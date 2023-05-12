The short answer is ‘maybe.’ There are strong indications that she might be the mystery ‘she’ Elon Musk mentioned yesterday as the new CEO of Twitter:

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Soon after he tweeted that, speculation seems to have centered on Linda Yaccarino:

Breaking News: Elon Musk says he’s selected a new CEO for Twitter. The company is in talks with Linda Yaccarino, a top advertising executive at NBCUniversal. https://t.co/Wgafe7g570 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 12, 2023

And people are unhappy on both sides of the aisle. From the left:

Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc), the woman who is reportedly the new CEO of Twitter, follows: – Chaya Raichik

– Jesse Watters

– Michael Shellenberger

– Ron DeSantis

– The Babylon Bee

– Giorgia Meloni

– Maye Musk

– Catturd

– Vivek Ramaswamy

– Tulsi Gabbard

– Bari Weiss — Max Berger (@maxberger) May 11, 2023

New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino seems like a certified MAGA supporter. She also follows: – Sidney Powell

– Lin Wood

– Jack Posobiec

– Libs of TikTok

– Ian Miles Cheung

– Andrew Sullivan

– Richard Grenell

– Tim Scott

– Mike Pompeo — Max Berger (@maxberger) May 11, 2023

Reportedly incoming Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino was a Trump administration appointee. (h/t @HelenKennedy)https://t.co/QqTeYkLZBi — Max Berger (@maxberger) May 11, 2023

she seems just as deranged as elon, even liking posts from far-right Italian politicians pic.twitter.com/uxmXWT6VDU — sam (@sam_d_1995) May 12, 2023

JUST KIDDING!! It looks like Trump ally Linda Yaccarino will be taking over. So don't expect the trolling, hate speech, disinformation or criminal acts committed on this site to stop anytime soon! https://t.co/B40PDiOtzW — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) May 12, 2023

Ugh. I hope this pick isn’t directly related to the whole “Tuckerlaumching his show on Twitter” thing — Chriss (@ChrissSchnell) May 12, 2023

Let's all put in an effort to make her just as miserable as we made Muskrat. With any luck, she'll step down too. And if we don't get anyone better after her, we'll repeat the process over and over until we do. There's power in pestering! https://t.co/UBfSmYux4f — 🔞RaccoonFoot (@FootRaccoon) May 12, 2023

This got some pushback:

And? Is your main problem with her having the ability to hear opposing viewpoints without peeing on herself? Because that’s pretty weak tea, holmes. https://t.co/XzD1yreELs — Salty (Disposable, Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) May 12, 2023

Why do you guys get mad about who people follow? Do you guys seriously not follow anyone you disagree with in any way? https://t.co/Ga03T6tAhS — BLtheDuelingprotag (@Badluckrabbit) May 12, 2023

And some mockery:

Oh no it's literally gonna be the holocaust https://t.co/h2RiQXxFkV — Rain (@RainVulps) May 12, 2023

“She follows a bunch of normiecons, this is literally the hall of cost” https://t.co/REL5z4MMd5 pic.twitter.com/4zLEjkvbBI — LA Confidential (@LA_Confidant) May 12, 2023

Meanwhile, more conservative voices weren’t happy, either:

TWITTER CEO? – is rumoured to be Linda Yaccarino. WEF member and speaker at Davos Here she tells you to mask up or pack up…. What she really means is comply or die. Oh …. pic.twitter.com/UoaJKc1heV — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) May 12, 2023

Seriously, what is the ‘pack up’ option referring to?

“Wear your mask! That’ll get us closer and closer to normal days.” -Linda Yaccarino Low in intelligence, high in authoritarian, government control. Executive chair of the WEF, creators of the Great Reset. If she’s already hired, it’s time to fire her.pic.twitter.com/xcrrnJxn5q — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) May 12, 2023

And @TexasLindsay_ had many thoughts on her:

BREAKING: The New Female Twitter CEO @elonmusk is reportedly talking to is Linda Yaccarino, who according to LinkedIn is currently the Executive Chair for the World Economic Forum—and was Chairman of Advertising at NBC Universal pic.twitter.com/RD9G0d6T10 — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) May 12, 2023

Looks like he just indirectly confirmed that she will be the new CEO. pic.twitter.com/gesqx3wNEM — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) May 12, 2023

She is correctly quoting the tweets:

and here come the shadow bans….again….. https://t.co/ms55kIW2Nr — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) May 12, 2023

That will not be the case — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023

Certainly, if it was definitely not Ms. Yaccarino, you would think Mr. Musk would say that. But his lack of denial is not quite confirmation, either.

Executive Chair of WEF should be an automatic disqualification. — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) May 12, 2023

This is true so many of us will have no place to go I guess we all have truth social still just think about it where is poor Tucker Carlson going to go in his own words The last place on Earth or free speech is allowed will no longer be the case — Deborah Woods (@nocbc) May 12, 2023

Meanwhile, ‘T(w)itter Daily News’ had a great deal of background on her:

Watch her interview with Elon last month!https://t.co/ffXgLBTFek pic.twitter.com/fvnAnQldAj — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) May 11, 2023

In that interview, Elon Musk heard a surprising applause from advertisers as he said “Freedom of Speech is paramount” Even if it means losing advertising dollars from organizations that don’t believe in that. pic.twitter.com/tth1j7SIbD — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) May 11, 2023

He also talked about how bad Twitters Ad targeting had been. They JUST added the ability to have your ad next to a keyword after he got there.pic.twitter.com/ky1iah7VkB — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) May 11, 2023

During the takeover when Elon had little support, she was one of the only people in the media rooting for him “He can learn advertising,” Yaccarino said. “Give me a break, I think we can teach him.” And Yaccarino encouraged the ad industry to be part of that solution.… pic.twitter.com/sMJfBaxqEI — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) May 12, 2023

And as the media tries to FALSELY give credit to @karaswisher for calling this first, our subscribers know it was actually us. Check the time stamps 😉 pic.twitter.com/swHQ6GyFzn — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) May 12, 2023

*shrugs*

Another sign that may point towards Linda as the candidate is that in the BBC interview on April 11, Elon seemed to indicate it was difficult to find someone willing and able to do the job – "it's a hard job". He met up with Linda in Miami the next week, on April 18th. — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) May 12, 2023

Ad Age, an outlet with solid sources in the industry and which reported insider info from Linda's meetup with Elon in Miami, is also naming Linda as the candidate, independently from the WSJ report. https://t.co/R2Tu6a0673 — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) May 12, 2023

And then, oddly, words of wisdom from … Ed Krassenstein?! What is going on in the world that a Krassenstein is actually coming off as rational?

BREAKING: It appears that the new CEO of Twitter will be Linda Yaccarino, if the Wall Street Journal’s reporting is correct. People are already unfairly attacking her for her ties to different organizations and because she follows certain accounts here on Twitter. The new CEO… pic.twitter.com/Cm6WKRAqEy — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 12, 2023

The full text reads:

BREAKING: It appears that the new CEO of Twitter will be Linda Yaccarino, if the Wall Street Journal’s reporting is correct. People are already unfairly attacking her for her ties to different organizations and because she follows certain accounts here on Twitter. The new CEO of Twitter would have been attacked no matter who they were and there will always be a perceived bias no matter who it is. If Twitter becomes what Elon Musk hopes it becomes, bias of a CEO won’t matter and the community will be the ones self-policing itself. Let’s not judge Yaccarino until we see what she is able to do for Twitter.

Naturally, we are not sure Krassenstein would actually want or enjoy a Twitter that treated all voices fairly, without bias. But in the end, he’s right to say we can’t judge, yet—assuming that she ends up being the CEO.

It’s also useful to remember a story told about Abraham Lincoln. When he was considering whether or not to issue the Emancipation Proclamation, Lincoln asked his cabinet what they thought of the issue. One-by-one, they each spoke and every single one of them opposed it, arguing that they would lose most of the ‘border states’ and so on. Finally, when it came back to Lincoln, he indicated that he was in favor of it and said, ‘Seven nays, one aye; the ayes have it.’

Lincoln’s cabinet wasn’t a democracy, and neither is Twitter’s management. Ultimately Mr. Musk is the sole owner, and, like Lincoln in the story, is the ultimate decision-maker.

