Elon Musk announced this decision by (of course) Twitter:

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

That is all. We are not told a name. We are told it’s a ‘she’ and we get the feeling that he would only call a biological woman a ‘she’—but that isn’t guaranteed. That means we can narrow it down to approximately 50% of the population on Earth.

Honestly, when he first announced that he would step down based on a Twitter poll, we weren’t sure he was serious. After all, Twitter polls are not very scientific, and Mr. Musk himself has complained about Twitter bots so we wondered how he could think the poll was scientific. We still aren’t sure if Musk is truly serious about this or if his new role in the company is going to be hands off. Certainly, he owns the company, therefore any CEO ultimately answers to him alone.

Naturally, there were reactions to the announcement:

I'm hoping it's still you but identifying as a woman. It's 2023 after all. — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) May 11, 2023

Shelon Musk — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) May 11, 2023

That’s … disturbing. (Please note, many people made a similar joke by photoshop but we aren’t going to post any others.)

I am really excited about taking on the position, and I want to thank you for giving me time to finish out the school year with my third graders. pic.twitter.com/Wa2OcrGoXM — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) May 11, 2023

I found the leaked picture of the SHE CEO, it's @pepemovip 🐸 pic.twitter.com/D86HSwTC2J — VORZ (@vorztoken) May 11, 2023

She would be a very good girl.

But you still will be here to troll people right ? Because your trolling is next level 😎 — DaCrypto Agency (@DaCryptoAgency) May 11, 2023

We think we speak for all of Twitchy when we say we really hope the trolling continues.

I call dibs if she doesn’t work out — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 11, 2023

One person solicited jokes—as if anyone needed to solicit jokes:

Who is it? Wrong answers only 👇🏻 — Matt Allen (@investmattallen) May 11, 2023

Elizabeth Holmes? — Bobby Don Welch (@Bobby_Don_Welch) May 11, 2023

Diane Feinstein. — John Tammes (@john_tammes) May 11, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Green. — Mark (@MarkBarsy) May 11, 2023

Dylan Mulvaney — Orion (@AaronM97oD) May 11, 2023

(There is no reason for this to be marked ‘potentially sensitive,’ as it is for us.)

Maybe she would smile for once.

Hillary Clinton, she'd delete all the tweets. — Adil Alsuhaim (@AdilAlsuhaim) May 11, 2023

Also, a few people were upset that it was a woman?!

"She". Well that was fun. See you on Bluesky! https://t.co/EdRp6SZHUM — Dick Masterson (@dickmasterson) May 11, 2023

We honestly don’t get that. We could name many women who would be excellent in that role, in terms of ability and ideology.

Finally, we don’t know if this is a joke or not:

I am truly disgusted that our democracy just sat around and watched while Elon took twitter a turned it into an authoritarian disaster. The fact that he fired those three great men as soon as he took over shows just how much of a BIGOT he is. I will be leaving twitter tonight. — 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@BallinKy_) May 11, 2023

Since he is a paid blue check, we lean toward it being a joke.

Update: This is definitely a joke:

Genius: Elon Musk Saves 22% On Twitter Executive Salaries By Hiring Female CEO https://t.co/EOyCLGG27L pic.twitter.com/4F532cz5Lh — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 11, 2023

Forty Four billion dollars buys a lot of funny.

***

