Rep Says There Are So Many Homophobes in This Admin With 'Weird, Like, Intense Homoerotic Feelings'

This woman is an elected member of Congress? Sen. Mazie Hirono still holds onto the title of dumbest member of Congress, but Rep. Becca Balint is just delusional. This news comes to us courtesy of Scott MacFarlane, formerly of CBS News and now with far-left Meidas Touch.

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As we reported on Wednesday, Sen. Adam Schiff thought he was really onto something when he tried to paint Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s announcement of routine testosterone deficiency screening and optional replacement therapy for soldiers over 30 as some kind of endorsement of “gender affirming care.”

But Balint? She went off on some tangent about this administration having some "weird, like, intense homoerotic feelings toward men" while at the same time being intensely homophobic. She obviously missed The Atlantic's recent piece about the Democratic Party embracing masculinity and being a "manly man" as a campaign strategy.

About Pete Hegseth’s talk about testosterone for service members … Rep Becca Balint (D-VT):



“There are so many people in this Administration that have some weird, intense homoerotic feelings toward men, while also being homophobic”… pic.twitter.com/e8TJB2J7dw — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 16, 2026

Voters elected this retard. Voters in her district are retarded. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) July 16, 2026

How the hell does she make testosterone therapy about gay porn? — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) July 16, 2026

As a gay man I find what this woman said to be extremely offensive. Nothing she said is backed up by fact and her use of the term homoerotic to disparage people in the administration is homophobic. — Buddy B (@BBuddyb713) July 16, 2026

She gets “weird obsessions with sex” lessons from Mazie Hirono. — John Kolodziej (@kolodz29110) July 16, 2026

Why is she shoehorning gay sex into an issue that has nothing to do with it? That is gross. — Ted Nightingale (@tedjnightingale) July 16, 2026

Democrats react like demons to holy water wheverer there's any intervention to improve systems or health through facts. — Deliverer (@DDDD1421367) July 16, 2026

Wtf is wrong with some Democrats. I don't even like Hegeseth but all he's doing is giving our soldiers the option to be on TRT. Testosterone is a natural male harmone. Men shouldn't be shamed for wanting to be manly. — Massawa (@HabeshaCrusader) July 16, 2026

“How do I call my political opponents “gay” as a slur while also accusing them of being the type of people who would call people “gay” as a slur?” — 3rd Rate Hero (@crimson_civet) July 16, 2026

There should be a higher IQ standard for politicians. Clearly 65 doesn’t cut it. — Jane Honda 💙 (@TwoLs60) July 16, 2026

Yes, she too argues (in another video) that testosterone replacement therapy is gender-affirming care. Meanwhile, MacFarlane claims not to platform the crazies:

No platforming lies



No platforming conspiracy theories



No sanewashing — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) July 16, 2026

No sanewashing here.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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