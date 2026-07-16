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Rep Says There Are So Many Homophobes in This Admin With 'Weird, Like, Intense Homoerotic Feelings'

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 16, 2026
Meme

This woman is an elected member of Congress? Sen. Mazie Hirono still holds onto the title of dumbest member of Congress, but Rep. Becca Balint is just delusional. This news comes to us courtesy of Scott MacFarlane, formerly of CBS News and now with far-left Meidas Touch.

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As we reported on Wednesday, Sen. Adam Schiff thought he was really onto something when he tried to paint Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s announcement of routine testosterone deficiency screening and optional replacement therapy for soldiers over 30 as some kind of endorsement of “gender affirming care.” 

But Balint? She went off on some tangent about this administration having some "weird, like, intense homoerotic feelings toward men" while at the same time being intensely homophobic. She obviously missed The Atlantic's recent piece about the Democratic Party embracing masculinity and being a "manly man" as a campaign strategy.

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Yes, she too argues (in another video) that testosterone replacement therapy is gender-affirming care. Meanwhile, MacFarlane claims not to platform the crazies:

No sanewashing here.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY PETE HEGSETH

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