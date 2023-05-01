A user who used the handle @vidsthatgohard decided to go very hard, by steaming the entire Super Mario Bros movie, on Twitter.

Bad movie #2 for tonight is 1993's Super Mario Brothers. pic.twitter.com/fdqooqrLft — Shaun Davis (@real_ShaunDavis) August 5, 2021

No, not that one! The one that just made over $1 billion at the box office.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has crossed the one billion dollar mark at the global box office https://t.co/mE0roldKlM pic.twitter.com/fPWZTtLFW3 — Nerdist (@nerdist) May 1, 2023

Ign links to a Forbes article on the piracy:

Millions of people watched the entire Super Mario Bros. Movie on Twitter after a user uploaded it using the Twitter Blue subscription’s new feature to post long, high quality videos. https://t.co/S7kUl7pEBt pic.twitter.com/uUq4gtTF5V — IGN (@IGN) May 1, 2023

What is interesting to us is how it talks about the new capabilities of Twitter under Mr. Musk:

The movie is indeed the full length, uploaded in two parts. The aspect ratio is a bit messed up but the overall quality is pretty high. This is possible not only because Twitter mods appear to be asleep at the wheel (at the time of this writing, this has been up for seven hours), but because a Twitter Blue subscription now allows you to upload hour-long videos in high quality, which makes the piracy shown here much, much easier.

So in theory a person like Tucker Carlson could just make a regular show on Twitter similar to what he used to do on Fox News, if he isn’t prohibited from doing so by contract. Interesting.

Returning to the piracy, Phillip Lewis, senior editor at the Huffington Post is already giving the spin on this: It is because of Space Man Bad a.k.a. Elon Musk.

The massively successful “Super Mario Bros. Movie” was leaked onto Twitter, and millions of users were able to see all of it before Twitter’s understaffed moderation team caught the upload https://t.co/aU7LpR8elg — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 1, 2023

Bluntly, there are a lot of factors in determining whether a moderation team is fully staffed, understaffed, or adequately staffed. Obviously, it is partly a function of how many people Mr. Musk has hired, but its also a function of how big the job is—how many users they need to deal with, how many requests for moderation and how much the company is willing to moderate, at all. A Twitter that isn’t interested in telling people they can’t contradict the CDC on COVID information, they can’t call Rachel Levine a man, or they can’t share accurate information about the President’s son would probably have more time to deal with copyright violations and kicking pedophilia pride accounts into the sun. In short, we think these writers are only guessing whether new Twitter is understaffed in its moderation department. We don’t have very much confidence that they actually know.

Further, none of this should be seen in a vacuum:

The movie can easily be found online 😂. One doesn’t really need twitter to watch it. — Lord Pagliarello (@LordPagliarello) May 1, 2023

ummm….this happens with EVERY movie..LOL. talk about late — $teeez0 (@steeez0) May 1, 2023

Movie piracy is now also Elon Musk’s fault. Movies have never been leaked before this error by understaffed Twitter…. https://t.co/N0Ul2amLOb — Nick (@LBeach14) May 1, 2023

The notion that other platforms, like YouTube, have a handle on copyright violations is a joke.

But the attempted dragging went on:

Couldn’t even report it cuz there’s no option to report copyright content 😬😳 — SIKORA (@iamsikora) May 1, 2023

We googled ‘Twitter report copyright’ and found it right away.

Elon is so good at Twitter. It's running beautifully, customer feedback is great, and he definitely didn't overpay for it by about forty-four billion dollars — Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) May 1, 2023

I hope Nintendo / Universal light Twitter UP https://t.co/BnXA3z5LfG — Non-Ironically T.V.'s B. Dave Walters (@BDaveWalters) May 1, 2023

That’s unlikely due to the safe harbor rules for digital platforms. And it is frankly strange to find so many liberals suddenly hawkish on property rights and the interests of large corporations.

What is more fun is the more good-natured jokes:

Can someone link it just so I know what not to watch since it’s probably illegal — greg (@greg16676935420) May 1, 2023

Someone trying to slow the box office momentum? #newconspiracy unlocked! — Eric Aitch 🇺🇲🦅 (@minuteoneus) May 1, 2023

Bro gonna get sued in the ground 😂😂😂 — King Craig (@KingCraig9) May 1, 2023

Nintendo doesn’t mess around. One man participated in a piracy scheme that harmed Nintendo. He was sentenced to over three years in prison and, now that he is released, he is required to pay Nintendo about $10 million—basically around 25-30% of his income until his debt is paid off. And that man’s name?

Gary Bowser.

No, we are not making that up.

Nintendo will be allowed to take "25-30%" of Bowser's monthly income until his $10 million debt to the company is paid off. https://t.co/vORNgEGbhK — GameSpot (@GameSpot) April 18, 2023

But Tory Blue has a theory about why the video was allowed for as long as it was:

Twitter employees were busy watching it 🙂 https://t.co/yAnNgwZvNQ — ToryMBlue (@ToryMBlue) May 1, 2023

Of course, if you are hoping to watch it, you’re out of luck. The account that posted it has been suspended. Still, it is interesting that it can even happen on the ‘new’ Twitter.

