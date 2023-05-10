As you will recall previously, the CBC (which we think stands for the Canuckistan Broadcasting Corporation) was one of a number of state media outlets that got into a snit with Elon Musk. In the CBC’s case, they objected when he said they were 70% government funded …

… sorry, 69% government funded. This led to the CBC taking their balls and going home:

Of course, one might suspect that this is part of a pattern of hostility to freedom of expression coming from the CBC, but whatever the motive was, their little boycott ended last night.

See, they’re back, but only a little back, so that Mr. Musk still knows he has been very, very naughty. So, to be clear, it’s not that the CBC noticed a catastrophic drop off in traffic and realized that they needed Twitter more than Twitter needed them. Nah, of course not! And it certainly doesn’t mean that while they are pretending to only dip a toe back into Twitter, that they are likely to ramp up pretty much back to where they were on the sly.

No, they are coming back now because… (reads their blog post justifying the change in policy)… for apparently no reason at all. Seriously, if you read the post, you will see absolutely no justification for their change in behavior. If it was about being upset at Musk for labeling them (accurately) as government funded, that label was removed around April 21 (along with all government affiliation labels). So, what has actually changed?

Nothing in Twitter’s behavior, that’s for sure.

Unsurprisingly, this led to mockery:

We suspect this was Mr. Musk’s way of fishing for someone to make the meme for him. One way or the other, he found the meme he was looking for:

Naturally, the mockery went further than that:

Trending

Righteous.

Nah, it couldn’t be that.

Pretty much.

It also led to a few random memes about Tucker Carlson creating a show on Twitter, because of course:

Since we are on the subject, Mr. Musk has clarified the relationship between Twitter and Mr. Carlson:

However, that didn’t stop this clip from circulating on various Twitter accounts:

Still, at the risk of tooting our own horn, we will note that this Twitchy piece from over a week ago has aged very, very well, discussing the capabilities of the new Twitter:

So in theory a person like Tucker Carlson could just make a regular show on Twitter similar to what he used to do on Fox News, if he isn’t prohibited from doing so by contract. Interesting.

Wait, did Mr. Carlson get the idea from us? Does Tucker Carlson read Twitchy?!

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Canadian Broadcasting CorporationCBCElon MuskMemesstate mediaTucker Carlsontwitter