing on. We are focusing on her saying ‘[a]nd I did like the Apprentice for reasons that had nothing to do with Trump.’ That verifies and reinforces what she said on Facebook.

Now, let’s rewind. She was saying she was a massive fan of The Apprentice? This was back when Trump was the sole host of the show—it was long after the British version of the show had been canceled, and long before they attempted to hand the show off to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Trending

Bear in mind, she accused Trump of raping her. Yes, she got squeamish about the word, in this Vanity Fair article:

But that is what she accused him of doing. Indeed, in her Complaint (the document that started her lawsuit against Trump) her lawyers used that exact word.

Folks, this author has worked with many victims of violent criminal conduct. It is incomprehensible that she would claim that she was raped by a man, and then about a decade later, really love watching the show he starred in. We suppose it is not impossible, but it is so unlikely that for us it shatters her credibility.

And, for us, her joking about having sex with her alleged rapist for money takes those shattered pieces of her credibility and grinds them into dust.

Frankly, the vast majority of people who have been the victims of a violent crime do not want to even see their attackers again. They are not capable of becoming a huge fan of that person’s TV show because they wouldn’t watch it in the first place. The only major exception to this ‘never want to see them again’ tendency is when it is domestic violence—at least until the person truly ends the relationship, permanently. Sadly, in an abusive relationship, people often return to their abusers. But that exception doesn’t apply, here.

This point that the vast majority of violent crime victims don’t want to ever see their attacker again was made by ‘Missy’ when Ms. Carroll claimed on Twitter that she ‘did like the Apprentice for reasons that had nothing to do with Trump.’

 

Trump was not even a ‘character.’ Trump was not an actor playing a role. He was being himself.

Apparently, it did come out at trial. We are always reluctant to second guess a jury, but sometimes they do get it wrong. We believe this is one of those times.

Such righteous anger is not limited to women.

She corrected later corrected a typo in that tweet:

*laughter*

Stuff on social media coming back to haunt people is pretty much half of the Twitchy business model.

Of course, there were dissenting opinions:

We’re saying it didn’t happen. It is doubtful that they ever had any meaningful interaction.

It’s a bit more than ‘disliking an actor.’ And Trump wasn’t acting.

This is pretty insensitive to the reality of being a victim of violent crime. It’s more than just hating a person.

You can enjoy those performances because presumably Kevin Spacey and Bill Cosby didn’t do those things to you, Jim.

As for whether this information will do any good, we will note that Trump has filed an appeal—which should shock literally no one.

Now, courts almost never give a party a victory on appeal based on something like ‘the jury was wrong’ and we don’t expect it to happen here. Instead, they would have to show that some legal ruling the judge made was wrong in a way that undermines the outcome of the case. But if Trump ends up having a second trial, maybe the second jury will understand the significance of this evidence.

Still in the ‘court of public opinion’ we would vote in Trump’s favor in this case. You can make up your own mind.

