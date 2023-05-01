A user who used the handle @vidsthatgohard decided to go very hard, by steaming the entire Super Mario Bros movie, on Twitter.

No, not that one! The one that just made over $1 billion at the box office.

Ign links to a Forbes article on the piracy:

What is interesting to us is how it talks about the new capabilities of Twitter under Mr. Musk:

The movie is indeed the full length, uploaded in two parts. The aspect ratio is a bit messed up but the overall quality is pretty high. This is possible not only because Twitter mods appear to be asleep at the wheel (at the time of this writing, this has been up for seven hours), but because a Twitter Blue subscription now allows you to upload hour-long videos in high quality, which makes the piracy shown here much, much easier.

So in theory a person like Tucker Carlson could just make a regular show on Twitter similar to what he used to do on Fox News, if he isn’t prohibited from doing so by contract. Interesting.

Returning to the piracy, Phillip Lewis, senior editor at the Huffington Post is already giving the spin on this: It is because of Space Man Bad a.k.a. Elon Musk.

Trending

Bluntly, there are a lot of factors in determining whether a moderation team is fully staffed, understaffed, or adequately staffed. Obviously, it is partly a function of how many people Mr. Musk has hired, but its also a function of how big the job is—how many users they need to deal with, how many requests for moderation and how much the company is willing to moderate, at all. A Twitter that isn’t interested in telling people they can’t contradict the CDC on COVID information, they can’t call Rachel Levine a man, or they can’t share accurate information about the President’s son would probably have more time to deal with copyright violations and kicking pedophilia pride accounts into the sun. In short, we think these writers are only guessing whether new Twitter is understaffed in its moderation department. We don’t have very much confidence that they actually know.

Further, none of this should be seen in a vacuum:

The notion that other platforms, like YouTube, have a handle on copyright violations is a joke.

But the attempted dragging went on:

We googled ‘Twitter report copyright’ and found it right away.

That’s unlikely due to the safe harbor rules for digital platforms. And it is frankly strange to find so many liberals suddenly hawkish on property rights and the interests of large corporations.

What is more fun is the more good-natured jokes:

Nintendo doesn’t mess around. One man participated in a piracy scheme that harmed Nintendo. He was sentenced to over three years in prison and, now that he is released, he is required to pay Nintendo about $10 million—basically around 25-30% of his income until his debt is paid off. And that man’s name?

Gary Bowser.

No, we are not making that up.

But Tory Blue has a theory about why the video was allowed for as long as it was:

Of course, if you are hoping to watch it, you’re out of luck. The account that posted it has been suspended. Still, it is interesting that it can even happen on the ‘new’ Twitter.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BowsercopyrightDMCAElon MuskGary Bowserintellectual property rightsMarioNintendoSuper Mario Bros.Super Mario Bros. Movietwitter