Elon Musk announced this decision by (of course) Twitter:

That is all. We are not told a name. We are told it’s a ‘she’ and we get the feeling that he would only call a biological woman a ‘she’—but that isn’t guaranteed. That means we can narrow it down to approximately 50% of the population on Earth.

Honestly, when he first announced that he would step down based on a Twitter poll, we weren’t sure he was serious. After all, Twitter polls are not very scientific, and Mr. Musk himself has complained about Twitter bots so we wondered how he could think the poll was scientific. We still aren’t sure if Musk is truly serious about this or if his new role in the company is going to be hands off. Certainly, he owns the company, therefore any CEO ultimately answers to him alone.

Naturally, there were reactions to the announcement:

That’s … disturbing. (Please note, many people made a similar joke by photoshop but we aren’t going to post any others.)

Trending

She would be a very good girl.

We think we speak for all of Twitchy when we say we really hope the trolling continues.

One person solicited jokes—as if anyone needed to solicit jokes:

(There is no reason for this to be marked ‘potentially sensitive,’ as it is for us.)

Maybe she would smile for once.

Also, a few people were upset that it was a woman?!

We honestly don’t get that. We could name many women who would be excellent in that role, in terms of ability and ideology.

Finally, we don’t know if this is a joke or not:

Since he is a paid blue check, we lean toward it being a joke.

Update: This is definitely a joke:

Forty Four billion dollars buys a lot of funny.

***

Tags: "humor"Elon Musktwitter