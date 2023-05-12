The short answer is ‘maybe.’ There are strong indications that she might be the mystery ‘she’ Elon Musk mentioned yesterday as the new CEO of Twitter:

Soon after he tweeted that, speculation seems to have centered on Linda Yaccarino:

And people are unhappy on both sides of the aisle. From the left:

This got some pushback:

And some mockery:

Meanwhile, more conservative voices weren’t happy, either:

Seriously, what is the ‘pack up’ option referring to?

And @TexasLindsay_ had many thoughts on her:

She is correctly quoting the tweets:

Certainly, if it was definitely not Ms. Yaccarino, you would think Mr. Musk would say that. But his lack of denial is not quite confirmation, either.

Meanwhile, ‘T(w)itter Daily News’ had a great deal of background on her:

*shrugs*

And then, oddly, words of wisdom from … Ed Krassenstein?! What is going on in the world that a Krassenstein is actually coming off as rational?

The full text reads:

BREAKING: It appears that the new CEO of Twitter will be Linda Yaccarino, if the Wall Street Journal’s reporting is correct.

People are already unfairly attacking her for her ties to different organizations and because she follows certain accounts here on Twitter.

The new CEO of Twitter would have been attacked no matter who they were and there will always be a perceived bias no matter who it is.

If Twitter becomes what Elon Musk hopes it becomes, bias of a CEO won’t matter and the community will be the ones self-policing itself.

Let’s not judge Yaccarino until we see what she is able to do for Twitter.

Naturally, we are not sure Krassenstein would actually want or enjoy a Twitter that treated all voices fairly, without bias. But in the end, he’s right to say we can’t judge, yet—assuming that she ends up being the CEO.

It’s also useful to remember a story told about Abraham Lincoln. When he was considering whether or not to issue the Emancipation Proclamation, Lincoln asked his cabinet what they thought of the issue. One-by-one, they each spoke and every single one of them opposed it, arguing that they would lose most of the ‘border states’ and so on. Finally, when it came back to Lincoln, he indicated that he was in favor of it and said, ‘Seven nays, one aye; the ayes have it.’

Lincoln’s cabinet wasn’t a democracy, and neither is Twitter’s management. Ultimately Mr. Musk is the sole owner, and, like Lincoln in the story, is the ultimate decision-maker.

***

