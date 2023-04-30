The left is currently in the grips of a moral panic over parents asking schools to exercise reasonable discretion in what books they make available to their children. A perfect example of the demagoguery on the left on this topic is this comment by First Lady Jill Biden:

President Jill Biden: "All books should be in the library. All books. This is America. We don’t ban books.” pic.twitter.com/H89b5SAiZW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2022

Her husband was told to say something similar:

BIDEN: "I never thought I'd be a president who is fighting against elected officials trying to ban, and banning books!" pic.twitter.com/dlbLI4DIBS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2023

And yes, it is demagoguery. First, refusing to put certain books on the shelf is not a ‘ban’ in any reasonable sense of the word. Every book in the public library is in essence a subsidy. Failing to lend a person a free copy of ‘Gender Queer’ is no more banning the book, than failing to give us a free Lamborghini is banning Lamborghinis. You can still buy the book in any store willing to sell it.

Second, ‘all books should be in the library,’ Mrs. Biden? Either Mrs. Biden is an idiot for saying it, or she thinks you are an idiot who will believe it. The largest library in the world, the British Library in London, has between 170-200 million items. Does she expect your local branch to have anywhere near that number of books? Even if you pretend county-wide systems are one ‘library’ that is not practical. So, choices have to be made, books have to be excluded, and the only question is what criteria we should use when choosing books to include or exclude.

Matt Lamb, associate editor at The College Fix made some reasonable suggestions on some criteria:

'All books' don't belong in libraries. Communities have the right to make decisions about the content available in their libraries if they deem it depraved or immoral. Kids don't need to be exposed to porn.https://t.co/UytbM8PI4f — Matt Lamb (@MattLamb22) April 28, 2023

But he also decided to troll the Bidens, hard, writing this in The College Fix:

The Bidens want ‘all books’ available to students, so I got the D.C. library to buy Tara Reade’s memoir https://t.co/EZFSjTkX9f via @collegefix — The College Fix (@CollegeFix) April 28, 2023

That would be the same Tara Reade who claims that Joe Biden once sexually assaulted her back when he was a senator. Haven’t you heard of her? She was interviewed by 60 Minutes during the 2020 campaign:

Journalists have repeatedly shown they are NOT interested in covering Tara Reade's accusations of sexual assault against Joe Biden. It was left to 60 Minutes AUSTRALIA to delve into her story. Here Reade calls out the "biased" media for protecting an "elite Democrat." pic.twitter.com/PEmAlLBMOB — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) October 5, 2020

Oh sorry, that was 60 Minutes Australia. The American version of it couldn’t be bothered to interview her. It couldn’t even be bothered to re-broadcast the 60 Minutes Australia segment in America. Apparently, the question of whether the Democratic nominee for president in 2020 committed sexual assault was not newsworthy in America, but it was newsworthy in Australia. It probably has something to do with the Coriolis Effect. /Sarcasm

Juanita Broaddrick (who accused Bill Clinton of raping her) links to a YouTube posting of the whole segment:

While our media blacks out any coverage of Tara Reade’s allegations…. 60 Minutes Australia

covers it in detail. Way to go. The Tara Reade interview: accusing Joe Biden of sexual assault | 60 Minu… https://t.co/kIQKBa3ZRR via @YouTube — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 4, 2020

And naturally, Matt’s article was spread on Twitter by an interested party:

The Bidens want ‘all books’ available to students, so I got the D.C. library to buy Tara Reade’s memoir | The College Fix https://t.co/S0p3LYYd3Y — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) April 28, 2023

And there was much rejoicing:

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 28, 2023

Oh yay! I just bought & donated a whole case of this book to be read in a junior class next year! — Celeste (@PrismaticAttic) April 30, 2023

This is too good not to share….if you don’t know who she is, it’s good to educate yourself on it https://t.co/2PMJC5vz10 — Philly Special 2.0 (@chrisod94) April 28, 2023

Seconded.

I love it. I think I'll ask my library to purchase it, they take suggestions. https://t.co/18d7QoU4rB — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 28, 2023

Maybe every person should buy a copy, and once they are done reading it, donate a copy to the local library:

I wrote a book…✨ “Left Out: When the Truth Doesn't Fit In”https://t.co/E4YiBu6vbJ to order as well or any bookstore. https://t.co/v9JBgEWW7V — Tara Reade 🐎 (@ReadeAlexandra) December 4, 2021

But one person didn’t get it:

Is this an own? I don't get it. https://t.co/OjObBj49R6 — Relentlessly Hasan (@RelentlessYapp) April 28, 2023

To quote Maurice Switzer: ‘It is better to remain silent at the risk of being thought a fool, than to talk and remove all doubt of it.’

In any case, before we leave we would remind you of a time when even liberals were willing to call out Joe Biden’s creepy behavior, in a classic Daily Show bit called “the Audacity of Grope,” made when Biden was only a vice president and liberals didn’t treat allegations of sexual misconduct as nothing more than a political hockey puck. No single Tweeter seems to have the whole thing, but these two have nearly all of it:

WATCH: Jon Stewart and @iamsambee Joe Biden – The Audacity of Grope pic.twitter.com/PUKGMCODjl — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 2, 2020

It’s a lot funnier than any joke told at the Nerdprom Whitehouse Correspondents’ Dinner.

