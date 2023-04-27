One of our favorite follows on Twitter is ‘Gays Against Groomers’ which describes itself as a ‘501(c)4 organization of gays against the sexualization, indoctrination, and medicalization of children under the guise of ‘LGBTQIA+.’’ Awesome.

On Wednesday, they exposed one particularly vile account. We will let them explain:

Our childhood died a little hearing that.

Snopes is not particularly trustworthy. Our policy is that we only believe them if they really show their work, giving us sources we can check, and then we do in fact check. They are not independently trustworthy.

However, last night, this happened:

Trending

Elon Musk took credit:

Musk has long abandoned the ideal that if speech is legal, Twitter will allow it. New Twitter is not perfect, but if there is going to be moderation, the current regime is a vast improvement over the old one and this is one of the improvements.

Naturally, there was much rejoicing:

Fair.

Same here.

But one man seemed to have cracked the conspiracy behind all this flag nonsense:

That is oddly plausible.

***

Tags: age of consentElon MuskgagGays Against Groomerspedophiliatwitter