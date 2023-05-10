Tara Reade is the woman who accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her. If you haven’t heard of her, it is because of the ridiculous blackout from the leftward media, which we touched on here. Today, we got word that she had posted an alarming message on Twitter:

Specifically, this is what Ms. Reade wrote:

The cut off portion of the text reads as follows:

I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign agent. I am a private citizen. I was a former staffer of Joe Biden’s that has chosen to step forward to tell the truth. The tactics using intimidation and bullying to silence me and suppress me using DOJ and FBI and social media will not work. Leave me alone. I will testify under oath in Congress if asked to do so and tell what happened and what I know. The Biden corruption must end. Period Thank you @RepMTG and @mattgaetz for inviting me to testify and caring about the truth!

‘Sister Toldjah’ says there aren’t plans for Ms. Reade to testify on a specific date, but there is an effort to get her in front of Congress.

Naturally, this prompted reactions:

One person even used it as a response to a tweet by some person named… Juddle Gum?! First, his tweet:

Next, her response to Mr. Gum:

60 Minutes Australia might cover it. The American version…? Not so much.

But this person might have a point:

Can any person really bring down the Biden administration? Is there any evidence sufficient to make Democrats admit he needs to go?

In any case, we will pray for her safety and for justice to prevail.

