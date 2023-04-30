Megyn Kelly is telling us Tucker Carlson has not been fired, and, presumably, has not quit, either. This is not just speculation but based on unnamed sources. Listen to the whole thing:

Former Top Fox News host and insider Megyn Kelly reveals Tucker not actually FIRED from Fox yet— This is what's REALLY happening… pic.twitter.com/0m8qzOxdsV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 27, 2023

So, what she is saying is that he still technically works at Fox but they aren’t actually asking him to do anything—indeed, it sounds like he is not allowed to do very much of anything. We haven’t seen Mr. Carlson’s contract, but we could easily imagine a situation where if they keep paying him at his normal rate as if he is still on the air, then they might be able to prevent him from going to a competitor.

Naturally, we don’t know what her sources are, but she is very credible because 1) she went through the same process and 2) she probably still has friends at Fox News.

And it is consistent with the initial announcement. We reported on it here:

BREAKING: Fox News and Tucker Carlson ‘have agreed to part ways’ effective immediately https://t.co/SSan9ku4Tu — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 24, 2023

In it, Fox News didn’t say he was fired. They said that they ‘agreed to part ways.’ Agreeing to do something, is not quite the same as doing it.

And as suggested in Mrs. Kelly’s video, Mr. Carlson has indeed hired the same lawyer who represented her, Bryan Freedman:

Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon Hire Top Hollywood Lawyer To Represent Them Following Ouster From Networkhttps://t.co/YW0gRlIcic — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 26, 2023

And Mr. Freedman also represents Don Lemon. To be a fly on the wall if they end up meeting at the same office…

As a practical matter, we suspect Fox News is not likely to want to see Mr. Carlson go without a noncompete agreement. The last thing Fox News would want is for Mr. Carlson to star on a new show on Newsmax or something like that. But we also suspect that Mr. Carlson is chomping at the bit to get back out there. That means if he would agree to a noncompete, he would probably demand a very high price for it—but that’s assuming he would do so at any price.

