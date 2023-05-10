As you will recall previously, the CBC (which we think stands for the Canuckistan Broadcasting Corporation) was one of a number of state media outlets that got into a snit with Elon Musk. In the CBC’s case, they objected when he said they were 70% government funded …

Canadian Broadcasting Corp said they’re “less than 70% government-funded”, so we corrected the label pic.twitter.com/lU1EWf76Zu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2023

… sorry, 69% government funded. This led to the CBC taking their balls and going home:

Our journalism is impartial and independent. To suggest otherwise is untrue. That is why we are pausing our activities on @Twitter. | Notre journalisme est impartial et indépendant. Prétendre le contraire est faux. C’est pourquoi nous suspendons nos activités sur @Twitter. — CBC/Radio-Canada (@CBCRadioCanada) April 17, 2023

Of course, one might suspect that this is part of a pattern of hostility to freedom of expression coming from the CBC, but whatever the motive was, their little boycott ended last night.

"Today, the CBC will resume some activity on a handful of Twitter accounts, including @CBCNews, but we will significantly reduce our overall Twitter footprint and continue to assess the platform against our social media strategy." https://t.co/ZEJrRPCA7t — CBC News (@CBCNews) May 9, 2023

See, they’re back, but only a little back, so that Mr. Musk still knows he has been very, very naughty. So, to be clear, it’s not that the CBC noticed a catastrophic drop off in traffic and realized that they needed Twitter more than Twitter needed them. Nah, of course not! And it certainly doesn’t mean that while they are pretending to only dip a toe back into Twitter, that they are likely to ramp up pretty much back to where they were on the sly.

No, they are coming back now because… (reads their blog post justifying the change in policy)… for apparently no reason at all. Seriously, if you read the post, you will see absolutely no justification for their change in behavior. If it was about being upset at Musk for labeling them (accurately) as government funded, that label was removed around April 21 (along with all government affiliation labels). So, what has actually changed?

Nothing in Twitter’s behavior, that’s for sure.

Unsurprisingly, this led to mockery:

[insert I can’t quit you meme] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2023

We suspect this was Mr. Musk’s way of fishing for someone to make the meme for him. One way or the other, he found the meme he was looking for:

Naturally, the mockery went further than that:

We are the news now: https://t.co/yL3BoBtt31 — HQ (@Nameitwhat) May 10, 2023

Like a bad penny, they always come back to Twitter. That's the Twitter power. You can checkout anytime you like, but you can't never leave. — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) May 10, 2023

Didn’t even last a month. 🤣🤣🤣 — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) May 10, 2023

I don't have a meme, I just love anytime I can post anything Zeppelin! pic.twitter.com/DHiZvGXDhC — Teri 🇺🇸 (@terveza) May 10, 2023

Righteous.

Don’t tell me crap like this isn’t worth 8 bucks a month. It’s better entertainment than cable! — Stringfellow Hawke 🇺🇸 (@Stringfellow267) May 10, 2023

Lack of exposure was choking their revenue 😳😳😳😳🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Leonard Soares (@leonard_per) May 10, 2023

Nah, it couldn’t be that.

This is them without using twitter pic.twitter.com/U5kYrj35hx — Luis Mella (@TheLuisMella) May 10, 2023

How @CBCNews looks crawling back to Twitter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/R93Qda4VYj — Washington, D.C. Young Republicans (@WashingtonDCYRs) May 10, 2023

Pretty much.

It's all a comedy https://t.co/nSJLavl0I2 — VARONA CHROMA (@varonachroma) May 10, 2023

It also led to a few random memes about Tucker Carlson creating a show on Twitter, because of course:

Since we are on the subject, Mr. Musk has clarified the relationship between Twitter and Mr. Carlson:

On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said. And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes. I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is… https://t.co/0TMjuYnKUp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

However, that didn’t stop this clip from circulating on various Twitter accounts:

Elon and Tucker … probably thinking about the demise of MSM pic.twitter.com/sx9PsFFqXB — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) May 4, 2023

Still, at the risk of tooting our own horn, we will note that this Twitchy piece from over a week ago has aged very, very well, discussing the capabilities of the new Twitter:

So in theory a person like Tucker Carlson could just make a regular show on Twitter similar to what he used to do on Fox News, if he isn’t prohibited from doing so by contract. Interesting.

Wait, did Mr. Carlson get the idea from us? Does Tucker Carlson read Twitchy?!

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!