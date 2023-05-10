Tara Reade is the woman who accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her. If you haven’t heard of her, it is because of the ridiculous blackout from the leftward media, which we touched on here. Today, we got word that she had posted an alarming message on Twitter:

NEW –>> Tara Reade Posts Alarmingly Cryptic Tweet as Matt Gaetz Turns up the Heat on Joe Biden https://t.co/bKwzPxlZbj — Sister Toldjah 💙 (@sistertoldjah) May 9, 2023

Specifically, this is what Ms. Reade wrote:

I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden.

Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying and intimidation over the last three years will not work.

I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign… — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) May 7, 2023

The cut off portion of the text reads as follows:

I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign agent. I am a private citizen. I was a former staffer of Joe Biden’s that has chosen to step forward to tell the truth. The tactics using intimidation and bullying to silence me and suppress me using DOJ and FBI and social media will not work. Leave me alone. I will testify under oath in Congress if asked to do so and tell what happened and what I know. The Biden corruption must end. Period Thank you @RepMTG and @mattgaetz for inviting me to testify and caring about the truth!

‘Sister Toldjah’ says there aren’t plans for Ms. Reade to testify on a specific date, but there is an effort to get her in front of Congress.

Naturally, this prompted reactions:

Thank for your courage and bravery standing up against the most corrupt politician in US history. We also stand with you! — Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) May 7, 2023

We believe you, and we’re praying you stay safe. Eventually it will all come out. 🙏 — Mrs Doubtpfizer 🇺🇸 (@NadyaByznezz) May 7, 2023

Wow it is terrify a private citizen fears her own government will harm her but worse every citizen knows there's a very good possibility she will be harmed for telling the truth by their government. — Dea Riley (@DeaRileyKY) May 7, 2023

The simple fact that the Larry King segment (your moms phone call @ReadeAlexandra) is completely erased from all platforms, should say something. Regardless of a persons political affiliation, you have to question why would they need to make it go away if there wasn’t validity… — Jamie Smith (@jmebrackney) May 7, 2023

Draw up a letter to be held in the event of your death with a lawyer.. asap — Deano (@FlintStone1888) May 7, 2023

Those things are of limited value.

Hands off her, Joe https://t.co/X9GuGRTTqp — MommaK's pronoun is #YourMajesty (@KaySpeshel) May 10, 2023

One person even used it as a response to a tweet by some person named… Juddle Gum?! First, his tweet:

Just a reminder that Trump is on tape saying that famous people can get away with sexual assault. — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 9, 2023

Next, her response to Mr. Gum:

Hold your chin up and march on. You are doing the right thing. — LydiaAliceH (@LydiaHo22616452) May 8, 2023

I am praying prayers of protection for you Tara! 🙏🏻 — Laura ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KeyWestSaltLife) May 7, 2023

Nice.

60 Minutes Australia might cover it. The American version…? Not so much.

But this person might have a point:

Nothing will happen to you because you are not a threat to Joe Biden. If the truth meant anything he would have been out of there a long time ago 🤷‍♂️ — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) May 7, 2023

Can any person really bring down the Biden administration? Is there any evidence sufficient to make Democrats admit he needs to go?

In any case, we will pray for her safety and for justice to prevail.

