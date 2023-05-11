We admit that when we first heard that Tucker Carlson was abruptly taken off the air, we suspected it was somehow related to the Dominion settlement—either it was a term in the settlement, or the settlement resulted in Fox News no longer being willing to work with Mr. Carlson. Thus, what we are hearing today is not actually a total surprise (if it is true):

The Post Millennial article in turn cites an article from Axios:

That provides several interesting tidbits of information. First, Mr. Carlson’s lawyers are apparently taking an aggressive stance, claiming that while Fox News has a noncompete agreement with Mr. Carlson, Fox News has nullified it. But Axios also says this:

Carlson was told by a member of the Fox board that he was taken off the air as part of the Dominion settlement, two sources briefed on a conversation told Axios.

So, this is from two sources, which is a good start, but neither of them are witnesses to the conversation. In fact, it’s not clear that those two sources heard it from anyone who was a witness to the conversation. Thus, this is at best what lawyers call ‘double hearsay’ or ‘hearsay within hearsay.’ This doesn’t fill us with confidence that this is true.

It is also seemingly contradicted by two other sources:

A Fox News spokesperson said it is ‘categorically false’ that Carlson lost his job as part of the network’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

Stephen Shackelford, an outside attorney for Dominion, told Axios’ Dan Primack: ‘Dominion did not insist on them firing Tucker Carlson as part of the settlement.’

However, let’s break that down some more. First, the premise of the story is that Mr. Carlson is still under contract, but not allowed to go on air just like Megyn Kelly claimed (therefore, Axios is supporting her reporting). But then Axios says that the Fox News spokesperson denies ‘that Carlson lost his job’ as part of the settlement. However, according to Axios and Ms. Kelly’s reporting, Mr. Carlson arguably hasn’t lost his job at all. He just isn’t allowed to go on air. But he’s still getting paid by Fox. So the ’denial’ by the Fox News spokesperson might not even be technically a denial.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shackelford’s claim that ‘Dominion did not insist’ on Mr. Carlson being fired as part of the settlement’ might not technically be a denial, either. First, saying they ‘did not insist’ on it is a little different than saying it was not part of the agreement. Second, once again, Axios and Ms. Kelly don’t believe he has been fired, just taken off the air.

So are either of these denials really denials? We don’t know. Judge for yourself.

Naturally, there were many reactions to this reporting:

We don’t think the term ‘Streisand Effect’ quite applies here, but its certainly a similar phenomenon.

We ain’t holding our breath on Don Lemon having a successful show on Twitter.

Starts singing the ‘Free Bird,’ otherwise known as the national anthem of the modern South.

Alex Bruesewitz, who has a weird fetish for reaching to make every story somehow pro-Trump or anti-DeSantis said this:

Lawyers work for clients, Alex, and good ones put aside whatever agendas they have and work for the agendas of their clients.

Also this reply to Bruesewitz is chef’s kiss:

Some also noted how strange it was that Mr. Carlson might’ve been singled out and how that might reflect on Dominion:

Certainly, if this was part of the settlement, it shows a certain bias that doesn’t reflect well on the company:

Certainly, if Dominion made taking Mr. Carlson off the air part of the settlement, then this is likely to increase paranoia about Dominion, rather than tamping it down. These next two tweets illustrate this point well:

As is often the case, we don’t include these tweets because we necessarily agree with them, but because they are interesting in some way—in this case because they illustrate how the claim that Dominion was behind the dismissal of Mr. Carlson is likely to fuel suspicion of Dominion.

If Mr. Carlson was told Dominion was behind Fox News’ decision to take him off the air, will this be more likely or less likely to encourage Mr. Carlson to go after Dominion, especially if he carries through on his announcement to start a show on Twitter? Only time will tell.

