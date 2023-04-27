One of our favorite follows on Twitter is ‘Gays Against Groomers’ which describes itself as a ‘501(c)4 organization of gays against the sexualization, indoctrination, and medicalization of children under the guise of ‘LGBTQIA+.’’ Awesome.

On Wednesday, they exposed one particularly vile account. We will let them explain:

🚨 New pedo flag and “orientation” just dropped. Meet the “YAP” community: Youth Attracted Persons. According to them, they are oppressed, and you are a hateful, fascist bigot if you oppose them. Normalizing pedophilia was always the goal. They are the next victim class. pic.twitter.com/4payE37QMW — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) April 26, 2023

Why are these sick freaks always trans furries with anime profile pictures. Every damn time. pic.twitter.com/ejBDDCcbYj — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) April 26, 2023

We’ve never heard of “Alice Day” before. Turns out it’s a day for pedophiles to celebrate their pedophilia. The reference is to Lewis Carroll, the author of Alice in Wonderland, who was allegedly a pedophile himself. pic.twitter.com/gZ3Pdvbmpe — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) April 26, 2023

Our childhood died a little hearing that.

Snopes assured the world it's not real a few years ago.https://t.co/3QfwZXByMd — James Lindsay, wasn't prioritized to begin with (@ConceptualJames) April 26, 2023

Snopes is not particularly trustworthy. Our policy is that we only believe them if they really show their work, giving us sources we can check, and then we do in fact check. They are not independently trustworthy.

However, last night, this happened:

Elon Musk suspended the person who made a pedophilia flag. Well done, Elon🙌 pic.twitter.com/5euC5MrKZ7 — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) April 26, 2023

Elon Musk took credit:

Not tolerated on this platform — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2023

Musk has long abandoned the ideal that if speech is legal, Twitter will allow it. New Twitter is not perfect, but if there is going to be moderation, the current regime is a vast improvement over the old one and this is one of the improvements.

Naturally, there was much rejoicing:

Thank you dear Elon. You are doing amazing things for humanity. 🙌❤️🙌 — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) April 26, 2023

Thank you. I was temporarily suspended by old Twitter for simply saying that child raping pedophiles should face the death penalty after being proven guilty. Big change under your ownership. Now pedophiles are no longer protected by Twitter! Keep it up. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 26, 2023

The old regime allowed it. I’m glad you fired them all. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 26, 2023

Here is another I reported yesterday https://t.co/xDeF5BGu7b — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) April 26, 2023

Elon and Twitter have your DMs and IP addresses and phone numbers demons https://t.co/On6ONLFYKr — Insula Montis Anonymi (@anontopia) April 26, 2023

This would never happened under Jack.

Elon is doing some good things. — PA HAU (@PAHAU6) April 26, 2023

Please 🙏 expose this person doxx them hard to the authorities elon that person needs to go to jail — Thomas Kehrberg (@kehrberg_thomas) April 26, 2023

I’d rather the person be in prison then just suspended on twitter lol — Sean Dyche’s 10th Beer (@Gilbeanus81) April 26, 2023

Fair.

Youth attracted person?! Wtaf is his what we’re calling pedophilia now? — Rozie Lynch (@RozieLynch1) April 26, 2023

Last year it was "minor attracted persons", so evidently they figured out that the marketing probably wouldn't work out with that verbiage — xleastmanlx (@urmomzhaus86) April 26, 2023

YAP (Youth Attracted Person) or Minor Attracted Person is worst of woke garbage. These are pedophilloic criminals. They belong in jail. Zero tolerance for such heinous monsters. Thanks Elon Musk for not tolerating such monster criminals on Twitter. https://t.co/duzHZYyh26 — Abhinav Khare (@iabhinavKhare) April 27, 2023

If you support calling Pedos, "youth attracted persons" kindly unfollow me https://t.co/y7mq8gEc0f — CapyBlapyJesse (@TTVTechsnek) April 26, 2023

Same here.

But one man seemed to have cracked the conspiracy behind all this flag nonsense:

I'm genuinely convinced that this entire movement is funded by a flag manufacturer — angry blue check mark (@BerryhillRl) April 26, 2023

That is oddly plausible.

***

